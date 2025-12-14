ألمانيا: القبض على 5 من جنسيات عربية خططوا لهجوم إرهابي

في خطوة أمنية استباقية، أعلن الادعاء العام في ميونيخاعتقال خمسة رجال بتهمة التخطيط لهجوم محتمل على سوق لعيد الميلاد في جنوب ألمانيا.
أحد الأسواق في ألمانيا.
وأوضح الادعاء أن أربعة من المشتبه بهم صدرت بحقهم مذكرات توقيف رسمية، فيما وُضع رجل خامس قيد الاحتجاز الوقائي، وسط شكوك حول وجود «دافع متطرف» وراء المخطط.
وبحسب مكتب الادعاء العام، فإن الرجال هم مصري (56 عاماً)، وسوري (37 عاماً)، وثلاثة مغاربة (22 و28 و30 عاماً). ووفقاً للنتائج الأولية للتحقيقات، يشتبه في أن المصري دعا من داخل مسجد في منطقة دينغولفينغ -لاندآو إلى تنفيذ الهجوم. ويعتقد أن الهجوم كان سينفذ بواسطة مركبة.
ولم يكن من الواضح في البداية متى كان من المفترض تنفيذ الهجوم أو مدى جدية وخطورة الخطط.
كما لم يتضح بعد أي سوق عيد ميلاد كان الهدف المقصود. وكان هناك سوق عيد الميلاد في دينغولفينغ، قد انتهى في 7 ديسمبر. كما أُغلق سوق عيد الميلاد في لاندو المجاورة في 7 ديسمبر أيضاً.
لم يُكشف في البداية عن مكان إلقاء القبض على المشتبه بهم. وأفادت مجموعة إعلامية بافارية بأن المداهمة وقعت «في منطقة معبر سوبن الحدودي»، أي في المنطقة الحدودية مع النمسا.
In a proactive security step, the public prosecutor in Munich announced the arrest of five men on charges of planning a potential attack on a Christmas market in southern Germany.
أحد الأسواق في ألمانيا.
The prosecutor explained that four of the suspects had official arrest warrants issued against them, while a fifth man was placed under preventive detention, amid suspicions of a "radical motive" behind the plot.
According to the public prosecutor's office, the men include an Egyptian (56 years old), a Syrian (37 years old), and three Moroccans (22, 28, and 30 years old). According to initial investigation findings, the Egyptian is suspected of calling for the attack from within a mosque in the Dingolfing-Landau area. It is believed that the attack was to be carried out using a vehicle.
It was initially unclear when the attack was supposed to take place or how serious and dangerous the plans were.
It was also not yet clear which Christmas market was the intended target. There was a Christmas market in Dingolfing that ended on December 7. The Christmas market in the neighboring Landau was also closed on December 7.
The location of the suspects' arrest was not initially disclosed. A Bavarian media group reported that the raid took place "in the area of the Suben border crossing," which is in the border region with Austria.