The Israeli occupation forces once again infiltrated the Quneitra and Daraa governorates in southern Syria today (Friday).



The Syrian Television channel reported on its website today (Friday) that an Israeli military patrol consisting of 8 military vehicles infiltrated from Thursday night until Friday dawn into the villages of Rasem al-Halabi, al-Mushayrifa, and Umm Batina located in the Quneitra countryside.



Searches and Security Checkpoints



The channel pointed out that another Israeli patrol "infiltrated on the Ma'ariyah Abidin road in the Yarmouk Basin in Daraa governorate, where it set up a security checkpoint and conducted search operations."



Earlier, an Israeli army patrol raided a house in the Yarmouk Basin area on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday and arrested a young man.



The "Golan" organization documented several days ago the abduction of 39 individuals by Israeli forces, including minors, during repeated incursions into Syrian territory following the fall of the Assad regime.



About two weeks ago, Israeli forces carried out a massacre that resulted in the deaths of 13 people and around 25 injured in the town of Beit Jin, located at the foothills of Mount Sheikh in the Damascus countryside.



Since the fall of the Assad regime, Israeli violations in the region have continued, with incursions recorded in the Quneitra and Daraa countrysides, accompanied by arrests, some of whom were later released, while others remain in custody to this day.



Targeting the Al-Ridwan Force



In Lebanon, Israeli warplanes targeted areas in northern Litani today, hitting the heights of al-Rihani, al-Mahmoudiya, and the vicinity of Bayyariya, Qaqaiya, and Tabni, as well as between the towns of Zarariyah and Ansar in southern Lebanon, alongside airstrikes that targeted the Zalaya Valley in western Bekaa.



The Israeli army announced that it targeted a training compound for the Al-Ridwan Force and other targets belonging to Hezbollah. It added in a statement that airstrikes targeted a training and rehabilitation compound used by the Al-Ridwan Force unit of Hezbollah to train and prepare its members. It noted that earlier in the week, the army attacked another training compound belonging to Hezbollah.



Days ago, Israeli forces conducted a sweep operation with machine guns towards the outskirts of Marjeyoun Plain in southern Lebanon, targeting the outskirts of the southern town of Yaroun with bursts of gunfire.



The Lebanese National News Agency announced that the Israeli army targeted the town of Yaroun and conducted a sweep operation with machine guns towards the outskirts of Marjeyoun Plain from its newly established base in Hammam al-Souq in southern Lebanon.