بـ30 صاروخاً و450 مسيّرة.. روسيا تدك أوكرانيا

أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، أن القوات الروسية شنت هجمات بـ30 صاروخاً و450 مسيّرة على بلاده، مؤكدة أن الهجوم حرم الآلاف من الكهرباء.
تضرر 10 مرافق مدنية
وقال زيلينسكي في منشور على «إكس»، اليوم (السبت): إن الضربات الروسية الأخيرة أضرت بأكثر من 10 مرافق مدنية. وأضاف أن من المهم أن يرى الجميع الآن ما تفعله روسيا.. فهذا ليس بأي شكل من الأشكال سعياً لإنهاء الحرب، مؤكداً أن موسكو لا تزال ترمي إلى تدمير دولتنا وإلحاق أكبر قدر من الألم بشعبنا.
وكتب زيلينسكي: «لحق الضرر الأكبر من الهجوم بنظام الطاقة لدينا في الجنوب ومنطقة أوديسا»، مضيفاً أن آلاف العائلات في 7 مناطق في أنحاء أوكرانيا أصبحت بدون كهرباء.
وأفاد شهود عيان بأن مدينة أوديسا الساحلية في جنوب أوكرانيا والمنطقة المحيطة بها عانت من انقطاع التيار الكهربائي على نطاق واسع، بعد هجوم روسي كبير خلال الليل على شبكة الكهرباء في أنحاء البلاد.
من جانبها، أفادت شركة تشغيل شبكة الكهرباء الأوكرانية بأن عدداً كبيراًمن الأسر بدون كهرباء في منطقتي أوديسا وميكولايف الجنوبيتين، وأن الجزء الذي تسيطر عليه أوكرانيا من منطقة خيرسون الواقعة على خط المواجهة بدون كهرباء تماماً.
غارة واسعة النطاق
بدورها، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه رداً على الهجمات الإرهابية في أوكرانيا، شنت القوات المسلحة غارة جوية باستخدام صواريخ "كينجال" على منشآت المجمع الصناعي العسكري الأوكراني ومنشآت الطاقة التي تدعم عملياته.
وأكدت أن الغارة الجوية واسعة النطاق استخدمت فيها أسلحة دقيقة برية وبحرية، وصواريخ كينجال فرط الصوتية، وطائرات مسيرة بعيدة المدى، على منشآت المجمع الصناعي العسكري الأوكراني ومنشآت الطاقة التي تدعم عملياته. وقد تحققت أهداف الغارة، حيث أصيبت جميع الأهداف المحددة.
وذكرت الوزارة أن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي أسقطت، خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية، 169 مسيرة أوكرانية، واعترضت صاروخين «هيمارس» أمريكيي الصنع.
هجوم بطائرة مسيرة
وقُتل شخصان، اليوم، في هجوم بطائرة مسيّرة أوكرانية استهدف مدينة ساراتوف في وسط روسيا، وفق ما أعلنت السلطات المحلية.
وتشنّ كييف ضربات بطائرات مسيّرة على روسيا منذ أن غزت روسيا أوكرانيا قبل نحو 4 أعوام وسيطرت على مساحات واسعة من البلاد وقصفتها بمسيّرات وصواريخ. وقال حاكم منطقة ساراتوف رومان بوسارغين إن المسيّرات أصابت مبنى سكنياً في المدينة.
وقصفت كييف المنطقة سابقاً بطائرات مسيّرة، لكن الدفاعات الروسية تسقط نسبة كبيرة منها، ونادراً ما يسقط ضحايا.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russian forces launched attacks with 30 missiles and 450 drones on his country, confirming that the assault deprived thousands of electricity.
10 Civilian Facilities Damaged
Zelensky said in a post on "X" today (Saturday) that the recent Russian strikes affected more than 10 civilian facilities. He added that it is important for everyone to see what Russia is doing now... this is in no way an effort to end the war, emphasizing that Moscow still aims to destroy our state and inflict as much pain as possible on our people.
Zelensky wrote: "The greatest damage from the attack was to our energy system in the south and the Odesa region," adding that thousands of families in 7 regions across Ukraine are now without electricity.
Eyewitnesses reported that the coastal city of Odesa in southern Ukraine and the surrounding area suffered widespread power outages following a major Russian attack overnight on the electricity grid across the country.
For its part, the Ukrainian electricity grid operator reported that a large number of households are without electricity in the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv, and that the area controlled by Ukraine in the frontline Kherson region is completely without power.
Widespread Airstrike
In turn, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that in response to the terrorist attacks in Ukraine, the armed forces carried out an airstrike using "Kinzhal" missiles on facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex and energy facilities that support its operations.
It confirmed that the widespread airstrike utilized precision ground and naval weapons, hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, and long-range drones against facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex and energy facilities that support its operations. The objectives of the strike were achieved, as all designated targets were hit.
The ministry stated that air defense systems shot down 169 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours and intercepted two American-made "HIMARS" missiles.
Drone Attack
Two people were killed today in a Ukrainian drone attack targeting the city of Saratov in central Russia, according to local authorities.
Kyiv has been launching drone strikes on Russia since it invaded Ukraine nearly 4 years ago, seizing large areas of the country and bombarding it with drones and missiles. Saratov region governor Roman Bousargin stated that the drones hit a residential building in the city.
Kyiv had previously bombed the area with drones, but Russian defenses shoot down a significant percentage of them, and casualties are rare.