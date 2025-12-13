قدّمت وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية مقترح مشروع لائحة إنشاء الطرق من قبل الأشخاص، الذي يهدف إلى تنظيم إنشاء وتحسين الطرق من قبل الأشخاص أو الشركات على نفقتهم الخاصة، بما يكفل مطابقتها للمواصفات والشروط الفنية المعتمدة، وضمان سلامة مستخدميها، وعدم التعدي أو الإضرار بالغير، وتحديد المسؤوليات والإجراءات النظامية اللازمة ليتم ضمها لبرامج صيانة الطرق بعد استلامها وفق الأصول.
ووفق المشروع يسمح للأشخاص بفتح الطرق على حسابهم وفق الشروط الواردة في هذه اللائحة.
وأكد المقترح أنه في حالة رغبة أي شخص في فتح طريق ترابي أو تنفيذ طريق مسفلت أو توسعته على حسابه -سواء كان الطريق يخدم مصلحة خاصة أو عامة- فإنه يجب الحصول على موافقة من المسؤول الأول في الجهة المختصة أو من يفوضه.
كما يجب أن يقدِّم صاحب الطلب مخططاً موضحاً فيه مسار الطريق المطلوب فتحه أو تنفيذه، وطوله من بدايته حتى نهايته، ونوعه (ترابي أم مسفلت) مع توضيح أقرب خط عام له، فإذا كان الطريق المطلوب فتحه أو تنفيذه يقع داخل النطاق العمراني فيقدم الطلب إلى وزارة البلديات والإسكان لدراسة مدى ملائمته للشوارع وشبكات الطرق المعتمدة في المخططات الهيكلية للمدن والقرى.
دراسة الطلب ميدانياً
ونص المشروع على أنه إذا كان الطريق يخدم مناطق زراعية فيقدم الطلب إلى وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، أما ما عدا ذلك من الطرق التي تقع خارج النطاق العمراني فيقدم الطلب إلى الهيئة العامة للطرق، ويدرس الطلب ميدانياً من الجهة المختصة ذات الشأن وفق سياسة واستراتيجية كل جهة، ثم يحال إلى إمارة المنطقة لأخذ إقرار رسمي من صاحب الطلب بأن الطريق المطلوب إنشاؤه لا يضر بالغير، وأنه لا يمر بأرض عليها نزاعات أو مملوكة للغير وخلو مساره من العوائق وعلى إمارة المنطقة مسؤولية التأكد من صحة المعلومات الواردة في الإقرار، وذلك وفق النموذج المعد لذلك. وإذا ثبت خلاف ذلك فإن صاحب الطلب يتحمل المسؤولية كاملة أمام الآخرين ودون مطالبة الدولة بأي تعويض.
وتضمن المقترح وجوب إقرار من صاحب الطلب على نموذج تعده الجهة المختصة التي يقدم إليها الطلب بعدم مطالبه الدولة مستقبلاً بأي مصاريف أو نفقات أو تعويضات تترتب على فتح الطريق أو عدم إكماله وتأمين تكاليف التنفيذ والاشراف حتى استكمال كامل الطريق.
تأهيل المقاول المنفذ
ويحق للجهة المختصة إجراء تأهيل للمقاول المنفذ للطريق وفي حال عدم اجتيازه للتأهيل يتم إشعار صاحب الطلب باستبدال المقاول المنفذ، ويلتزم صاحب الطلب بأخذ الموافقات الكتابية من (وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية والمركز الوطني للرقابة على الالتزام البيئي لوزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة وأي جهة أخرى يتطلب العمل الحصول على موافقه منها).
وتصدر الجهة المختصة الموافقة النهائية على المشروع للبدء في التنفيذ ومتابعة سير العمل حتى يستكمل الطريق واستلامه من المقاول، على أن يتم الإشراف عليه من قبل مكتب استشاري مؤهل لدى الجهة المختصة.
وشدد المقترح على أنه بعد إنجاز الطريق- المتوافق مع سياسة واستراتيجية الجهة المختصة - وفقاً للمواصفات والشروط التي صدر بموجبها الموافقة النهائية، - سواء كان الطريق مسفلتاً أم ترابياً- تقوم الجهة المختصة بتسلمه وضمه إلى برامج صيانة الطرق لديها ويصبح من مسؤوليتها، ويعامل كغيره من الطرق التي تدخل في نطاق اختصاصها.
