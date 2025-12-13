أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، أن القوات الروسية شنت هجمات بـ30 صاروخاً و450 مسيّرة على بلاده، مؤكدة أن الهجوم حرم الآلاف من الكهرباء.


تضرر 10 مرافق مدنية


وقال زيلينسكي في منشور على «إكس»، اليوم (السبت): إن الضربات الروسية الأخيرة أضرت بأكثر من 10 مرافق مدنية. وأضاف أن من المهم أن يرى الجميع الآن ما تفعله روسيا.. فهذا ليس بأي شكل من الأشكال سعياً لإنهاء الحرب، مؤكداً أن موسكو لا تزال ترمي إلى تدمير دولتنا وإلحاق أكبر قدر من الألم بشعبنا.


وكتب زيلينسكي: «لحق الضرر الأكبر من الهجوم بنظام الطاقة لدينا في الجنوب ومنطقة أوديسا»، مضيفاً أن آلاف العائلات في 7 مناطق في أنحاء أوكرانيا أصبحت بدون كهرباء.


وأفاد شهود عيان بأن مدينة أوديسا الساحلية في جنوب أوكرانيا والمنطقة المحيطة بها عانت من انقطاع التيار الكهربائي على نطاق واسع، بعد هجوم روسي كبير خلال الليل على شبكة الكهرباء في أنحاء البلاد.


من جانبها، أفادت شركة تشغيل شبكة الكهرباء الأوكرانية بأن عدداً كبيراًمن الأسر بدون كهرباء في منطقتي أوديسا وميكولايف الجنوبيتين، وأن الجزء الذي تسيطر عليه أوكرانيا من منطقة خيرسون الواقعة على خط المواجهة بدون كهرباء تماماً.

بـ30 صاروخاً و450 مسيّرة.. روسيا تدك أوكرانيا


غارة واسعة النطاق


بدورها، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه رداً على الهجمات الإرهابية في أوكرانيا، شنت القوات المسلحة غارة جوية باستخدام صواريخ "كينجال" على منشآت المجمع الصناعي العسكري الأوكراني ومنشآت الطاقة التي تدعم عملياته.


وأكدت أن الغارة الجوية واسعة النطاق استخدمت فيها أسلحة دقيقة برية وبحرية، وصواريخ كينجال فرط الصوتية، وطائرات مسيرة بعيدة المدى، على منشآت المجمع الصناعي العسكري الأوكراني ومنشآت الطاقة التي تدعم عملياته. وقد تحققت أهداف الغارة، حيث أصيبت جميع الأهداف المحددة.


وذكرت الوزارة أن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي أسقطت، خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية، 169 مسيرة أوكرانية، واعترضت صاروخين «هيمارس» أمريكيي الصنع.


هجوم بطائرة مسيرة


وقُتل شخصان، اليوم، في هجوم بطائرة مسيّرة أوكرانية استهدف مدينة ساراتوف في وسط روسيا، وفق ما أعلنت السلطات المحلية.


وتشنّ كييف ضربات بطائرات مسيّرة على روسيا منذ أن غزت روسيا أوكرانيا قبل نحو 4 أعوام وسيطرت على مساحات واسعة من البلاد وقصفتها بمسيّرات وصواريخ. وقال حاكم منطقة ساراتوف رومان بوسارغين إن المسيّرات أصابت مبنى سكنياً في المدينة.


وقصفت كييف المنطقة سابقاً بطائرات مسيّرة، لكن الدفاعات الروسية تسقط نسبة كبيرة منها، ونادراً ما يسقط ضحايا.