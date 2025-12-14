أعلنت إريتريا انسحابها من الهيئة الحكومية للتنمية (إيغاد) التي تجمع دولا في شرق إفريقيا، منددة بعدم مساهمتها «بشكل كبير في استقرار المنطقة».

وقالت الخارجية الإريترية، إنه «لسوء الحظ، فشلت الهيئة الحكومية للتنمية (إيغاد) ولا تزال تفشل في الوفاء بالتزاماتها القانونية، مما أدى إلى المساس بشرعيتها وتفويضها القانوني»، مشددة على أنه «نتيجة لذلك تجد إريتريا نفسها مجبرة على الانسحاب من منظمة فقدت تفويضها وسلطتها القانونية، ولا تقدم أي ميزة استراتيجية ملموسة لجميع أعضائها، ولا تساهم بشكل كبير في استقرار المنطقة».

من جهتها، أعربت (إيغاد)، في بيان، عن «أسفها» لقرار أسمرة وشجعتها على «إعادة النظر» فيه، موضحة أن إريتريا لم تشارك في أي نشاط للمنظمة الإقليمية منذ يونيو 2023.

يذكر أنه سبق لأسمرة تعليق عضويتها في (إيغاد)، التي تضم جيبوتي وإثيوبيا وكينيا وأوغندا والصومال والسودان وجنوب السودان، عام 2007، قبل أن تعود عن قرارها في عام 2023.