أعلنت سيبراني، إحدى شركات أرامكو الرقمية والمتخصّصة في خدمات وحلول الأمن السيبراني، تحقيق إنجاز رائد في تقييمات MITRE ATT&CK لعام 2025، بعد اجتيازها جميع الاختبارات السيبرانية المطبَّقة عليها بنجاح، وتحقيقها نتائج استثنائية في اكتشاف سبعة تكتيكات هجومية رئيسية ضمن إطار MITRE ATT&CK، وهي: 100% من أساليب جمع المعلومات، 100% من أساليب الوصول لبيانات الدخول،

100% من أساليب تنفيذ البرمجيات الخبيثة، 100% من أساليب سرقة البيانات، 100% من أساليب الحركة الداخلية للهجمات، 100% من أساليب التواجد المستمر، و100% من أنشطة الاستطلاع. ويُعدّ هذا الإنجاز تتويجًا لقدرات سيبراني في حماية الفضاء السيبراني الوطني وتعزيز أمنه، كما يعزّز حضورها في مشهد الأمن السيبراني العالمي ويؤكد تقدّم ابتكاراتها السيبرانية على مستوى دولي.

وإلى جانب الأداء الفني في التقييمات، تم منح سيبراني مقعدًا ضمن المجلس الاستشاري في تقييمات MITRE ATT&CK (ATT&CK Evals Participant Advisory Council)، وذلك لتلعب دورًا في تطوير وتحسين منهجيات دورات التقييم المستقبلية، وتعزّز مواءمة آليات التقييم مع احتياجات منظومات الدفاع السيبراني في المنطقة والعالم، وترسّخ في الوقت ذاته دور المملكة في المساهمة الفعّالة في تشكيل مستقبل الأمن السيبراني عالميًا.

تُعد اختبارات MITRE ATT&CK تقييمًا تقنيًا متقدّمًا يعتمد على محاكاة سلوك الجهات المهدِّدة في الواقع، بهدف قياس كيفية تفاعل حلول الأمن السيبراني وخدمات كشف التهديدات السيبرانية مع التكتيكات والتقنيات والإجراءات (TTPs) المستخدمة في الهجمات. ومن خلال المشاركة في هذا التقييمات، عملت «سيبراني» على مواءمة قدرات كشف التهديدات لديها مع إطار ATT&CK المعتمد في مجتمع الأمن السيبراني، بما يتيح بيانات واضحة وقابلة للقياس حول أداء أنظمتها في سيناريوهات هجومية معقّدة وواقعية.

وتستند «سيبراني»، التي تتخذ من الرياض مقرًا لها، إلى خبرة عملية متراكمة في حماية البيئات الصناعية والبنى التحتية الحساسة، مما يمكّنها من نقل واقع هذه البيئات الوطنية الحرجة إلى سياق أوسع داخل مجتمع ATT&CK، ودعم تطوير فهم أعمق لسلوك أنظمة وخدمات كشف التهديدات السيبرانية في بيئات تشغيل متنوّعة.

وخلال تقييم عام 2025، خضعت قدرات كشف التهديدات السيبرانية وخدمات الرصد والتحليل الأمني لدى «سيبراني» لاختبارات متعددة مقابل مجموعة واسعة من تقنيات إطار ATT&CK، ما أتاح فهمًا تفصيليًا لكيفية استجابة أنظمة الكشف لكل مرحلة من مراحل سلاسل الهجوم المحاكية. وقد وفّر ذلك وضوحًا أكبر لمناطق التغطية التي تعمل فيها آليات الكشف كما هو مخطط لها، إلى جانب تحديد مجالات يمكن تعزيزها من خلال المزيد من المعايرة والتحسين (Tuning). وتُستخدَم هذه المخرجات اليوم لتغذية خارطة الطريق الخاصة بتطوير خدمات الأمن السيبراني لدى «سيبراني» وتحسينها المستمر.

وفي تعليقه على هذا الإنجاز، صرّح المهندس سعيد السعيد، الرئيس التنفيذي لـ«سيبراني»، بأن مشاركة «سيبراني» في تقييمات MITRE ATT&CK والنتائج التي حققتها في قدرات كشف التهديدات السيبرانية، منحت الشركة رؤية منظمة وشفافة حول أداء منظومتها في سيناريوهات هجومية معقّدة، وساعدتها على تنفيذ تحسينات أكثر دقة.

ويأتي هذا الإنجاز متماشيًا مع إستراتيجية «سيبراني» في حماية البنى التحتية عبر حلول سيبرانية متقدمة، مدعومة بالابتكار وممكنة بخبرات سعودية ترسم مستقبل الأمن السيبراني.