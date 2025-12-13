أشعل الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة تسلا إيلون ماسك موجة جدل واسعة بعد تعليق لافت على صورة متداولة تظهر ستيف بانون المستشار السابق لترمب في حديث غير رسمي مع رجل الأعمال المدان بجرائم جنسية جيفري إبستين داخل جزيرته الخاصة.

الصورة التي انتشرت على منصة إكس، أظهرت وجود صورة على مكتب إبستين يُعتقد أنها تعود لإحدى ضحاياه، ما أعاد إلى الأذهان العلاقات الغامضة بين إبستين وشخصيات نافذة من السياسة والإعلام.

واكتفى ماسك بتعليق مقتضب لكنه لافت، قال فيه: «مسألة وقت قبل أن يعود بانون إلى السجن»، في تلميح إلى سجله القضائي السابق بعد رفضه الامتثال لاستدعاء صادر عن الكونغرس الأمريكي.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات في ظل تصاعد الجدل حول الوثائق والصور المرتبطة بإبستين، والتي تعيد إلى الواجهة أسماء بارزة من السياسيين والإعلاميين. ورغم تداول اسم ماسك في بعض وثائق إبستين، فإنه لم يُوجه إليه أي اتهام رسمي أو ربطه بأي مخالفة قانونية.

في سياق متصل، نشر أعضاء ديمقراطيون في لجنة الرقابة بمجلس النواب الأمريكي أمس (الجمعة) 19 صورة جديدة حصلوا عليها من تركة إبستين، من بينها صور للرئيس الحالي ترمب، الذي يظهر في 3 صور من أصل 19. وتراجع اللجنة أكثر من 95 ألف صورة ضمن التركة، وسط تكهنات حول محتوى الصور الأخرى.

يذكر أن ترمب كان صديقاً لإبستين خلال التسعينات وبداية القرن الحادي والعشرين، لكنه أكد أنه قطع علاقاته معه قبل إقرار إبستين بالذنب في قضايا الدعارة.