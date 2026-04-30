أحالت جامعة الطائف دراسة شطر الطالبات بالجامعة إلى التعليم عن بعد. وقال جامعة الطائف عبر حسابها الرسمي في منصة «إكس» إنه ضمن إطار استعدادات ‎جامعة الطائف لتنفيذ أعمال الصيانة المجدولة مسبقاً، سيتم تحويل الدراسة الحضورية اليوم (الخميس) 1447/11/13هـ الموافق 30 أبريل 2026 إلى التعليم عن بُعد عبر منصة «بلاك بورد» في مقر شطر الطالبات بالحوية فقط من الساعة 12 ظهراً، كما يستمر دوام الموظفات عن بُعد وفق الأنظمة واللوائح المعمول بها.على أن تستمر الدراسة الحضورية في فروع الجامعة بمحافظات (رنية والخرمة وتربة).

وطالبت الجامعة من الجميع التقيّد بالموعد المحدد والتعاون مع الجهات المختصة.