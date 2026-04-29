في أجواء دبلوماسية لا تخلو منالدعابة، أشاد الرئيس الأمريكي السابق دونالد ترمب بالعاهل البريطاني الملك تشارلز الثالث، معتبراً أنه نجح في «جعل الديمقراطيين يقفون» خلال خطابه أمام الكونغرس، وذلك في سياق تبادل ودي للنكات بين الجانبين خلال عشاء رسمي أُقيم الثلاثاء.
دعابات ملكية.. من الشرق الأوسط إلى البيت الأبيض
وشهدت مأدبة العشاء، التي أُقيمت في اليوم الثاني من زيارة التي يقوم بها الملك والملكة إلى الولايات المتحدة، مزاح سياسي على مائدة رسمية.. الملك تشارلز وترمب يتبادلان النكات من «الديمقراطيين» إلى «الفرنسية»
«لولا وجودنا لتحدثتم الفرنسية»
وفي لفتة طريفة قال الملك تشارلز الثالث ممازحا ترمب: «لقد ذكرتم مؤخراً أنه لولا الولايات المتحدة لكانت الدول الأوروبية تتحدث الألمانية اليوم.. فهل لي أن أجرؤ على القول: إنه لولا وجودنا لربما كنتم أنتم تتحدثون الفرنسية»، في إشارة إلى الصراع التاريخي بين بريطانيا وفرنسا على السيطرة في أمريكا الشمالية خلال القرن الثامن عشر، وهو التعليق الذي قوبل بتفاعل لافت في أوساط الحضور.
رسائل خفيفة بظلال سياسية
وعكست أجواء العشاء الرسمي مزيجاً من الدعابة والدلالات السياسية، إذ بدت الكلمات المتبادلة بين الملك وترمب محمّلة برسائل غير مباشرة، تعكس طبيعة العلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين، وتُظهر في الوقت ذاته كيف يمكن للسياسة أن تُقدَّم أحياناً بلمسة ساخرة دون أن تفقد عمقها.
British King Charles III jokingly teased U.S. President Donald Trump multiple times during a speech at a dinner held in his and his wife Camilla's honor at the White House.
The King humorously remarked to President Trump, "You recently said, Mr. President, that without the United States, European countries would be speaking German. I dare say that without us, you would be speaking French," referring to areas with British and French origins in North America, which witnessed a struggle between the two former colonial powers for control of the continent before the United States gained independence 250 years ago.
This clip has widely circulated on social media in recent hours, prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to join the conversation.
Macron shared a video of King Charles's speech on his "X" account today (Wednesday), commenting in English, "That would be chic!" referring to the idea that the French language is elegant and sophisticated.
Trump had announced during the Davos summit held last January that without the assistance provided by the United States in World War II, "European allies would be speaking German and a bit of Japanese."
The U.S. President mockingly imitated the French President's way of speaking multiple times and hinted at his weakness due to rising tensions between Trump and some of his European allies, whom he accused of not supporting the war against Iran.