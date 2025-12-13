The Emergency Response Project to Combat Cholera in Yemen, supported by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, provided medical services to 7,815 individuals during November 2025.

The services included comprehensive screening operations to detect cholera at Aden and Al-Riyan airports and at the Al-Hafiya and Razih crossings in the coastal areas of Hadramaut, Hadramaut Valley, Aden, Hajjah, and Saada, with no suspected or confirmed cases of cholera recorded. Additionally, (673) awareness and education sessions were conducted, benefiting (13,860) individuals.

The project targets the areas most affected by the epidemic, aiming to reduce infection rates and limit the spread of cholera through preventive measures. This includes establishing specialized medical teams to screen and monitor travelers at air and land crossings, as well as supporting health facilities with medical supplies for cholera treatment, including intravenous and oral rehydration solutions, antibiotics, protective equipment, and sterilization materials. Furthermore, it aims to expand the bed capacity in cholera treatment centers to accommodate the increasing number of cases.

These efforts are part of the humanitarian and relief role played by the Kingdom, represented by the center, in supporting the Yemeni health sector and limiting the spread of epidemics and infectious diseases, in order to safeguard the health and safety of the brotherly Yemeni people.