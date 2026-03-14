أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن القيادة المركزية الأمريكية نفذت، بتوجيه مباشر منه، واحدة من «أقوى الغارات الجوية في تاريخ الشرق الأوسط»، استهدفت مواقع عسكرية في جزيرة خرج الإيرانية.

وقال ترامب في منشور عبر منصة «تروث سوشيال» إن الضربة الجوية «دمّرت بالكامل كل الأهداف العسكرية» في الجزيرة التي وصفها بأنها «جوهرة التاج الإيرانية».

وأوضح أن القوات الأمريكية استخدمت أسلحة وصفها بأنها «الأكثر قوة وتطوراً في تاريخ العالم».

استثناء البنية النفطية من الضربة

وأشار ترمب إلى أن واشنطن تعمدت عدم استهداف منشآت النفط في الجزيرة رغم قدرتها على ذلك.

وقال: «لدواعٍ تتعلق بالمسؤولية، اخترت عدم القضاء على البنية التحتية النفطية في الجزيرة»، لكنه حذّر من أن هذا القرار قد يتغير إذا حاولت إيران أو أي جهة أخرى تعطيل حرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.

وأضاف: «إذا حاولت إيران أو أي طرف التدخل في المرور الحر والآمن للسفن عبر مضيق هرمز، فسأعيد النظر فوراً في هذا القرار».

رسالة قوة للجيش الإيراني

وشدد الرئيس الأمريكي على أن الجيش الأمريكي أعيد بناؤه خلال ولايته الأولى، مؤكداً أنه أصبح «القوة الأكثر فتكاً وقوة وفعالية في العالم».

وقال إن إيران «لا تمتلك أي قدرة على الدفاع عن أي هدف قد تختار الولايات المتحدة مهاجمته».وأضاف: «لا يوجد ما يمكن لإيران فعله لمنع ذلك».

تحذير من البرنامج النووي

وفي رسالة مباشرة لطهران، شدد ترمب على أن إيران «لن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً أبداً»، ولن يسمح لها بامتلاك القدرة على تهديد الولايات المتحدة أو الشرق الأوسط أو العالم.

كما دعا الجيش الإيراني والقوى المرتبطة بالنظام إلى «إلقاء السلاح»، محذراً من أن استمرار المواجهة قد يعرّض ما تبقى من البلاد لمزيد من الدمار.

وختم ترمب رسالته قائلاً: «سيكون من الحكمة أن تضع إيران وجيشها السلاح جانباً وتحافظ على ما تبقى من بلدها».