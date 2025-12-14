Eritrea announced its withdrawal from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which brings together countries in East Africa, condemning its lack of contribution "significantly to the stability of the region."

The Eritrean Foreign Ministry stated that "unfortunately, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has failed and continues to fail to fulfill its legal obligations, which has undermined its legitimacy and legal mandate," emphasizing that "as a result, Eritrea finds itself compelled to withdraw from an organization that has lost its mandate and legal authority, does not provide any tangible strategic advantage to all its members, and does not contribute significantly to the stability of the region."

For its part, IGAD expressed its "regret" over Asmara's decision in a statement and encouraged it to "reconsider" this decision, noting that Eritrea has not participated in any activities of the regional organization since June 2023.

It is worth mentioning that Asmara had previously suspended its membership in IGAD, which includes Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan, in 2007, before reversing its decision in 2023.