إلزام بالصيانة والتشغيل
ونصت اللائحة على أنه في حالة عجز صاحب الطلب عن إكمال تنفيذ الطريق، فإن الجهة المختصة غير ملزمة بإكماله إلا وفق سياستها واستراتيجيتها ووجود الاعتمادات المالية لذلك، وبعد تسلَم الطريق مسفلتاً ومكتملاً، حسب المواصفات والتصاميم المعتمدة، يمنح الممول شهادة تقدير، ويجوز أن يسمى الطريق باسمه.
وأوضحت اللائحة إذا كان الطريق يخدم مصلحة خاصة ولا يتوافق مع سياسة واستراتيجية الجهة المختصة فإن صاحب الطلب ملزم بصيانة وتشغيل الطريق على حسابه، وفي حالة عدم التزامه بذلك؛ تشكل لجنة من الجهة المختصة لبحث مدى إمكانية الاستفادة من الطريق وضمه لبرامج صيانة الطرق لدى الجهة؛ وفي حال قررت اللجنة عدم الاستفادة من هذا الطريق ولا يخدم سياسة واستراتيجية الجهة؛ وكان بقاؤه يشكل خطراً على سلامة مستخدميه بسبب عدم صيانته فيتم مخاطبة إمارة المنطقة باتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية حيال إغلاق الطريق أو إزالته على حساب صاحب الطلب.
The Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services has proposed a draft regulation for the establishment of roads by individuals, aimed at organizing the construction and improvement of roads by individuals or companies at their own expense, ensuring compliance with approved specifications and technical conditions, guaranteeing the safety of users, preventing encroachment or harm to others, and defining responsibilities and necessary regulatory procedures to include them in road maintenance programs after receiving them according to the proper procedures.
According to the project, individuals are allowed to open roads at their own expense in accordance with the conditions stated in this regulation.
The proposal confirmed that if any person wishes to open an unpaved road or construct or expand a paved road at their own expense—whether the road serves a private or public interest—they must obtain approval from the primary responsible person in the relevant authority or their delegate.
Additionally, the applicant must submit a plan detailing the route of the road to be opened or constructed, its length from start to finish, and its type (unpaved or paved), along with the nearest public road to it. If the road to be opened or constructed is located within the urban boundary, the application should be submitted to the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing to assess its suitability for the streets and road networks approved in the structural plans for cities and villages.
Field Study of the Application
The project stipulates that if the road serves agricultural areas, the application should be submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. For other roads located outside the urban boundary, the application should be submitted to the Public Authority for Roads. The application will be studied in the field by the relevant authority according to the policy and strategy of each entity, and then referred to the Emirate of the region to obtain an official acknowledgment from the applicant that the road to be constructed does not harm others, that it does not pass through disputed land or land owned by others, and that its path is free of obstacles. The Emirate of the region is responsible for verifying the accuracy of the information provided in the acknowledgment, according to the prepared form for that purpose. If it is proven otherwise, the applicant bears full responsibility before others without claiming any compensation from the state.
The proposal included the necessity of an acknowledgment from the applicant on a form prepared by the relevant authority to not claim any future expenses or compensations from the state resulting from opening the road or not completing it, and to secure the costs of execution and supervision until the entire road is completed.
Qualification of the Executing Contractor
The relevant authority has the right to qualify the contractor executing the road, and if the contractor fails to pass the qualification, the applicant will be notified to replace the executing contractor. The applicant is required to obtain written approvals from (the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the National Center for Environmental Compliance of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, and any other entity from which approval is required for the work).
The relevant authority issues the final approval for the project to start execution and follow up on the progress of work until the road is completed and received from the contractor, with supervision by a qualified consulting office recognized by the relevant authority.
The proposal emphasized that after the road is completed—consistent with the policy and strategy of the relevant authority—according to the specifications and conditions under which the final approval was issued, whether the road is paved or unpaved, the relevant authority will receive it and include it in its road maintenance programs, and it will become its responsibility, treated like any other roads within its jurisdiction.
Maintenance and Operation Obligation
The regulation states that if the applicant is unable to complete the road construction, the relevant authority is not obligated to complete it except according to its policy and strategy and the availability of financial allocations for that. After the road is received paved and complete, according to the approved specifications and designs, the funder will be granted a certificate of appreciation, and the road may be named after them.
The regulation clarifies that if the road serves a private interest and does not align with the policy and strategy of the relevant authority, the applicant is obligated to maintain and operate the road at their own expense. If they fail to comply, a committee from the relevant authority will be formed to examine the possibility of benefiting from the road and including it in the road maintenance programs of the authority; if the committee decides that this road is not beneficial and does not serve the policy and strategy of the authority, and its existence poses a danger to the safety of its users due to lack of maintenance, the Emirate of the region will be contacted to take the necessary legal actions regarding closing or removing the road at the applicant's expense.