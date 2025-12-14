The artist Hassan Iskandarani survived a health disaster that nearly threatened his life after he suffered an accidental incident inside his home in Jeddah while overseeing improvement works, which necessitated his transfer to the hospital for urgent surgical intervention.

Details of the Incident



In detail, Iskandarani sustained a severe injury while supervising the installation of marble in his home when a marble cutting saw slipped from the hands of one of the workers and suddenly headed towards him, resulting in deep wounds in his thighs and foot. The artist explained that the injury led to the complete amputation of part of his foot, which required his urgent transfer to the hospital for necessary medical assistance.

Undergoing Precise Surgery



According to his own account, the specialized medical team intervened urgently and successfully — thanks to God — performed a precise surgery that contributed to reattaching the injured part of his foot, confirming that the speed of medical intervention was a decisive factor in saving him from serious health complications. He noted that he is currently undergoing the necessary medical follow-up and that his health condition is stable and showing significant improvement.



The artist Hassan Iskandarani took care to reassure his audience and fans, confirming that he is in good health, expressing his gratitude to everyone who reached out and inquired about his condition, whether from his colleagues in the artistic community or his fans through social media. He also expressed his appreciation for the medical team that oversaw his treatment, praising their professionalism and quick response.



Iskandarani is considered one of the well-known names in the artistic field and enjoys wide affection in artistic and public circles, while news of his survival received significant interaction, accompanied by sincere prayers for his complete recovery and a swift return to his artistic activities.