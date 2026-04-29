While Pakistani brokers anticipated a revised peace offer from Iran after President Trump rejected a previous proposal, the Pentagon announced today (Wednesday) that the United States has spent $25 billion on the Iran war so far.



Acting Comptroller of the House Armed Services Committee, Jules Hirst, stated that the war on Iran has cost the United States approximately $25 billion to date, adding, “This is the first official estimate of the war costs.”



Next Year's Budget



He pointed out that “most of this money has been spent on munitions.”



For his part, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth considered that the request for next year’s budget enables the Pentagon to achieve its mission of establishing peace through strength, indicating during a congressional hearing that the United States faces a complex environment of threats in various operational theaters.



He noted that the Pentagon is returning the defense manufacturing base to a wartime pace, asserting that the way it will rebuild the military will make Americans proud.



He pointed out that “the war on Iran has achieved multiple forms of military success in just weeks,” explaining that “only two months have passed in fighting an existential battle aimed at safeguarding the safety of the American people.”



Destroying Iran's Capabilities



The U.S. Secretary renewed President Donald Trump’s firm determination that Iran should not possess nuclear weapons, indicating that military operations have destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities, but its nuclear ambitions continue.



He emphasized, “Washington is monitoring their facilities around the clock,” considering that the bad deals made by previous U.S. administrations with Iran allowed it to fund its proxies in the region.



Regarding the relationship with NATO, the U.S. Secretary stressed the need to craft a new version of NATO that returns it to its combat roots while allies bear their responsibilities.



Iran's Response to Trump



In contrast, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated that America sought to turn Iran into a Venezuela-like model and failed to achieve its goal, as it also attempted to activate separatists in western Iran but failed as well.



He pointed out that America sought at the beginning of the war to topple the regime within three days by assassinating the leader and military commanders but failed and continues to exert economic pressure and stir internal division to weaken us from within or even to topple us.



He added, “Trump clearly speaks about the naval blockade to force Iran to surrender through economic pressure and internal division,” stressing the importance of maintaining internal unity.



He noted that all officials in Iran are committed to the orders of the leader Mojtaba Khamenei, denying what Trump says about internal division by stating, “We manage affairs with complete unity among military and political officials.”