بـ30 صاروخاً و450 مسيّرة.. روسيا تدك أوكرانيا

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russian forces launched attacks with 30 missiles and 450 drones on his country, confirming that the assault deprived thousands of electricity.



10 Civilian Facilities Damaged



Zelensky said in a post on "X" today (Saturday) that the recent Russian strikes affected more than 10 civilian facilities. He added that it is important for everyone to see what Russia is doing now... this is in no way an effort to end the war, emphasizing that Moscow still aims to destroy our state and inflict as much pain as possible on our people.



Zelensky wrote: "The greatest damage from the attack was to our energy system in the south and the Odesa region," adding that thousands of families in 7 regions across Ukraine are now without electricity.



Eyewitnesses reported that the coastal city of Odesa in southern Ukraine and the surrounding area suffered widespread power outages following a major Russian attack overnight on the electricity grid across the country.



For its part, the Ukrainian electricity grid operator reported that a large number of households are without electricity in the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv, and that the area controlled by Ukraine in the frontline Kherson region is completely without power.



Widespread Airstrike



In turn, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that in response to the terrorist attacks in Ukraine, the armed forces carried out an airstrike using "Kinzhal" missiles on facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex and energy facilities that support its operations.



It confirmed that the widespread airstrike utilized precision ground and naval weapons, hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, and long-range drones against facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex and energy facilities that support its operations. The objectives of the strike were achieved, as all designated targets were hit.



The ministry stated that air defense systems shot down 169 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours and intercepted two American-made "HIMARS" missiles.



Drone Attack



Two people were killed today in a Ukrainian drone attack targeting the city of Saratov in central Russia, according to local authorities.



Kyiv has been launching drone strikes on Russia since it invaded Ukraine nearly 4 years ago, seizing large areas of the country and bombarding it with drones and missiles. Saratov region governor Roman Bousargin stated that the drones hit a residential building in the city.



Kyiv had previously bombed the area with drones, but Russian defenses shoot down a significant percentage of them, and casualties are rare.