أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتعليم في منطقة عسير، أنه بناءً على تقارير المركز الوطني للأرصاد ليوم غد (الإثنين) الموافق 24/ 6/ 1447هـ، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع، فقد تقرر تحويل الدراسة إلى التعليم «عن بُعد» عبر منصة «مدرستي» في جميع المدارس الواقعة ضمن نطاق الإنذار الأحمر.

وتشمل مدارس أبها، وأحد رفيدة، وخميس مشيط، ورجال ألمع، ومحايل عسير، والمجاردة، وبارق، والنماص، وبلقرن، وتنومة، والحرجة، والربوعة، والفرشة، وسراة عبيدة، وظهران الجنوب، والبرك، والقحمة.