وصلت لجنة تقصّي حقائق تابعة للأمم المتحدة إلى محافظة القنيطرة السورية، اليوم (السبت). وأفادت محافظة القنيطرة في بيان، بأن ذلك يأتي في إطار مهمة اللجنة الرامية إلى توثيق انتهاكات جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بحق المدنيين وممتلكاتهم في المحافظة.


توغل بـ8 آليات إسرائيلية


واجتمع وفد من الأمم المتحدة، الخميس، مع أهالي من بلدة خان أرنبة في ريف القنيطرة للوقوف على انتهاكات قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، بحسب ما أعلن تلفزيون سورية.


وتوغلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية بـ8 آليات عسكرية في قرية صيدا الحانوت بريف القنيطرة الجنوبي في جنوب سورية.


وأفادت قناة «الإخبارية» السورية، اليوم (السبت)، أن القوات الإسرائيلية «فتشت 4 منازل ونصبت 4 حواجز».


وتوغلت القوات الإسرائيلية، قبل نحو أسبوعين، وقتلت 13 شخصاً وأصابت نحو 25 آخرين في بلدة بيت جن الواقعة على سفوح جبل الشيخ بريف دمشق.


رفض المساعدات الغذائية


وأكد شهود عيان ومصادر محلية، أن الأهالي رفضوا عرض القوات الإسرائيلية تقديم مساعدات غذائية، ورفضوا الإجابة عن عدد من الأسئلة وجهت لهم من قبل جنود القوات الإسرائيلية، تتعلق بالأوضاع في سورية.


وأفرجت القوات الإسرائيلية أمس عن مواطنين اثنين كانت قد اعتقلتهما أثناء مرورهما على حاجز نصبته بين بلدة أم باطنة وقرية العجرف، كما توغلت دورية تابعة للقوات الإسرائيلية مؤلفة من 6 سيارات عسكرية مساء أمس باتجاه قريتي الصمدانية الغربية والشرقية في ريف القنيطرة الشمالي.


انتشار نقاط عسكرية


ومنذ سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في الثامن من شهر ديسمبر العام الماضي، تسجَّل توغلات إسرائيلية شبه يومية في ريفي القنيطرة ودرعا، ترافقها عمليات اعتقال أُفرِج عن بعض الموقوفين لاحقاً، في حين ما يزال آخرون قيد الاحتجاز حتى الآن.


وتنتشر نقاط عسكرية إسرائيلية في سورية من قمة جبل الشيخ وصولاً إلى منطقة حوض اليرموك في أقصى الريف الجنوبي المتاخم لمحافظة درعا، ويبلغ عددها 8 قواعد في القنيطرة وقاعدة واحدة في درعا، طبقاً للتلفزيون السوري.