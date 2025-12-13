A United Nations fact-finding committee arrived in the Syrian province of Quneitra today (Saturday). The Quneitra governorate stated in a statement that this visit is part of the committee's mission to document the violations of the Israeli occupation army against civilians and their properties in the province.



Incursion with 8 Israeli vehicles



A UN delegation met on Thursday with residents of the town of Khan Arnabah in the Quneitra countryside to address the violations by the Israeli occupation forces, according to Syrian television.



The Israeli occupation forces penetrated with 8 military vehicles into the village of Saida al-Hanout in the southern Quneitra countryside in southern Syria.



The Syrian "Al-Ikhbariya" channel reported today (Saturday) that the Israeli forces "searched 4 houses and set up 4 checkpoints."



About two weeks ago, the Israeli forces penetrated and killed 13 people and injured around 25 others in the town of Beit Jinn, located at the foothills of Mount Sheikh in the Damascus countryside.



Rejection of food aid



Eyewitnesses and local sources confirmed that the residents rejected the Israeli forces' offer to provide food aid and refused to answer several questions posed to them by Israeli soldiers regarding the situation in Syria.



Yesterday, the Israeli forces released two citizens who had been detained while passing through a checkpoint set up between the town of Um Batna and the village of al-Ajraf. Additionally, an Israeli military patrol consisting of 6 military vehicles penetrated yesterday evening towards the villages of al-Samdaneyah al-Gharbiyah and al-Sharqiyah in the northern Quneitra countryside.



Spread of military points



Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8 of last year, near-daily Israeli incursions have been recorded in the Quneitra and Daraa countrysides, accompanied by arrests, with some detainees released later, while others remain in custody to this day.



Israeli military points are spread throughout Syria from the summit of Mount Sheikh to the Yarmouk Basin area in the far southern countryside adjacent to Daraa province, with a total of 8 bases in Quneitra and one base in Daraa, according to Syrian television.