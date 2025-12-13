أعلنت وسائل إعلام رسمية في إيران اليوم (السبت) مصادرة ناقلة نفط أجنبية في خليج عُمان؛ بدعوى تهريب نحو 6 ملايين لتر من وقود الديزل، واحتجاز 18 فرداً من طاقمها، بينهم ربان السفينة.
وذكرت وكالة أنباء «فارس» أن عملية المصادرة جاءت بعد رصد ما وصفته بـ«انتهاكات متعددة»، شملت تجاهل أوامر التوقف ومحاولة الفرار، فضلاً عن عدم حيازة وثائق ملاحة وشحن قانونية. وأفادت الوكالة أن أفراد الطاقم ينتمون إلى الهند وسريلانكا وبنغلادش، فيما لا تزال التحقيقات جارية.
وتأتي هذه الحادثة ضمن حملة تشنها طهران لمكافحة تهريب الوقود، في ظل استمرار الدعم الحكومي الكبير لأسعار المشتقات النفطية، وانخفاض قيمة العملة المحلية، ما يجعل أسعار الوقود في إيران من بين الأرخص عالميًا ويحفز التهريب البري والبحري إلى دول الجوار.
في سياق متصل، بدأت إيران تطبيق نظام تسعير جديد للبنزين المدعوم اعتباراً من اليوم (السبت) في أول تعديل للأسعار منذ عام 2019، في محاولة للحد من الطلب المتزايد على الوقود دون إثارة اضطرابات شعبية.
وبحسب النظام الجديد، يحصل المواطنون على 60 لتراً شهرياً بسعر مدعوم يبلغ 15 ألف ريال للتر، و100 لتر إضافية بسعر 30 ألف ريال، بينما تُسعّر الكميات الزائدة بسعر أعلى يصل إلى 50 ألف ريال للتر. وتُعد هذه السياسة حساسة للغاية، بعد أن أدت آخر زيادة كبيرة في أسعار الوقود عام 2019 إلى احتجاجات واسعة.