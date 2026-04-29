The security patrols in the holy capital arrested (3) residents of Indonesian nationality for committing fraud by publishing fake and misleading advertisements for pilgrimage services through social media. They were found in possession of cash, computer devices, and counterfeit pilgrimage cards. They have been detained, and legal actions have been taken against them, with their case referred to the public prosecution. The "Public Security" urged everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions of the pilgrimage and to report any violators by calling (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas.