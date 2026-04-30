أحالت جامعة الطائف دراسة شطر الطالبات بالجامعة إلى التعليم عن بعد. وقال جامعة الطائف عبر حسابها الرسمي في منصة «إكس» إنه ضمن إطار استعدادات جامعة الطائف لتنفيذ أعمال الصيانة المجدولة مسبقاً، سيتم تحويل الدراسة الحضورية اليوم (الخميس) 1447/11/13هـ الموافق 30 أبريل 2026 إلى التعليم عن بُعد عبر منصة «بلاك بورد» في مقر شطر الطالبات بالحوية فقط من الساعة 12 ظهراً، كما يستمر دوام الموظفات عن بُعد وفق الأنظمة واللوائح المعمول بها.على أن تستمر الدراسة الحضورية في فروع الجامعة بمحافظات (رنية والخرمة وتربة).
وطالبت الجامعة من الجميع التقيّد بالموعد المحدد والتعاون مع الجهات المختصة.
The Taif University has shifted the female students' section of the university to remote learning. Taif University stated through its official account on the "X" platform that as part of its preparations for scheduled maintenance work, in-person classes today (Thursday) 1447/11/13 AH corresponding to April 30, 2026, will be converted to remote learning via the "Blackboard" platform at the female students' section in Al-Hawiya only starting from 12 PM. Meanwhile, female staff will continue to work remotely according to the applicable regulations and policies. In-person classes will continue at the university branches in the governorates of (Rania, Al-Khurmah, and Turbah).
The university urged everyone to adhere to the specified schedule and cooperate with the relevant authorities.