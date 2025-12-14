نجا الفنان حسن إسكندراني من كارثة صحية كادت تهدد حياته، بعد تعرضه لحادثة عارضة داخل منزله بمدينة جدة أثناء متابعته أعمال تحسينات، استدعت نقله للمستشفى وإجراء تدخل جراحي عاجل.
تفاصيل الحادثة
وفي التفاصيل، تعرّض إسكندراني لإصابة بالغة أثناء إشرافه على تنفيذ أعمال رخام في منزله، عندما انفلت صاروخ قطع الرخام من يد أحد العمال واتجه نحوه بشكل مفاجئ، ما أسفر عن إصابته بجروح عميقة في الفخذين والقدم. وأوضح الفنان أن الإصابة تسببت في بتر كامل لجزء من قدمه، الأمر الذي استدعى نقله على وجه السرعة إلى المستشفى لتلقي الإسعافات اللازمة.
جراحة دقيقة
وبحسب ما رواه بنفسه، تدخل الفريق الطبي المختص بشكل عاجل، ونجح — بفضل الله — في إجراء جراحة دقيقة أسهمت في إعادة الجزء المصاب من القدم، مؤكداً أن سرعة التعامل الطبي كانت عاملاً حاسماً في إنقاذه من مضاعفات صحية خطيرة. وأشار إلى أنه يخضع حاليّاً للمتابعة الطبية اللازمة، وأن حالته الصحية مستقرة وتشهد تحسناً ملحوظاً.
وحرص الفنان حسن إسكندراني على طمأنة جمهوره ومحبيه، مؤكداً أنه يتمتع بصحة جيدة، مقدماً شكره وامتنانه لكل من تواصل معه واطمأن على حالته، سواء من زملائه في الوسط الفني أو جمهوره عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. كما عبّر عن تقديره للكادر الطبي الذي أشرف على علاجه، مشيداً باحترافيتهم وسرعة استجابتهم.
ويُعد إسكندراني من الأسماء المعروفة فنيّاً، ويحظى بمحبة واسعة في الأوساط الفنية والجماهيرية، فيما لاقت أخبار نجاته تفاعلاً كبيراً، وسط دعوات صادقة له بتمام الشفاء والعودة القريبة لممارسة نشاطه الفني.
The artist Hassan Iskandarani survived a health disaster that nearly threatened his life after he suffered an accidental incident inside his home in Jeddah while overseeing improvement works, which necessitated his transfer to the hospital for urgent surgical intervention.
Details of the Incident
In detail, Iskandarani sustained a severe injury while supervising the installation of marble in his home when a marble cutting saw slipped from the hands of one of the workers and suddenly headed towards him, resulting in deep wounds in his thighs and foot. The artist explained that the injury led to the complete amputation of part of his foot, which required his urgent transfer to the hospital for necessary medical assistance.
Undergoing Precise Surgery
According to his own account, the specialized medical team intervened urgently and successfully — thanks to God — performed a precise surgery that contributed to reattaching the injured part of his foot, confirming that the speed of medical intervention was a decisive factor in saving him from serious health complications. He noted that he is currently undergoing the necessary medical follow-up and that his health condition is stable and showing significant improvement.
The artist Hassan Iskandarani took care to reassure his audience and fans, confirming that he is in good health, expressing his gratitude to everyone who reached out and inquired about his condition, whether from his colleagues in the artistic community or his fans through social media. He also expressed his appreciation for the medical team that oversaw his treatment, praising their professionalism and quick response.
Iskandarani is considered one of the well-known names in the artistic field and enjoys wide affection in artistic and public circles, while news of his survival received significant interaction, accompanied by sincere prayers for his complete recovery and a swift return to his artistic activities.