توغلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم (الجمعة) مجدداً في محافظتي القنيطرة ودرعا جنوبي سورية.


وأفادت قناة «تلفزيون سورية»، عبر موقعها الإلكتروني، اليوم (الجمعة)، بأن دورية عسكرية إسرائيلية مؤلفة من 8 آليات عسكرية، توغلت ليل الخميس إلى فجر الجمعة في قرى رسم الحلبي والمشيرفة وأم باطنة الواقعة في ريف القنيطرة.


تفتيش وحواجز أمنية


ولفتت القناة إلى أن دورية إسرائيلية أخرى «توغلت على طريق معرية عابدين في حوض اليرموك في محافظة درعا، حيث أقامت حاجزاً أمنياً ونفذت عمليات تفتيش».


وكانت دورية من الجيش الإسرائيلي، ليلة الثلاثاء إلى الأربعاء، داهمت منزلاً في منطقة حوض اليرموك واعتقلت شاباً.


ووثقت مؤسسة «جولان» قبل عدة أيام اختطاف 39 شخصاً من قبل القوات الإسرائيلية، بينهم قاصرون، خلال عمليات التوغل المتكررة في الأراضي السورية بعد سقوط نظام الأسد.


وقبل نحو أسبوعين، نفذت القوات الإسرائيلية مجزرة راح ضحيتها 13 شخصاً ونحو 25 مصاباً في بلدة بيت جن الواقعة على سفوح جبل الشيخ بريف دمشق.


ومنذ سقوط نظام الأسد، تتواصل الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية في المنطقة، حيث سجلت توغلات في ريفي القنيطرة ودرعا، ترافقت مع عمليات اعتقال أفرِج عن بعض الموقوفين فيها لاحقاً، في حين ما يزال آخرون قيد الاحتجاز حتى الآن.


استهداف قوة الرضوان


وفي لبنان استهدف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، اليوم، مناطق في شمال الليطاني، طالت مرتفعات الريحان والمحمودية ومحيط بيسارية وقاقعية وتبنا، وبين بلدتي زرارية وأنصار جنوب لبنان بالتوازي مع غارات طالت وادي زلايا في البقاع الغربي.


وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه استهدف مجمع تدريب لقوة الرضوان وأهدافاً أخرى تابعة لحزب الله. وأضاف في بيان أن غارات استهدفت مجمع تدريب وتأهيل استخدمته وحدة قوة الرضوان التابعة لحزب الله بغية تدريب وتأهيل عناصرها. ولفت إلى أنه في مطلع الأسبوع أغار الجيش على مجمع تدريب آخر لحزب الله.


ونفّذت القوات الإسرائيلية قبل أيام عملية تمشيط بالأسلحة الرشاشة باتجاه أطراف سهل مرجعيون في جنوب لبنان، واستهدفت أطراف بلدة يارون الجنوبية برشقات نارية رشاشة.


وأعلنت «الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام» اللبنانية الرسمية أن الجيش الإسرائيلي استهدف بلدة يارون ونفّذ عملية تمشيط بالأسلحة الرشاشة باتجاه أطراف سهل مرجعيون من مركزه المستحدث في حمامص في جنوب لبنان.