The Taif University has shifted the female students' section of the university to remote learning. Taif University stated through its official account on the "X" platform that as part of its preparations for scheduled maintenance work, in-person classes today (Thursday) 1447/11/13 AH corresponding to April 30, 2026, will be converted to remote learning via the "Blackboard" platform at the female students' section in Al-Hawiya only starting from 12 PM. Meanwhile, female staff will continue to work remotely according to the applicable regulations and policies. In-person classes will continue at the university branches in the governorates of (Rania, Al-Khurmah, and Turbah).

The university urged everyone to adhere to the specified schedule and cooperate with the relevant authorities.