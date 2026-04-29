فيما توقع الوسطاء الباكستانيون عرضاً معدلاً للسلام من إيران بعد رفض الرئيس ترمب عرضاً سابقاً، أعلن "البنتاغون" اليوم (الأربعاء) أن الولايات المتحدة أنفقت 25 مليار دولار على حرب إيران حتى الآن.


وقال القائم بأعمال ​المراقب ​المالي لأعضاء لجنة القوات المسلحة ‌في مجلس النواب الأمريكي، جولز هيرست، إن ​الحرب على ⁠إيران كلفت الولايات المتحدة ⁠نحو 25 مليار دولار حتى الآن، مضيفاً: «هذا ​أول تقدير رسمي لتكاليف الحرب».


ميزانية العام القادم


وأشار إلى أن «⁠معظم ⁠هذه الأموال ​أنفقت على الذخائر».


بدوره، اعتبر وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث، أن طلب ميزانية العام القادم يمكّن «البنتاغون» من تحقيق رسالته في إرساء السلام عبر القوة، مبيناً خلال جلسة استماع أمام الكونغرس، أن الولايات المتحدة تواجه بيئة معقدة من التهديدات في ميادين العمليات المختلفة.


ولفت إلى أن "البنتاغون" يعيد قاعدة التصنيع الدفاعي إلى وتيرة الحرب، معتبراً أن الطريقة التي سيعيد بها بناء الجيش سيفتخر بها الأمريكيون.


وأشار إلى أن «الحرب على إيران حققت أشكالاً متعددة من النجاح العسكري خلال أسابيع فقط»، مبيناً أنه «لم يمض سوى شهرين في خوض معركة وجودية تهدف إلى صون سلامة الشعب الأمريكي».


تدمير قدرات إيران


وجدد الوزير الأمريكي عزم الرئيس دونالد ترمب الراسخ بعدم امتلاك إيران سلاحاً نووياً، مبيناً أن العمليات العسكرية دمرت قدرات إيران النووية، لكن طموحها النووي مستمر.


وشدد بالقول: «واشنطن تراقب منشآتهم على مدار الساعة»، معتبراً أن الصفقات السيئة التي أبرمتها الإدارات الأمريكية السابقة مع إيران، سمحت لها بتمويل أذرعها في المنطقة.


وحول العلاقة مع حلف شمال الأطلسي، شدد الوزير الأمريكي على ضرورة صياغة نسخة جديدة من حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) تعيده إلى جذوره القتالية مع تحمّل الحلفاء مسؤولياتهم.


الرد الإيراني على ترمب


في المقابل، قال رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف إن أمريكا سعت لتحويل إيران إلى نموذج شبيه بفنزويلا وفشلت في تحقيق هدفها، كما حاولت تفعيل الانفصاليين غربي إيران لكنها فشلت أيضاً.


وأشار إلى أن أمريكا سعت في بداية الحرب لإسقاط النظام خلال 3 أيام عبر اغتيال المرشد والقادة العسكريين لكنها فشلت ولا تزال تمارس الضغط الاقتصادي وإثارة الانقسام الداخلي لإضعافنا من الداخل أو حتى إسقاطنا.


وأضاف: «ترمب يتحدث بوضوح عن الحصار البحري لإجبار إيران على الاستسلام عبر الضغط الاقتصادي والانقسام الداخلي،»، مشدداً على أهمية الحفاظ على الوحدة الداخلية.


ولفت إلى أن جميع المسؤولين في إيران ملتزمون بأوامر المرشد مجتبى خامنئي، نافياً ما يتحدث عنه ترمب من انقسام داخلي بالقول: «ندير الأمور بوحدة كاملة بين المسؤولين العسكريين والسياسيين».