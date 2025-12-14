At least two people were killed and several others were injured last night (Saturday) in a shooting that occurred on the campus of Brown University in Rhode Island, northeastern United States. The incident took place near a building belonging to the College of Engineering, coinciding with the second day of final exams. Security warnings are still in effect as the police continue their investigations.

A source in law enforcement stated that at least two people were killed and several others were injured due to the shooting that occurred yesterday in the vicinity of Brown University in Rhode Island, northeastern United States.

The university, part of the Ivy League, issued an alert for an "active shooter" and urged students and academic staff to shelter in place.

The shooting occurred near the "Barus and Holley" building, which houses the College of Engineering and the Department of Physics, containing more than 100 laboratories, according to the university's official website. The incident coincided with the second day of final exams for the fall semester, which heightened the panic on campus.

While the circumstances of the incident remain unclear, Providence Police spokesperson Kristi Dousraiss stated that investigations are ongoing and security forces are still sweeping the area to gather information.

Despite President Donald Trump's statement that the suspect is in custody, the university reiterated in an update on its internal alert system that "the situation is still active," amid conflicting information about the shooter's whereabouts.

Brown University is one of the prominent institutions in the Ivy League, hosting over 7,300 undergraduate students, along with 3,000 graduate students. It is considered one of the elite educational institutions in the United States.