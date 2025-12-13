Eritrea has officially announced its withdrawal from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), accusing the regional bloc of East African countries of losing its legal mandate and turning into a tool against the interests of some member states, particularly Eritrea itself.

Eritrea's withdrawal from IGAD comes just two years after Asmara rejoined the organization in 2023, following a previous withdrawal that lasted 16 years, as it had exited in 2003 and then rejoined two years ago.

The Eritrean Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it is withdrawing "from an organization that has lost its legal mandate and authority, does not provide any clear strategic benefit to all its stakeholders, and fails to contribute significantly to the stability of the region."

The Eritrean Foreign Ministry attributed the withdrawal to "the organization's abandonment of its legal commitments" since 2005, which has made it "a tool against targeted member states, particularly Eritrea," and its loss of the ability to contribute to regional stability.

The withdrawal comes amid rising tensions with Ethiopia, as Asmara accuses Addis Ababa of ambitions to access the Red Sea through Eritrean territory, while Ethiopia accuses Eritrea of supporting opposition factions in the Tigray region and other areas.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his concern over the renewed tensions between the two countries, warning of the risks of a new conflict erupting in a region already suffering from multiple disputes.

For its part, IGAD expressed regret over the decision, noting that Eritrea has not participated in any meetings, activities, or programs since its rejoining in June 2023. The organization confirmed that it remains open to dialogue and urged Asmara to reconsider its decision and rejoin "in good faith" to achieve common peace and development goals.