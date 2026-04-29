أشاد رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين اليمني الدكتور شائع الزنداني، اليوم (الأربعاء) بالدور الأخوي الصادق للمملكة العربية السعودية، قيادةً وحكومةً وشعباً، في دعم بلاده في هذه المرحلة الاستثنائية، سواء على الصعيد الإنساني أو التنموي أو الاقتصادي.


وأكد الزنداني خلال لقائه سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين في اليمن المشرف العام على البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن محمد بن سعيد آل جابر، أن البرنامج السعودي يمثل نموذجاً فاعلاً للدعم المستدام الذي يلامس احتياجات المواطنين بشكل مباشر.


وأثنى رئيس الوزراء اليمني على الدعم النوعي للبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن ودوره الحيوي في تنفيذ المشاريع وإسناد جهود الحكومة في القطاعات ذات الأولوية.


وتطرق اللقاء إلى العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، وآفاق تعزيزها، وتطويرها على المستويات كافة، إضافة إلى مستجدات الأوضاع الوطنية، ومسار تنفيذ الإصلاحات، وما أنجزته الحكومة في هذا الجانب.


واستعرض اللقاء سير العمل في المشاريع الجاري تنفيذها في قطاعات حيوية، وفي مقدمتها الكهرباء، والنقل، والمياه، والصحة، والتعليم، إلى جانب الجهود المبذولة لتحسين البنية التحتية وتعزيز قدرات المؤسسات الخدمية، بما يسهم في التخفيف من معاناة المواطنين.


بدوره، جدد السفير السعودي التأكيد على التزام السعودية بمواصلة دعم اليمن، ووقوفها إلى جانب الحكومة والشعب اليمني، موضحاً أن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن سيواصل تنفيذ مشاريعه وفق خطط مدروسة تستهدف تحقيق أثر ملموس ومستدام في مختلف القطاعات، وبما يعزز من استقرار اليمن ويدعم مسار التنمية فيه.