ألمانيا: القبض على 5 من جنسيات عربية خططوا لهجوم إرهابي

In a proactive security step, the public prosecutor in Munich announced the arrest of five men on charges of planning a potential attack on a Christmas market in southern Germany.

أحد الأسواق في ألمانيا.

The prosecutor explained that four of the suspects had official arrest warrants issued against them, while a fifth man was placed under preventive detention, amid suspicions of a "radical motive" behind the plot.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the men include an Egyptian (56 years old), a Syrian (37 years old), and three Moroccans (22, 28, and 30 years old). According to initial investigation findings, the Egyptian is suspected of calling for the attack from within a mosque in the Dingolfing-Landau area. It is believed that the attack was to be carried out using a vehicle.

It was initially unclear when the attack was supposed to take place or how serious and dangerous the plans were.

It was also not yet clear which Christmas market was the intended target. There was a Christmas market in Dingolfing that ended on December 7. The Christmas market in the neighboring Landau was also closed on December 7.

The location of the suspects' arrest was not initially disclosed. A Bavarian media group reported that the raid took place "in the area of the Suben border crossing," which is in the border region with Austria.