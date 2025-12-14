Cyberani, one of Aramco's digital companies specializing in cybersecurity services and solutions, announced a pioneering achievement in the MITRE ATT&CK evaluations for 2025, having successfully passed all cybersecurity tests applied to it and achieving exceptional results in detecting seven key offensive tactics within the MITRE ATT&CK framework, which are: 100% of information gathering techniques, 100% of credential access techniques,

100% of malware execution techniques, 100% of data theft techniques, 100% of internal movement techniques, 100% of persistence techniques, and 100% of reconnaissance activities. This achievement crowns Cyberani's capabilities in protecting the national cyberspace and enhancing its security, while also strengthening its presence in the global cybersecurity landscape and affirming the advancement of its cybersecurity innovations on an international level.

In addition to the technical performance in the evaluations, Cyberani was granted a seat on the advisory council for the MITRE ATT&CK evaluations (ATT&CK Evals Participant Advisory Council), allowing it to play a role in developing and improving methodologies for future evaluation cycles, aligning evaluation mechanisms with the needs of cybersecurity defense systems in the region and the world, while simultaneously reinforcing the Kingdom's role in actively contributing to shaping the future of global cybersecurity.

The MITRE ATT&CK tests are an advanced technical evaluation based on simulating the behavior of real-world threat actors, aimed at measuring how cybersecurity solutions and threat detection services interact with the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used in attacks. By participating in these evaluations, Cyberani aligned its threat detection capabilities with the ATT&CK framework adopted in the cybersecurity community, providing clear and measurable data about the performance of its systems in complex and realistic attack scenarios.

Based in Riyadh, Cyberani relies on accumulated practical experience in protecting industrial environments and sensitive infrastructures, enabling it to translate the reality of these critical national environments into a broader context within the ATT&CK community, and supporting the development of a deeper understanding of the behavior of cybersecurity threat detection systems and services in diverse operational environments.

During the 2025 evaluation, Cyberani's threat detection capabilities and security monitoring and analysis services underwent multiple tests against a wide range of techniques from the ATT&CK framework, providing a detailed understanding of how detection systems responded to each phase of the simulated attack chains. This offered greater clarity on the coverage areas where detection mechanisms operate as planned, alongside identifying areas that could be enhanced through further tuning and improvement. These outputs are currently being used to inform the roadmap for the development and continuous improvement of Cyberani's cybersecurity services.

Commenting on this achievement, Engineer Said Al-Saeed, CEO of Cyberani, stated that Cyberani's participation in the MITRE ATT&CK evaluations and the results it achieved in threat detection capabilities provided the company with an organized and transparent view of its system's performance in complex attack scenarios, helping it implement more precise improvements.

This achievement aligns with Cyberani's strategy of protecting infrastructures through advanced cybersecurity solutions, supported by innovation and empowered by Saudi expertise that shapes the future of cybersecurity.