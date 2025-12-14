أعلنت السلطات الإيطالية، الجمعة، القبض على 34 شخصاً يشتبه في تورطهم في نهب المقابر والمواقع الأثرية. وجاءت العملية بعد تحقيقات طويلة قادتها فرقة الكارابينييري المتخصصة في مكافحة جرائم الفنون، وأسفرت عن مصادرة نحو 10 آلاف قطعة أثرية، بينها 7000 عملة قديمة تعود لحكومات المدن اليونانية التي كانت موجودة في صقلية منذ العصور القديمة.

كما صادرت الشرطة مئات المزهريات المصنوعة من الفخار والطين، وخواتم برونزية، ودبابيس، ورؤوس سهام. وقال الادعاء العام إن القيمة الإجمالية المقدرة للقطع المستردة تبلغ 17 مليون يورو (20 مليون دولار).

كما اكتشفت السلطات مختبراً سرياً في منطقة كاتانيا شرق صقلية يزيف عملات معدنية وقطعاً أثرية من الفخار والنحاس، وصادرت بعض العملات المسروقة من ألمانيا، حيث تم تهريبها لإعادة بيعها.

وفي كالابريا، وُضع شخصان رهن الحبس الاحتياطي، و9 أشخاص قيد الإقامة الجبرية بتهم مماثلة. وقال الادعاء العام في بلدة كاتانزارو إن المشتبه بهم عملوا «بموافقة ضمنية» من مافيا ندرانجيتا المحلية.

وأضاف الادعاء العام أن المشتبه بهم أبقوا اتصالاتهم الهاتفية في حدها الأدنى خوفاً من التنصت عليهم، واستخدموا كلمات أنشطة زراعية كشفرات في محادثاتهم، لإخفاء أنشطتهم غير المشروعة.

وصقلية موطن للعديد من المواقع الأثرية الرومانية واليونانية القديمة، بما في ذلك وادي المعابد المذهل في أجريجنتو. وتتمتع كالابريا أيضاً بتراث تاريخي غني.