نجا الفنان حسن إسكندراني من كارثة صحية كادت تهدد حياته، بعد تعرضه لحادثة عارضة داخل منزله بمدينة جدة أثناء متابعته أعمال تحسينات، استدعت نقله للمستشفى وإجراء تدخل جراحي عاجل.

تفاصيل الحادثة

وفي التفاصيل، تعرّض إسكندراني لإصابة بالغة أثناء إشرافه على تنفيذ أعمال رخام في منزله، عندما انفلت صاروخ قطع الرخام من يد أحد العمال واتجه نحوه بشكل مفاجئ، ما أسفر عن إصابته بجروح عميقة في الفخذين والقدم. وأوضح الفنان أن الإصابة تسببت في بتر كامل لجزء من قدمه، الأمر الذي استدعى نقله على وجه السرعة إلى المستشفى لتلقي الإسعافات اللازمة.

جراحة دقيقة

وبحسب ما رواه بنفسه، تدخل الفريق الطبي المختص بشكل عاجل، ونجح — بفضل الله — في إجراء جراحة دقيقة أسهمت في إعادة الجزء المصاب من القدم، مؤكداً أن سرعة التعامل الطبي كانت عاملاً حاسماً في إنقاذه من مضاعفات صحية خطيرة. وأشار إلى أنه يخضع حاليّاً للمتابعة الطبية اللازمة، وأن حالته الصحية مستقرة وتشهد تحسناً ملحوظاً.

وحرص الفنان حسن إسكندراني على طمأنة جمهوره ومحبيه، مؤكداً أنه يتمتع بصحة جيدة، مقدماً شكره وامتنانه لكل من تواصل معه واطمأن على حالته، سواء من زملائه في الوسط الفني أو جمهوره عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. كما عبّر عن تقديره للكادر الطبي الذي أشرف على علاجه، مشيداً باحترافيتهم وسرعة استجابتهم.

ويُعد إسكندراني من الأسماء المعروفة فنيّاً، ويحظى بمحبة واسعة في الأوساط الفنية والجماهيرية، فيما لاقت أخبار نجاته تفاعلاً كبيراً، وسط دعوات صادقة له بتمام الشفاء والعودة القريبة لممارسة نشاطه الفني.