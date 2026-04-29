British King Charles III jokingly teased U.S. President Donald Trump multiple times during a speech at a dinner held in his and his wife Camilla's honor at the White House.



The King humorously remarked to President Trump, "You recently said, Mr. President, that without the United States, European countries would be speaking German. I dare say that without us, you would be speaking French," referring to areas with British and French origins in North America, which witnessed a struggle between the two former colonial powers for control of the continent before the United States gained independence 250 years ago.



This clip has widely circulated on social media in recent hours, prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to join the conversation.



Macron shared a video of King Charles's speech on his "X" account today (Wednesday), commenting in English, "That would be chic!" referring to the idea that the French language is elegant and sophisticated.



Trump had announced during the Davos summit held last January that without the assistance provided by the United States in World War II, "European allies would be speaking German and a bit of Japanese."



The U.S. President mockingly imitated the French President's way of speaking multiple times and hinted at his weakness due to rising tensions between Trump and some of his European allies, whom he accused of not supporting the war against Iran.