The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, ignited a wide wave of controversy after a striking comment on a circulating photo showing Steve Bannon, the former advisor to Trump, in an informal conversation with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein inside his private island.

The photo that spread on the platform X showed an image on Epstein's desk believed to belong to one of his victims, bringing to mind the mysterious relationships between Epstein and influential figures from politics and media.

Musk made a brief yet notable comment, stating: "It's only a matter of time before Bannon goes back to jail," hinting at his previous criminal record after refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the U.S. Congress.

These statements come amid rising controversy over the documents and images related to Epstein, which bring back into the spotlight prominent names from politicians and media figures. Although Musk's name has appeared in some of Epstein's documents, he has not faced any official charges or been linked to any legal violations.

In a related context, Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee in the U.S. Congress published 19 new photos yesterday (Friday) that they obtained from Epstein's estate, including images of the current president Trump, who appears in 3 out of the 19 photos. The committee is reviewing more than 95,000 images from the estate, amid speculation about the content of the other photos.

It is worth noting that Trump was a friend of Epstein during the 1990s and the early 21st century, but he has confirmed that he severed ties with him before Epstein pleaded guilty to prostitution charges.