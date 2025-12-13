أصيب ثلاثة صيادين فلبينيين جراء تعرض قارب صيد لأضرار جسيمة عندما أطلقت سفن خفر السواحل الصينية مدافع المياه في منطقة متنازع عليها في بحر الصين الجنوبي، بحسب ما أعلنه خفر السواحل الفلبيني اليوم (السبت).


وقال خفر السواحل الفلبيني: تم استهداف أكثر من 20 قارب صيد بالقرب من سابينا شول، بمدافع المياه، ومناورات إعاقة، (الجمعة)، مضيفاً أن زورقاً صغيراً تابعاً لخفر السواحل الصيني قطع أيضاً حبال المرساة لعدد من القوارب الفلبينية، ما عرض طواقمها للخطر.


الإلتزام بالمعايير الدولية


ودعا خفر السواحل الفلبيني في بيان، نظيره الصيني إلى الالتزام بالمعايير الدولية المعترف بها للسلوك، وإعطاء الأولوية لحماية الأرواح في البحر، على التظاهر بإنفاذ القانون الذي يُعرِّض حياة الصيادين الأبرياء للخطر.


وقال المتحدث باسم خفر السواحل الفلبيني جاي تاريلا، اليوم، إن تصريح خفر السواحل الصيني وقوله إنه أبعد سفناً فلبينية عدة، يمثل اعترافاً بالخطأ، مضيفاً: «لقد اعترفوا بهذا الفعل الخاطئ الشائن بحق الصيادين الفلبينيين العاديين».


وذكر بيان خفر السواحل الفلبينية أنه «على الرغم من مُنع سفننا التي أرسلناها لمساعدة الصيادين المصابين مراراً من الوصول إلى سابينا شول، وهي تدخلات غير مهنية وغير قانونية، لكننا نجحنا في الوصول إلى الصيادين هذا الصباح، وقدمنا العناية الطبية الفورية للمصابين».


لمن تعود منطقة سابينا شول؟


تقع سابينا شول التي تشير إليها بكين باسم شعاب شيانبين، بينما تطلق عليها مانيلا اسم اسكودا شول، في المنطقة الاقتصادية الخالصة للفلبين على بعد 150 كيلومتراً غربي إقليم بالاوان.


وتطالب الصين بالسيادة على بحر الصين الجنوبي بأكمله تقريباً، وهو ممر مائي تعبر خلاله تجارة تتجاوز قيمتها 3 تريليونات دولار سنوياً، وتتقاطع المناطق التي تطالب بها مع المناطق الاقتصادية الخالصة لكل من بروناي وإندونيسيا وماليزيا والفلبين وفيتنام.


وقضت محكمة تحكيم دولية في 2016 بأن مطالبات بكين الواسعة لا أساس لها بموجب القانون الدولي، وهو حكم ترفضه الصين.