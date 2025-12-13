One of the most painful humanitarian cases in the state of California, USA, has ended with a massive financial settlement following the death of an 11-year-old girl, amid horrific allegations of torture and starvation within her foster family, in an incident that sparked widespread outrage and harsh questions about the failures of protective systems.

The case dates back to the death of the girl, Arabella McCormack, in August 2022, when a lawsuit was filed on behalf of her younger sisters, who were six and seven at the time, demanding accountability from the entities that ignored repeated signs of abuse.

According to the details of the settlement, it was agreed that $31.5 million would be paid by the city of San Diego, the county, and educational and religious entities, after being accused of failing to report the abuses the girl suffered before her death.

The foster mother, Leticia McCormack, along with her parents, Adela and Stanley Tom, face serious charges including murder, conspiracy, child torture, and abuse, while the accused maintain their innocence of all charges, and the criminal case is still pending in court.

The lawsuit revealed a widespread systemic failure, as stated in its documents, involving official institutions and various organizations, all accused of failing to protect the girl or intervene in a timely manner despite warning signs.

For his part, attorney Craig McLellan explained that the settlement was divided between ten million dollars from the city of San Diego, an equal amount from the county, in addition to $8.5 million from Pacific Coast Academy, which oversaw the girl's home education, and $3 million from the Rock Church Foundation.

He added that this money will ensure the lifelong care of the sisters, but it will not compensate for the loss of their sister, nor will it erase the impact of the suffering and harsh, unforgettable experiences they witnessed.