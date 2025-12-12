توغلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم (الجمعة) مجدداً في محافظتي القنيطرة ودرعا جنوبي سورية.
وأفادت قناة «تلفزيون سورية»، عبر موقعها الإلكتروني، اليوم (الجمعة)، بأن دورية عسكرية إسرائيلية مؤلفة من 8 آليات عسكرية، توغلت ليل الخميس إلى فجر الجمعة في قرى رسم الحلبي والمشيرفة وأم باطنة الواقعة في ريف القنيطرة.
تفتيش وحواجز أمنية
ولفتت القناة إلى أن دورية إسرائيلية أخرى «توغلت على طريق معرية عابدين في حوض اليرموك في محافظة درعا، حيث أقامت حاجزاً أمنياً ونفذت عمليات تفتيش».
وكانت دورية من الجيش الإسرائيلي، ليلة الثلاثاء إلى الأربعاء، داهمت منزلاً في منطقة حوض اليرموك واعتقلت شاباً.
ووثقت مؤسسة «جولان» قبل عدة أيام اختطاف 39 شخصاً من قبل القوات الإسرائيلية، بينهم قاصرون، خلال عمليات التوغل المتكررة في الأراضي السورية بعد سقوط نظام الأسد.
وقبل نحو أسبوعين، نفذت القوات الإسرائيلية مجزرة راح ضحيتها 13 شخصاً ونحو 25 مصاباً في بلدة بيت جن الواقعة على سفوح جبل الشيخ بريف دمشق.
ومنذ سقوط نظام الأسد، تتواصل الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية في المنطقة، حيث سجلت توغلات في ريفي القنيطرة ودرعا، ترافقت مع عمليات اعتقال أفرِج عن بعض الموقوفين فيها لاحقاً، في حين ما يزال آخرون قيد الاحتجاز حتى الآن.
استهداف قوة الرضوان
وفي لبنان استهدف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، اليوم، مناطق في شمال الليطاني، طالت مرتفعات الريحان والمحمودية ومحيط بيسارية وقاقعية وتبنا، وبين بلدتي زرارية وأنصار جنوب لبنان بالتوازي مع غارات طالت وادي زلايا في البقاع الغربي.
وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه استهدف مجمع تدريب لقوة الرضوان وأهدافاً أخرى تابعة لحزب الله. وأضاف في بيان أن غارات استهدفت مجمع تدريب وتأهيل استخدمته وحدة قوة الرضوان التابعة لحزب الله بغية تدريب وتأهيل عناصرها. ولفت إلى أنه في مطلع الأسبوع أغار الجيش على مجمع تدريب آخر لحزب الله.
ونفّذت القوات الإسرائيلية قبل أيام عملية تمشيط بالأسلحة الرشاشة باتجاه أطراف سهل مرجعيون في جنوب لبنان، واستهدفت أطراف بلدة يارون الجنوبية برشقات نارية رشاشة.
وأعلنت «الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام» اللبنانية الرسمية أن الجيش الإسرائيلي استهدف بلدة يارون ونفّذ عملية تمشيط بالأسلحة الرشاشة باتجاه أطراف سهل مرجعيون من مركزه المستحدث في حمامص في جنوب لبنان.
The Israeli occupation forces once again infiltrated the Quneitra and Daraa governorates in southern Syria today (Friday).
The Syrian Television channel reported on its website today (Friday) that an Israeli military patrol consisting of 8 military vehicles infiltrated from Thursday night until Friday dawn into the villages of Rasem al-Halabi, al-Mushayrifa, and Umm Batina located in the Quneitra countryside.
Searches and Security Checkpoints
The channel pointed out that another Israeli patrol "infiltrated on the Ma'ariyah Abidin road in the Yarmouk Basin in Daraa governorate, where it set up a security checkpoint and conducted search operations."
Earlier, an Israeli army patrol raided a house in the Yarmouk Basin area on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday and arrested a young man.
The "Golan" organization documented several days ago the abduction of 39 individuals by Israeli forces, including minors, during repeated incursions into Syrian territory following the fall of the Assad regime.
About two weeks ago, Israeli forces carried out a massacre that resulted in the deaths of 13 people and around 25 injured in the town of Beit Jin, located at the foothills of Mount Sheikh in the Damascus countryside.
Since the fall of the Assad regime, Israeli violations in the region have continued, with incursions recorded in the Quneitra and Daraa countrysides, accompanied by arrests, some of whom were later released, while others remain in custody to this day.
Targeting the Al-Ridwan Force
In Lebanon, Israeli warplanes targeted areas in northern Litani today, hitting the heights of al-Rihani, al-Mahmoudiya, and the vicinity of Bayyariya, Qaqaiya, and Tabni, as well as between the towns of Zarariyah and Ansar in southern Lebanon, alongside airstrikes that targeted the Zalaya Valley in western Bekaa.
The Israeli army announced that it targeted a training compound for the Al-Ridwan Force and other targets belonging to Hezbollah. It added in a statement that airstrikes targeted a training and rehabilitation compound used by the Al-Ridwan Force unit of Hezbollah to train and prepare its members. It noted that earlier in the week, the army attacked another training compound belonging to Hezbollah.
Days ago, Israeli forces conducted a sweep operation with machine guns towards the outskirts of Marjeyoun Plain in southern Lebanon, targeting the outskirts of the southern town of Yaroun with bursts of gunfire.
The Lebanese National News Agency announced that the Israeli army targeted the town of Yaroun and conducted a sweep operation with machine guns towards the outskirts of Marjeyoun Plain from its newly established base in Hammam al-Souq in southern Lebanon.