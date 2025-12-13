أعلنت إريتريا انسحابها رسمياً من الهيئة الحكومية الدولية المعنية بالتنمية «إيغاد»، متهمة التكتل الإقليمي لدول شرق أفريقيا بفقدان ولايته القانونية وتحوله إلى أداة ضد مصالح بعض الدول الأعضاء، خصوصاً إريتريا نفسها.

وجاء انسحاب إريتريا من هيئة «إيغاد» بعد عامين فقط من إعادة انضمام أسمرة إلى المنظمة في 2023، عقب انسحاب سابق دام 16 عاماً، إذ كانت انسحبت منها في عام 2003، ثم انضمت إليها مرة أخرى قبل عامين.

وقالت وزارة الخارجية في إريتريا إنها تنسحب «من منظمة فقدت ولايتها القانونية وسلطتها ولا تقدم أي فائدة استراتيجية واضحة لجميع أصحاب المصلحة المشتركة التابعين لها وتفشل في المساهمة بشكل جوهري في استقرار المنطقة».

وأرجعت وزارة الخارجية الإريترية الانسحاب إلى «تنصل المنظمة من التزاماتها القانونية» منذ عام 2005، مما جعلها «أداة ضد دول أعضاء مستهدفة، خصوصاً إريتريا»، وفقدانها القدرة على المساهمة في الاستقرار الإقليمي.

ويأتي الانسحاب وسط تصاعد التوترات مع إثيوبيا، إذ تتهم أسمرة أديس أبابا بطموحات للوصول إلى البحر الأحمر عبر أراضٍ إريترية، بينما تتهم إثيوبيا إريتريا بدعم فصائل معارضة في إقليم تيغراي ومناطق أخرى.

وأعرب الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش عن قلقه من تجدد التوترات بين البلدين، محذراً من مخاطر اندلاع صراع جديد في منطقة تعاني أصلاً من نزاعات متعددة.

من جانبها أعربت «إيغاد» عن أسفها للقرار، مشيرة إلى أن إريتريا لم تشارك في أي اجتماعات أو أنشطة أو برامج منذ إعادة انضمامها في يونيو 2023، وأكدت المنظمة أنها بقيت منفتحة على الحوار، ودعت أسمرة إلى إعادة النظر في قرارها وإعادة الانضمام «بحسن نية» لتحقيق أهداف السلام والتنمية المشتركة.