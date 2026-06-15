Coinciding with the ceremony of changing the cover of the Holy Kaaba at the beginning of the Hijri year 1448 AH, the Royal Institute for Traditional Arts "Wirth" showcased the artistic and craft aspects behind the production of the cover, presenting a legacy of inherited skills that have contributed to shaping one of the most prominent Islamic symbols throughout history.

It highlighted the art of hand embroidery used to execute the Quranic verses and decorations with threads of gold and silver, alongside Arabic calligraphy, particularly the Thuluth script, which is considered one of the most important visual elements of the cover due to its beauty, precision, and ability to present the Quranic texts in a majestic form.

It was clarified that the cover represents more than just a covering for the Holy Kaaba; it embodies a complete artistic work where craftsmanship, knowledge, and beauty intertwine, reflecting the status of traditional arts as an integral part of Saudi cultural identity.

The published enrichment materials also detailed these arts and their role in highlighting the written and decorative elements of the cover, as well as the aesthetic and craftsmanship values they carry, which have maintained their presence across generations.