U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. Central Command carried out, under his direct orders, one of the "strongest airstrikes in the history of the Middle East," targeting military sites on Iran's Kharg Island.

Trump stated in a post on the "Truth Social" platform that the airstrike "completely destroyed all military targets" on the island, which he described as the "crown jewel of Iran."

He clarified that U.S. forces used weapons he referred to as "the most powerful and advanced in the history of the world."

Exemption of Oil Infrastructure from the Strike

Trump noted that Washington deliberately chose not to target oil facilities on the island despite its capability to do so.

He said, "For reasons of responsibility, I chose not to eliminate the oil infrastructure on the island," but warned that this decision could change if Iran or any other party attempted to disrupt freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

He added, "If Iran or any party tries to interfere with the free and safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision."

A Message of Strength to the Iranian Military

The U.S. President emphasized that the U.S. military was rebuilt during his first term, asserting that it has become "the deadliest, most powerful, and most effective force in the world."

He stated that Iran "has no capability to defend any target that the United States may choose to attack." He added, "There is nothing Iran can do to prevent that."

Warning Regarding the Nuclear Program

In a direct message to Tehran, Trump stressed that Iran "will never possess a nuclear weapon," and he will not allow it to have the capability to threaten the United States, the Middle East, or the world.

He also urged the Iranian military and forces associated with the regime to "lay down their arms," warning that continued confrontation could expose what remains of the country to further destruction.

Trump concluded his message by saying, "It would be wise for Iran and its military to put down their weapons and preserve what is left of their country."