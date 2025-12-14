كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة، أن علاجاً صوتياً مبتكراً قد يقدّم أملاً جديداً لملايين المرضى الذين يعانون من طنين الأذن، الإحساس بسماع أصوات داخل الأذن أو الرأس من دون مصدر خارجي، وذلك عبر استخدام أصوات معدّلة تقلّل من شدة الطنين بشكل ملحوظ، بحسب موقع 24 الذي نقل عن نتائج البحث.

وأجرى فريق بحثي بقيادة استشاري الأعصاب في جامعة نيوكاسل الدكتور ويل سيدلي، تجربة على 77 مشاركاً مصابين بطنين الأذن، حيث استمعت مجموعة إلى أصوات موسيقية معدّلة لمدة ساعة يومياً 6 أسابيع، بينما استمعت مجموعة أخرى إلى أصوات وهمية (بلاسيبو) بالمدة نفسها، ثم تم تبادل الأصوات بين المجموعتين دون علم المشتركين أيهما فعّال. وأظهرت النتائج، أن الذين تعرّضوا للأصوات المعدّلة شهدوا تخفيفاً في حدة الطنين يصل إلى نحو 10%، واستمر هذا التحسن نحو 3 أسابيع بعد انتهاء فترة العلاج.

يعتمد هذا العلاج على تحفيز الخلايا العصبية عند ترددات قريبة من صوت الطنين، بهدف كسر ما يعرف بـ«التزامن العصبي» المسؤول عن استمرار الطنين، ما يتيح للدماغ إرسال إشارات أقل وإحداث تخفيف محسوس في الصوت المزعج.

وطنين الأذن شائع بين البالغين، خصوصاً مع التقدّم في العمر أو التعرض لصوت عالٍ أو فقدان السمع، ويعاني منه نحو شخص من كل 8 بالغين، وترتفع النسبة إلى واحد من كل 4 بين كبار السن. ويأمل الباحثون، أن يصبح العلاج الصوتي متاحاً كتطبيق للهواتف الذكية، ليتمكن المرضى من استخدامه بسهولة في حياتهم اليومية مع الموسيقى أو البودكاست.