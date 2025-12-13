قدّم مشروع الاستجابة العاجلة لمكافحة الكوليرا في اليمن بدعم من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية خدماته الطبية لـ7,815 فرداً خلال شهر نوفمبر 2025.
وشملت الخدمات عمليات فحص شاملة للكشف عن مرض الكوليرا في مطاري عدن والريان ومنفذي الحافية ورازح في مناطق حضرموت الساحل، وحضرموت الوادي، وعدن، وحجة، وصعدة، دون تسجيل أي حالات اشتباه أو إصابة بالكوليرا، فضلاً عن تقديم (673) جلسة للتوعية والتثقيف، استفاد منها (13,860) فرداً.
ويستهدف المشروع المناطق الأكثر تضرراً من الوباء وخفض معدلات الإصابة والحد من انتشار الكوليرا، عبر إجراءات وقائية تشمل إنشاء فرق طبية متخصصة لفحص ومراقبة المسافرين في المنافذ الجوية والبرية، مشتملاً على دعم المرافق الصحية بالإمدادات الطبية الخاصة بعلاج الكوليرا، من محاليل الإرواء الوريدي والفموي، والمضادات الحيوية، والمستلزمات الوقائية ومواد التعقيم، فضلاً عن توسيع السعة السريرية في مراكز علاج الكوليرا لتكون قادرة على استيعاب الحالات المتزايدة.
وتأتي هذه الجهود امتداداً للدور الإنساني والإغاثي الذي تضطلع به المملكة ممثلةً بالمركز في دعم القطاع الصحي اليمني، والحد من انتشار الأوبئة والأمراض المعدية، حفاظاً على صحة وسلامة الشعب اليمني الشقيق.
The Emergency Response Project to Combat Cholera in Yemen, supported by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, provided medical services to 7,815 individuals during November 2025.
The services included comprehensive screening operations to detect cholera at Aden and Al-Riyan airports and at the Al-Hafiya and Razih crossings in the coastal areas of Hadramaut, Hadramaut Valley, Aden, Hajjah, and Saada, with no suspected or confirmed cases of cholera recorded. Additionally, (673) awareness and education sessions were conducted, benefiting (13,860) individuals.
The project targets the areas most affected by the epidemic, aiming to reduce infection rates and limit the spread of cholera through preventive measures. This includes establishing specialized medical teams to screen and monitor travelers at air and land crossings, as well as supporting health facilities with medical supplies for cholera treatment, including intravenous and oral rehydration solutions, antibiotics, protective equipment, and sterilization materials. Furthermore, it aims to expand the bed capacity in cholera treatment centers to accommodate the increasing number of cases.
These efforts are part of the humanitarian and relief role played by the Kingdom, represented by the center, in supporting the Yemeni health sector and limiting the spread of epidemics and infectious diseases, in order to safeguard the health and safety of the brotherly Yemeni people.