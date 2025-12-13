The Israeli occupation army issued a warning to evacuate a village in southern Lebanon today (Saturday), threatening to bombard it, claiming that it has infrastructure for the Hezbollah group.



A spokesperson for the occupation army announced an urgent warning to the residents of southern Lebanon, specifically in the village of Yanooh, confirming that the occupation's air defense will soon attack military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah, in order to deal with the prohibited attempts by Hezbollah to resume its activities in the region.



Israel had targeted areas in southern Lebanon with bombardment on Tuesday, despite a year having passed since the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, mediated by the United States, which Israel still refuses to fully implement and controls 5 points in southern Lebanon.