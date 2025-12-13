Three Filipino fishermen were injured when a fishing boat sustained severe damage after Chinese Coast Guard vessels fired water cannons in a disputed area of the South China Sea, according to the Philippine Coast Guard announced today (Saturday).



The Philippine Coast Guard stated that more than 20 fishing boats were targeted near Sabina Shoal with water cannons and obstruction maneuvers on Friday, adding that a small vessel belonging to the Chinese Coast Guard also cut the anchor lines of several Philippine boats, putting their crews at risk.



Commitment to International Standards



The Philippine Coast Guard called on its Chinese counterpart in a statement to adhere to recognized international standards of conduct and prioritize the protection of lives at sea over pretending to enforce laws that endanger the lives of innocent fishermen.



Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela stated today that the Chinese Coast Guard's claim that it drove away several Philippine vessels represents an acknowledgment of wrongdoing, adding: “They have admitted to this shameful wrongful act against ordinary Filipino fishermen.”



The statement from the Philippine Coast Guard mentioned that “despite our vessels being repeatedly prevented from reaching Sabina Shoal to assist the injured fishermen due to unprofessional and illegal interventions, we succeeded in reaching the fishermen this morning and provided immediate medical care to the injured.”



Who does Sabina Shoal belong to?



Sabina Shoal, referred to by Beijing as the Scarborough Shoal, while Manila calls it the Scarborough Shoal, is located in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines, about 150 kilometers west of Palawan province.



China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, a waterway through which trade worth over $3 trillion annually passes, and the areas it claims overlap with the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.



An international arbitration court ruled in 2016 that China's extensive claims have no basis under international law, a ruling that China rejects.