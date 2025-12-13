أصيب ثلاثة صيادين فلبينيين جراء تعرض قارب صيد لأضرار جسيمة عندما أطلقت سفن خفر السواحل الصينية مدافع المياه في منطقة متنازع عليها في بحر الصين الجنوبي، بحسب ما أعلنه خفر السواحل الفلبيني اليوم (السبت).
وقال خفر السواحل الفلبيني: تم استهداف أكثر من 20 قارب صيد بالقرب من سابينا شول، بمدافع المياه، ومناورات إعاقة، (الجمعة)، مضيفاً أن زورقاً صغيراً تابعاً لخفر السواحل الصيني قطع أيضاً حبال المرساة لعدد من القوارب الفلبينية، ما عرض طواقمها للخطر.
الإلتزام بالمعايير الدولية
ودعا خفر السواحل الفلبيني في بيان، نظيره الصيني إلى الالتزام بالمعايير الدولية المعترف بها للسلوك، وإعطاء الأولوية لحماية الأرواح في البحر، على التظاهر بإنفاذ القانون الذي يُعرِّض حياة الصيادين الأبرياء للخطر.
وقال المتحدث باسم خفر السواحل الفلبيني جاي تاريلا، اليوم، إن تصريح خفر السواحل الصيني وقوله إنه أبعد سفناً فلبينية عدة، يمثل اعترافاً بالخطأ، مضيفاً: «لقد اعترفوا بهذا الفعل الخاطئ الشائن بحق الصيادين الفلبينيين العاديين».
وذكر بيان خفر السواحل الفلبينية أنه «على الرغم من مُنع سفننا التي أرسلناها لمساعدة الصيادين المصابين مراراً من الوصول إلى سابينا شول، وهي تدخلات غير مهنية وغير قانونية، لكننا نجحنا في الوصول إلى الصيادين هذا الصباح، وقدمنا العناية الطبية الفورية للمصابين».
لمن تعود منطقة سابينا شول؟
تقع سابينا شول التي تشير إليها بكين باسم شعاب شيانبين، بينما تطلق عليها مانيلا اسم اسكودا شول، في المنطقة الاقتصادية الخالصة للفلبين على بعد 150 كيلومتراً غربي إقليم بالاوان.
وتطالب الصين بالسيادة على بحر الصين الجنوبي بأكمله تقريباً، وهو ممر مائي تعبر خلاله تجارة تتجاوز قيمتها 3 تريليونات دولار سنوياً، وتتقاطع المناطق التي تطالب بها مع المناطق الاقتصادية الخالصة لكل من بروناي وإندونيسيا وماليزيا والفلبين وفيتنام.
وقضت محكمة تحكيم دولية في 2016 بأن مطالبات بكين الواسعة لا أساس لها بموجب القانون الدولي، وهو حكم ترفضه الصين.
Three Filipino fishermen were injured when a fishing boat sustained severe damage after Chinese Coast Guard vessels fired water cannons in a disputed area of the South China Sea, according to the Philippine Coast Guard announced today (Saturday).
The Philippine Coast Guard stated that more than 20 fishing boats were targeted near Sabina Shoal with water cannons and obstruction maneuvers on Friday, adding that a small vessel belonging to the Chinese Coast Guard also cut the anchor lines of several Philippine boats, putting their crews at risk.
Commitment to International Standards
The Philippine Coast Guard called on its Chinese counterpart in a statement to adhere to recognized international standards of conduct and prioritize the protection of lives at sea over pretending to enforce laws that endanger the lives of innocent fishermen.
Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela stated today that the Chinese Coast Guard's claim that it drove away several Philippine vessels represents an acknowledgment of wrongdoing, adding: “They have admitted to this shameful wrongful act against ordinary Filipino fishermen.”
The statement from the Philippine Coast Guard mentioned that “despite our vessels being repeatedly prevented from reaching Sabina Shoal to assist the injured fishermen due to unprofessional and illegal interventions, we succeeded in reaching the fishermen this morning and provided immediate medical care to the injured.”
Who does Sabina Shoal belong to?
Sabina Shoal, referred to by Beijing as the Scarborough Shoal, while Manila calls it the Scarborough Shoal, is located in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines, about 150 kilometers west of Palawan province.
China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, a waterway through which trade worth over $3 trillion annually passes, and the areas it claims overlap with the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.
An international arbitration court ruled in 2016 that China's extensive claims have no basis under international law, a ruling that China rejects.