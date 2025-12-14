The Italian authorities announced on Friday the arrest of 34 individuals suspected of involvement in the looting of graves and archaeological sites. The operation followed lengthy investigations led by the specialized Carabinieri unit combating art crimes, resulting in the seizure of approximately 10,000 artifacts, including 7,000 ancient coins from the city-states of Greece that existed in Sicily since ancient times.

The police also confiscated hundreds of vases made of pottery and clay, bronze rings, pins, and arrowheads. The public prosecutor stated that the estimated total value of the recovered items is 17 million euros (20 million dollars).

The authorities also discovered a secret laboratory in the Catania area of eastern Sicily that was counterfeiting coins and artifacts made of pottery and copper, and seized some stolen coins from Germany, where they had been smuggled for resale.

In Calabria, two individuals were placed under preventive detention, and nine others were placed under house arrest on similar charges. The public prosecutor in the town of Catanzaro stated that the suspects operated "with the implicit consent" of the local 'Ndrangheta mafia.

The public prosecutor added that the suspects kept their phone communications to a minimum for fear of being wiretapped and used agricultural activity terms as codes in their conversations to conceal their illegal activities.

Sicily is home to many ancient Roman and Greek archaeological sites, including the stunning Valley of the Temples in Agrigento. Calabria also boasts a rich historical heritage.