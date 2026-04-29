The Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of Yemen, Dr. Sha'if Al-Zandani, praised today (Wednesday) the sincere brotherly role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, leadership, government, and people, in supporting his country during this exceptional phase, whether on the humanitarian, developmental, or economic levels.



Al-Zandani confirmed during his meeting with the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Yemen, the General Supervisor of the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, that the Saudi program represents an effective model of sustainable support that directly addresses the needs of citizens.



The Yemeni Prime Minister praised the qualitative support of the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and its vital role in implementing projects and supporting government efforts in priority sectors.



The meeting also addressed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples, the prospects for enhancing and developing them at all levels, in addition to the latest developments in national conditions, the path of implementing reforms, and what the government has achieved in this regard.



The meeting reviewed the progress of work on projects currently being implemented in vital sectors, foremost among them electricity, transportation, water, health, and education, along with the efforts made to improve infrastructure and enhance the capabilities of service institutions, contributing to alleviating the suffering of citizens.



For his part, the Saudi ambassador reiterated Saudi Arabia's commitment to continue supporting Yemen and standing by the Yemeni government and people, explaining that the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen will continue to implement its projects according to well-studied plans aimed at achieving a tangible and sustainable impact across various sectors, thereby enhancing Yemen's stability and supporting its development path.