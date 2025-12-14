The General Administration of Education in the Asir Region announced that based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology for tomorrow (Monday), corresponding to 24/6/1447 AH, and in order to ensure everyone's safety, it has been decided to switch to "remote" education via the "Madrasati" platform in all schools located within the red alert zone.

This includes schools in Abha, Ahad Rafidah, Khamis Mushait, Rijal Almaa, Muhayil Asir, Al-Majardah, Baraq, Namas, Balqarn, Tanomah, Al-Harijah, Al-Raboua, Al-Farsha, Sarawat Obaidah, Dhahran Al-Janub, Al-Birk, and Al-Qahmah.