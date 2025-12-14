أعلنت إريتريا انسحابها من الهيئة الحكومية للتنمية (إيغاد) التي تجمع دولا في شرق إفريقيا، منددة بعدم مساهمتها «بشكل كبير في استقرار المنطقة».
وقالت الخارجية الإريترية، إنه «لسوء الحظ، فشلت الهيئة الحكومية للتنمية (إيغاد) ولا تزال تفشل في الوفاء بالتزاماتها القانونية، مما أدى إلى المساس بشرعيتها وتفويضها القانوني»، مشددة على أنه «نتيجة لذلك تجد إريتريا نفسها مجبرة على الانسحاب من منظمة فقدت تفويضها وسلطتها القانونية، ولا تقدم أي ميزة استراتيجية ملموسة لجميع أعضائها، ولا تساهم بشكل كبير في استقرار المنطقة».
من جهتها، أعربت (إيغاد)، في بيان، عن «أسفها» لقرار أسمرة وشجعتها على «إعادة النظر» فيه، موضحة أن إريتريا لم تشارك في أي نشاط للمنظمة الإقليمية منذ يونيو 2023.
يذكر أنه سبق لأسمرة تعليق عضويتها في (إيغاد)، التي تضم جيبوتي وإثيوبيا وكينيا وأوغندا والصومال والسودان وجنوب السودان، عام 2007، قبل أن تعود عن قرارها في عام 2023.
Eritrea announced its withdrawal from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which brings together countries in East Africa, condemning its lack of contribution "significantly to the stability of the region."
The Eritrean Foreign Ministry stated that "unfortunately, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has failed and continues to fail to fulfill its legal obligations, which has undermined its legitimacy and legal mandate," emphasizing that "as a result, Eritrea finds itself compelled to withdraw from an organization that has lost its mandate and legal authority, does not provide any tangible strategic advantage to all its members, and does not contribute significantly to the stability of the region."
For its part, IGAD expressed its "regret" over Asmara's decision in a statement and encouraged it to "reconsider" this decision, noting that Eritrea has not participated in any activities of the regional organization since June 2023.
It is worth mentioning that Asmara had previously suspended its membership in IGAD, which includes Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan, in 2007, before reversing its decision in 2023.