The Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services has proposed a draft regulation for the establishment of roads by individuals, aimed at organizing the construction and improvement of roads by individuals or companies at their own expense, ensuring compliance with approved specifications and technical conditions, guaranteeing the safety of users, preventing encroachment or harm to others, and defining responsibilities and necessary regulatory procedures to include them in road maintenance programs after receiving them according to the proper procedures.



According to the project, individuals are allowed to open roads at their own expense in accordance with the conditions stated in this regulation.



The proposal confirmed that if any person wishes to open an unpaved road or construct or expand a paved road at their own expense—whether the road serves a private or public interest—they must obtain approval from the primary responsible person in the relevant authority or their delegate.



Additionally, the applicant must submit a plan detailing the route of the road to be opened or constructed, its length from start to finish, and its type (unpaved or paved), along with the nearest public road to it. If the road to be opened or constructed is located within the urban boundary, the application should be submitted to the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing to assess its suitability for the streets and road networks approved in the structural plans for cities and villages.



Field Study of the Application



The project stipulates that if the road serves agricultural areas, the application should be submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. For other roads located outside the urban boundary, the application should be submitted to the Public Authority for Roads. The application will be studied in the field by the relevant authority according to the policy and strategy of each entity, and then referred to the Emirate of the region to obtain an official acknowledgment from the applicant that the road to be constructed does not harm others, that it does not pass through disputed land or land owned by others, and that its path is free of obstacles. The Emirate of the region is responsible for verifying the accuracy of the information provided in the acknowledgment, according to the prepared form for that purpose. If it is proven otherwise, the applicant bears full responsibility before others without claiming any compensation from the state.



The proposal included the necessity of an acknowledgment from the applicant on a form prepared by the relevant authority to not claim any future expenses or compensations from the state resulting from opening the road or not completing it, and to secure the costs of execution and supervision until the entire road is completed.



Qualification of the Executing Contractor



The relevant authority has the right to qualify the contractor executing the road, and if the contractor fails to pass the qualification, the applicant will be notified to replace the executing contractor. The applicant is required to obtain written approvals from (the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the National Center for Environmental Compliance of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, and any other entity from which approval is required for the work).



The relevant authority issues the final approval for the project to start execution and follow up on the progress of work until the road is completed and received from the contractor, with supervision by a qualified consulting office recognized by the relevant authority.



The proposal emphasized that after the road is completed—consistent with the policy and strategy of the relevant authority—according to the specifications and conditions under which the final approval was issued, whether the road is paved or unpaved, the relevant authority will receive it and include it in its road maintenance programs, and it will become its responsibility, treated like any other roads within its jurisdiction.



Maintenance and Operation Obligation



The regulation states that if the applicant is unable to complete the road construction, the relevant authority is not obligated to complete it except according to its policy and strategy and the availability of financial allocations for that. After the road is received paved and complete, according to the approved specifications and designs, the funder will be granted a certificate of appreciation, and the road may be named after them.



The regulation clarifies that if the road serves a private interest and does not align with the policy and strategy of the relevant authority, the applicant is obligated to maintain and operate the road at their own expense. If they fail to comply, a committee from the relevant authority will be formed to examine the possibility of benefiting from the road and including it in the road maintenance programs of the authority; if the committee decides that this road is not beneficial and does not serve the policy and strategy of the authority, and its existence poses a danger to the safety of its users due to lack of maintenance, the Emirate of the region will be contacted to take the necessary legal actions regarding closing or removing the road at the applicant's expense.