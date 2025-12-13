انتهت واحدة من أكثر القضايا الإنسانية إيلامًا في ولاية كاليفورنيا الأمريكية بتسوية مالية ضخمة، بعد وفاة طفلة تبلغ من العمر 11 عامًا، وسط اتهامات مروعة بتعرضها للتعذيب والتجويع داخل أسرتها بالتبني، في حادثة أثارت غضبًا واسعًا وأسئلة قاسية حول فشل أنظمة الحماية.
وتعود القضية إلى وفاة الطفلة أرابيلا ماكورماك في أغسطس 2022، إذ رُفعت دعوى قضائية باسم شقيقتيها الأصغر سنًا، وكانتا في السادسة والسابعة آنذاك، مطالبةً بمحاسبة الجهات التي تجاهلت مؤشرات الإساءة المتكررة.
وبحسب تفاصيل التسوية، تم الاتفاق على دفع 31.5 مليون دولار من مدينة سان دييغو ومقاطعتها وجهات تعليمية ودينية، بعد اتهامها بالإخفاق في الإبلاغ عن الانتهاكات التي تعرضت لها الطفلة قبل وفاتها.
وتواجه الأم بالتبني ليتيشيا ماكورماك، إلى جانب والديها أديلا وستانلي توم، اتهامات ثقيلة تشمل القتل والتآمر وتعذيب الأطفال وإساءة معاملتهم، في حين يؤكد المتهمون براءتهم من جميع التهم، ولا تزال القضية الجنائية منظورة أمام القضاء.
وكشفت الدعوى خللاً منهجياً واسعاً، وفق ما ورد في أوراقها، شمل مؤسسات رسمية ومنظمات مختلفة، اتُهمت جميعها بالفشل في حماية الطفلة أو التدخل في الوقت المناسب رغم وجود إشارات تحذيرية.
بدوره، أوضح محامي كريغ ماكليلان أن التسوية توزعت بين عشرة ملايين دولار من مدينة سان دييغو، ومثلها من المقاطعة، إضافة إلى 8.5 مليون دولار من أكاديمية باسيفيك كوست التي كانت تشرف على تعليم الطفلة في المنزل، و3 ملايين دولار من مؤسسة روك تشيرش.
وأضاف أن هذه الأموال ستضمن رعاية الشقيقتين مدى الحياة، لكنها لن تعوض فقدان شقيقتهما، ولن تمحو آثار ما شهدتاه من معاناة وتجارب قاسية لا تُنسى.