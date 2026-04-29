في أجواء دبلوماسية لا تخلو منالدعابة، أشاد الرئيس الأمريكي السابق دونالد ترمب بالعاهل البريطاني الملك تشارلز الثالث، معتبراً أنه نجح في «جعل الديمقراطيين يقفون» خلال خطابه أمام الكونغرس، وذلك في سياق تبادل ودي للنكات بين الجانبين خلال عشاء رسمي أُقيم الثلاثاء.

دعابات ملكية.. من الشرق الأوسط إلى البيت الأبيض

وشهدت مأدبة العشاء، التي أُقيمت في اليوم الثاني من زيارة التي يقوم بها الملك والملكة إلى الولايات المتحدة، مزاح سياسي على مائدة رسمية.. الملك تشارلز وترمب يتبادلان النكات من «الديمقراطيين» إلى «الفرنسية»

«لولا وجودنا لتحدثتم الفرنسية»

وفي لفتة طريفة قال الملك تشارلز الثالث ممازحا ترمب: «لقد ذكرتم مؤخراً أنه لولا الولايات المتحدة لكانت الدول الأوروبية تتحدث الألمانية اليوم.. فهل لي أن أجرؤ على القول: إنه لولا وجودنا لربما كنتم أنتم تتحدثون الفرنسية»، في إشارة إلى الصراع التاريخي بين بريطانيا وفرنسا على السيطرة في أمريكا الشمالية خلال القرن الثامن عشر، وهو التعليق الذي قوبل بتفاعل لافت في أوساط الحضور.

رسائل خفيفة بظلال سياسية

وعكست أجواء العشاء الرسمي مزيجاً من الدعابة والدلالات السياسية، إذ بدت الكلمات المتبادلة بين الملك وترمب محمّلة برسائل غير مباشرة، تعكس طبيعة العلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين، وتُظهر في الوقت ذاته كيف يمكن للسياسة أن تُقدَّم أحياناً بلمسة ساخرة دون أن تفقد عمقها.