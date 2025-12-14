كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة، أن علاجاً صوتياً مبتكراً قد يقدّم أملاً جديداً لملايين المرضى الذين يعانون من طنين الأذن، الإحساس بسماع أصوات داخل الأذن أو الرأس من دون مصدر خارجي، وذلك عبر استخدام أصوات معدّلة تقلّل من شدة الطنين بشكل ملحوظ، بحسب موقع 24 الذي نقل عن نتائج البحث.
وأجرى فريق بحثي بقيادة استشاري الأعصاب في جامعة نيوكاسل الدكتور ويل سيدلي، تجربة على 77 مشاركاً مصابين بطنين الأذن، حيث استمعت مجموعة إلى أصوات موسيقية معدّلة لمدة ساعة يومياً 6 أسابيع، بينما استمعت مجموعة أخرى إلى أصوات وهمية (بلاسيبو) بالمدة نفسها، ثم تم تبادل الأصوات بين المجموعتين دون علم المشتركين أيهما فعّال. وأظهرت النتائج، أن الذين تعرّضوا للأصوات المعدّلة شهدوا تخفيفاً في حدة الطنين يصل إلى نحو 10%، واستمر هذا التحسن نحو 3 أسابيع بعد انتهاء فترة العلاج.
يعتمد هذا العلاج على تحفيز الخلايا العصبية عند ترددات قريبة من صوت الطنين، بهدف كسر ما يعرف بـ«التزامن العصبي» المسؤول عن استمرار الطنين، ما يتيح للدماغ إرسال إشارات أقل وإحداث تخفيف محسوس في الصوت المزعج.
وطنين الأذن شائع بين البالغين، خصوصاً مع التقدّم في العمر أو التعرض لصوت عالٍ أو فقدان السمع، ويعاني منه نحو شخص من كل 8 بالغين، وترتفع النسبة إلى واحد من كل 4 بين كبار السن. ويأمل الباحثون، أن يصبح العلاج الصوتي متاحاً كتطبيق للهواتف الذكية، ليتمكن المرضى من استخدامه بسهولة في حياتهم اليومية مع الموسيقى أو البودكاست.
A recent scientific study revealed that an innovative sound therapy may offer new hope to millions of patients suffering from tinnitus, the sensation of hearing sounds inside the ear or head without an external source. This is achieved by using modified sounds that significantly reduce the intensity of the tinnitus, according to the 24 website, which reported on the research findings.
A research team led by Dr. Will Sedley, a consultant neurologist at Newcastle University, conducted an experiment on 77 participants suffering from tinnitus. One group listened to modified musical sounds for one hour daily over six weeks, while another group listened to placebo sounds for the same duration. The sounds were then exchanged between the two groups without the participants knowing which was effective. The results showed that those exposed to the modified sounds experienced a reduction in the severity of tinnitus by about 10%, and this improvement lasted for approximately three weeks after the treatment period ended.
This therapy relies on stimulating nerve cells at frequencies close to the sound of the tinnitus, aiming to break what is known as "neural synchrony," which is responsible for the persistence of tinnitus. This allows the brain to send fewer signals and create a noticeable reduction in the bothersome sound.
Tinnitus is common among adults, especially with aging, exposure to loud sounds, or hearing loss, affecting about one in eight adults, with the ratio increasing to one in four among the elderly. Researchers hope that sound therapy will become available as a smartphone application, enabling patients to easily use it in their daily lives alongside music or podcasts.