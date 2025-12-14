أعلنت سيبراني، إحدى شركات أرامكو الرقمية والمتخصّصة في خدمات وحلول الأمن السيبراني، تحقيق إنجاز رائد في تقييمات MITRE ATT&CK لعام 2025، بعد اجتيازها جميع الاختبارات السيبرانية المطبَّقة عليها بنجاح، وتحقيقها نتائج استثنائية في اكتشاف سبعة تكتيكات هجومية رئيسية ضمن إطار MITRE ATT&CK، وهي: 100% من أساليب جمع المعلومات، 100% من أساليب الوصول لبيانات الدخول،
100% من أساليب تنفيذ البرمجيات الخبيثة، 100% من أساليب سرقة البيانات، 100% من أساليب الحركة الداخلية للهجمات، 100% من أساليب التواجد المستمر، و100% من أنشطة الاستطلاع. ويُعدّ هذا الإنجاز تتويجًا لقدرات سيبراني في حماية الفضاء السيبراني الوطني وتعزيز أمنه، كما يعزّز حضورها في مشهد الأمن السيبراني العالمي ويؤكد تقدّم ابتكاراتها السيبرانية على مستوى دولي.
وإلى جانب الأداء الفني في التقييمات، تم منح سيبراني مقعدًا ضمن المجلس الاستشاري في تقييمات MITRE ATT&CK (ATT&CK Evals Participant Advisory Council)، وذلك لتلعب دورًا في تطوير وتحسين منهجيات دورات التقييم المستقبلية، وتعزّز مواءمة آليات التقييم مع احتياجات منظومات الدفاع السيبراني في المنطقة والعالم، وترسّخ في الوقت ذاته دور المملكة في المساهمة الفعّالة في تشكيل مستقبل الأمن السيبراني عالميًا.
تُعد اختبارات MITRE ATT&CK تقييمًا تقنيًا متقدّمًا يعتمد على محاكاة سلوك الجهات المهدِّدة في الواقع، بهدف قياس كيفية تفاعل حلول الأمن السيبراني وخدمات كشف التهديدات السيبرانية مع التكتيكات والتقنيات والإجراءات (TTPs) المستخدمة في الهجمات. ومن خلال المشاركة في هذا التقييمات، عملت «سيبراني» على مواءمة قدرات كشف التهديدات لديها مع إطار ATT&CK المعتمد في مجتمع الأمن السيبراني، بما يتيح بيانات واضحة وقابلة للقياس حول أداء أنظمتها في سيناريوهات هجومية معقّدة وواقعية.
وتستند «سيبراني»، التي تتخذ من الرياض مقرًا لها، إلى خبرة عملية متراكمة في حماية البيئات الصناعية والبنى التحتية الحساسة، مما يمكّنها من نقل واقع هذه البيئات الوطنية الحرجة إلى سياق أوسع داخل مجتمع ATT&CK، ودعم تطوير فهم أعمق لسلوك أنظمة وخدمات كشف التهديدات السيبرانية في بيئات تشغيل متنوّعة.
وخلال تقييم عام 2025، خضعت قدرات كشف التهديدات السيبرانية وخدمات الرصد والتحليل الأمني لدى «سيبراني» لاختبارات متعددة مقابل مجموعة واسعة من تقنيات إطار ATT&CK، ما أتاح فهمًا تفصيليًا لكيفية استجابة أنظمة الكشف لكل مرحلة من مراحل سلاسل الهجوم المحاكية. وقد وفّر ذلك وضوحًا أكبر لمناطق التغطية التي تعمل فيها آليات الكشف كما هو مخطط لها، إلى جانب تحديد مجالات يمكن تعزيزها من خلال المزيد من المعايرة والتحسين (Tuning). وتُستخدَم هذه المخرجات اليوم لتغذية خارطة الطريق الخاصة بتطوير خدمات الأمن السيبراني لدى «سيبراني» وتحسينها المستمر.
وفي تعليقه على هذا الإنجاز، صرّح المهندس سعيد السعيد، الرئيس التنفيذي لـ«سيبراني»، بأن مشاركة «سيبراني» في تقييمات MITRE ATT&CK والنتائج التي حققتها في قدرات كشف التهديدات السيبرانية، منحت الشركة رؤية منظمة وشفافة حول أداء منظومتها في سيناريوهات هجومية معقّدة، وساعدتها على تنفيذ تحسينات أكثر دقة.
ويأتي هذا الإنجاز متماشيًا مع إستراتيجية «سيبراني» في حماية البنى التحتية عبر حلول سيبرانية متقدمة، مدعومة بالابتكار وممكنة بخبرات سعودية ترسم مستقبل الأمن السيبراني.
Cyberani, one of Aramco's digital companies specializing in cybersecurity services and solutions, announced a pioneering achievement in the MITRE ATT&CK evaluations for 2025, having successfully passed all cybersecurity tests applied to it and achieving exceptional results in detecting seven key offensive tactics within the MITRE ATT&CK framework, which are: 100% of information gathering techniques, 100% of credential access techniques,
100% of malware execution techniques, 100% of data theft techniques, 100% of internal movement techniques, 100% of persistence techniques, and 100% of reconnaissance activities. This achievement crowns Cyberani's capabilities in protecting the national cyberspace and enhancing its security, while also strengthening its presence in the global cybersecurity landscape and affirming the advancement of its cybersecurity innovations on an international level.
In addition to the technical performance in the evaluations, Cyberani was granted a seat on the advisory council for the MITRE ATT&CK evaluations (ATT&CK Evals Participant Advisory Council), allowing it to play a role in developing and improving methodologies for future evaluation cycles, aligning evaluation mechanisms with the needs of cybersecurity defense systems in the region and the world, while simultaneously reinforcing the Kingdom's role in actively contributing to shaping the future of global cybersecurity.
The MITRE ATT&CK tests are an advanced technical evaluation based on simulating the behavior of real-world threat actors, aimed at measuring how cybersecurity solutions and threat detection services interact with the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used in attacks. By participating in these evaluations, Cyberani aligned its threat detection capabilities with the ATT&CK framework adopted in the cybersecurity community, providing clear and measurable data about the performance of its systems in complex and realistic attack scenarios.
Based in Riyadh, Cyberani relies on accumulated practical experience in protecting industrial environments and sensitive infrastructures, enabling it to translate the reality of these critical national environments into a broader context within the ATT&CK community, and supporting the development of a deeper understanding of the behavior of cybersecurity threat detection systems and services in diverse operational environments.
During the 2025 evaluation, Cyberani's threat detection capabilities and security monitoring and analysis services underwent multiple tests against a wide range of techniques from the ATT&CK framework, providing a detailed understanding of how detection systems responded to each phase of the simulated attack chains. This offered greater clarity on the coverage areas where detection mechanisms operate as planned, alongside identifying areas that could be enhanced through further tuning and improvement. These outputs are currently being used to inform the roadmap for the development and continuous improvement of Cyberani's cybersecurity services.
Commenting on this achievement, Engineer Said Al-Saeed, CEO of Cyberani, stated that Cyberani's participation in the MITRE ATT&CK evaluations and the results it achieved in threat detection capabilities provided the company with an organized and transparent view of its system's performance in complex attack scenarios, helping it implement more precise improvements.
This achievement aligns with Cyberani's strategy of protecting infrastructures through advanced cybersecurity solutions, supported by innovation and empowered by Saudi expertise that shapes the future of cybersecurity.