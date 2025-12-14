في خطوة أمنية استباقية، أعلن الادعاء العام في ميونيخاعتقال خمسة رجال بتهمة التخطيط لهجوم محتمل على سوق لعيد الميلاد في جنوب ألمانيا.

أحد الأسواق في ألمانيا.

وأوضح الادعاء أن أربعة من المشتبه بهم صدرت بحقهم مذكرات توقيف رسمية، فيما وُضع رجل خامس قيد الاحتجاز الوقائي، وسط شكوك حول وجود «دافع متطرف» وراء المخطط.

ألمانيا: القبض على 5 من جنسيات عربية خططوا لهجوم إرهابي

وبحسب مكتب الادعاء العام، فإن الرجال هم مصري (56 عاماً)، وسوري (37 عاماً)، وثلاثة مغاربة (22 و28 و30 عاماً). ووفقاً للنتائج الأولية للتحقيقات، يشتبه في أن المصري دعا من داخل مسجد في منطقة دينغولفينغ -لاندآو إلى تنفيذ الهجوم. ويعتقد أن الهجوم كان سينفذ بواسطة مركبة.

ولم يكن من الواضح في البداية متى كان من المفترض تنفيذ الهجوم أو مدى جدية وخطورة الخطط.

كما لم يتضح بعد أي سوق عيد ميلاد كان الهدف المقصود. وكان هناك سوق عيد الميلاد في دينغولفينغ، قد انتهى في 7 ديسمبر. كما أُغلق سوق عيد الميلاد في لاندو المجاورة في 7 ديسمبر أيضاً.

لم يُكشف في البداية عن مكان إلقاء القبض على المشتبه بهم. وأفادت مجموعة إعلامية بافارية بأن المداهمة وقعت «في منطقة معبر سوبن الحدودي»، أي في المنطقة الحدودية مع النمسا.