وجه جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تحذيراً بإخلاء قرية في جنوب لبنان، اليوم (السبت)، مهدداً بقصفها، زاعماً أن فيها بنية تحتية لجماعة حزب الله.


وأعلن متحدث باسم جيش الاحتلال توجيه إنذار عاجل إلى سكان جنوب لبنان وتحديداً في قرية يانوح، مؤكداً أن الدفاع الجوي للاحتلال سيهاجم على المدى الزمني القريب بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله، وذلك للتعامل مع المحاولات المحظورة التي يقوم بها حزب الله لإعادة أنشطته في المنطقة.


وكانت إسرائيل قد وجهت الثلاثاء قصفاً لمناطق في جنوب لبنان، رغم مرور عام على اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل وحزب الله بوساطة أمريكية، الذي لا تزال إسرائيل ترفض تنفيذه بالكامل وتسيطر على 5 نقاط في جنوب لبنان.