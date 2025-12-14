قُتل شخصان على الأقل وأُصيب عدد من الأشخاص مساء أمس (السبت) في إطلاق نار وقع داخل حرم جامعة براون بولاية رود آيلاند شمال شرق الولايات المتحدة. ووقع الحادث قرب مبنى تابع لكلية الهندسة، تزامناً مع ثاني أيام الامتحانات النهائية. ولا تزال التحذيرات الأمنية سارية فيما تواصل الشرطة تحقيقاتها.

وقال مصدر في أجهزة إنفاذ القانون إن شخصين على الأقل قُتلا وأصيب عدد آخر بجروح جراء إطلاق نار وقع أمس في محيط جامعة براون بولاية رود آيلاند شمال شرق الولايات المتحدة.

وأطلقت الجامعة، التابعة لرابطة «آيفي ليغ»، إنذاراً بوجود «مطلق نار نشط»، ودعت الطلاب وأفراد الطاقم الأكاديمي إلى الاحتماء في أماكنهم.

ووقع إطلاق النار قرب مبنى «باروس وهولي» الذي يضم كلية الهندسة وقسم الفيزياء، ويحتوي على أكثر من 100 مختبر، وفقاً لموقع الجامعة الرسمي. الحادث تزامن مع ثاني أيام الامتحانات النهائية للفصل الخريفي، ما ضاعف من حالة الذعر داخل الحرم الجامعي.

وفيما لا تزال ملابسات الحادث غير واضحة، قالت المتحدثة باسم شرطة بروفيدنس، كريستي دوسرايس، إن التحقيقات جارية وإن قوات الأمن ما زالت تمشط المنطقة لجمع المعلومات.

ورغم تصريح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بأن المشتبه به أصبح قيد الاحتجاز، عادت الجامعة لتؤكد في تحديث على نظام الإنذار الداخلي أن «الوضع ما زال قائماً»، وسط معلومات متضاربة عن مكان وجود مطلق النار.

وتعد جامعة براون من أبرز جامعات رابطة «آيفي ليغ»، وتحتضن أكثر من 7300 طالب في مرحلة البكالوريوس، إلى جانب 3000 طالب دراسات عليا. وتُعتبر من المؤسسات التعليمية النخبوية في الولايات المتحدة.