قدّم مشروع الاستجابة العاجلة لمكافحة الكوليرا في اليمن بدعم من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية خدماته الطبية لـ7,815 فرداً خلال شهر نوفمبر 2025.

وشملت الخدمات عمليات فحص شاملة للكشف عن مرض الكوليرا في مطاري عدن والريان ومنفذي الحافية ورازح في مناطق حضرموت الساحل، وحضرموت الوادي، وعدن، وحجة، وصعدة، دون تسجيل أي حالات اشتباه أو إصابة بالكوليرا، فضلاً عن تقديم (673) جلسة للتوعية والتثقيف، استفاد منها (13,860) فرداً.

ويستهدف المشروع المناطق الأكثر تضرراً من الوباء وخفض معدلات الإصابة والحد من انتشار الكوليرا، عبر إجراءات وقائية تشمل إنشاء فرق طبية متخصصة لفحص ومراقبة المسافرين في المنافذ الجوية والبرية، مشتملاً على دعم المرافق الصحية بالإمدادات الطبية الخاصة بعلاج الكوليرا، من محاليل الإرواء الوريدي والفموي، والمضادات الحيوية، والمستلزمات الوقائية ومواد التعقيم، فضلاً عن توسيع السعة السريرية في مراكز علاج الكوليرا لتكون قادرة على استيعاب الحالات المتزايدة.

وتأتي هذه الجهود امتداداً للدور الإنساني والإغاثي الذي تضطلع به المملكة ممثلةً بالمركز في دعم القطاع الصحي اليمني، والحد من انتشار الأوبئة والأمراض المعدية، حفاظاً على صحة وسلامة الشعب اليمني الشقيق.