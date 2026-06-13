في خطوة تعكس تنامي الشراكة الاقتصادية والإستراتيجية بين السعودية وتركيا، وقّع البلدان في 9 يونيو الماضي، مذكرتي تفاهم للتعاون في مجالات السكك الحديدية والخدمات اللوجستية، بما يمهّد لتطوير ممر إقليمي يربط منطقة الخليج بالأسواق الأوروبية عبر الأردن وسورية وتركيا.

وأكد سفير جمهورية تركيا لدى المملكة أمر الله أشلر، في حوار مع «عكاظ»، أن المشروع المرتقب يُمثّل خطوة مهمة نحو إعادة ربط طرق التجارة التاريخية بشبكات نقل حديثة، وتعزيز كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد، وتوفير بدائل أكثر أمناً واستقراراً للمسارات البحرية، في ظل المتغيرات الإقليمية والمخاطر التي شهدها البحر الأحمر ومحور قناة السويس.

وأوضح السفير أمر الله أشلر، أن الممر المقترح سيبدأ من مدينة الدمام، ويمتد عبر أراضي المملكة وصولاً إلى الأردن وسورية، ومنها إلى تركيا وأوروبا، متوقعاً أن يسهم في زيادة حجم التجارة الإقليمية، وخفض تكاليف الشحن، وتسريع وصول المنتجات إلى الأسواق العالمية، إلى جانب توفير فرص استثمارية ووظيفية واسعة.

وقدّر إمكانية إنجاز المشروع خلال فترة تراوح بين 3 و5 سنوات، وفي ما يلي نص الحوار:

تحسين خدمات نقل الركاب

• ما الأبعاد الإستراتيجية لمذكرتي التفاهم الموقعتين بين المملكة وتركيا، في مجالات السكك الحديدية والخدمات اللوجستية؟

•• تأتي مذكرتا التفاهم اللتان جرى توقيعهما بين تركيا والمملكة، ضمن جهود البلدين لتطوير قطاع النقل بالسكك الحديدية، وتحسين خدمات نقل الركاب، وتطوير العمليات التشغيلية، ورفع كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد، ومن المتوقع أن تسهم المذكرتان في تعميق التعاون في مجالات معايير وتقنيات السكك الحديدية، وتبادل الخبرات وأفضل الممارسات المتعلقة بتصميم المشاريع وتشغيلها وصيانتها، إلى جانب التعاون في مجالات الهندسة، وتطوير البنية التحتية، ومعايير السلامة، وتكامل وسائل النقل، والحد من الآثار البيئية لقطاع السكك الحديدية.

ربط طرق التجارة التاريخية

• كيف يسهم مشروع الربط السككي بين البلدين في زيادة التبادل التجاري، وجذب الاستثمارات خلال الفترة القادمة؟

•• ينبغي النظر إلى هذا المشروع باعتباره خطوة تتجاوز آثارها البلدين لتشمل المنطقة بأكملها، إذ يعيد ربط طرق التجارة التاريخية بشبكات سكك حديدية حديثة.

ومع اكتمال المشروع، نتوقع زيادة ملحوظة في حجم التجارة الإقليمية، كما ستوفر أعمال الإنشاء والتنفيذ فرصاً وظيفية واستثمارية مهمة، في الدول التي يمر بها المشروع.

وندرك جميعاً طبيعة التطورات الإقليمية الأخيرة، إذ جعلت الأزمات والمخاطر الأمنية من الضروري إيجاد مسارات بديلة وآمنة للنقل والتجارة، وهو ما يمنح هذا المشروع أهمية إستراتيجية إضافية.

من الدمام إلى أوروبا

• إلى أي مدى يمكن أن يسهم المشروع في إنشاء ممر لوجستي إقليمي، يربط منطقة الخليج بأوروبا عبر تركيا، وما أبرز الفرص التي سيقدمها للقطاع الخاص في البلدين؟

•• يُمثّل المشروع ممراً لوجستياً ضخماً وخطوة مهمة نحو التكامل التجاري الإقليمي. وينطلق المسار المقترح من مدينة الدمام، ويعبر أراضي المملكة، ثم يصل إلى الحدود التركية مروراً بالأردن وسورية، ومنها ينفتح على أوروبا والأسواق العالمية الأخرى.

وسيمكن هذا الممر رجال الأعمال والمستثمرين السعوديين والأتراك، من إيصال منتجاتهم إلى الأسواق العالمية بصورة أسرع وأكثر أماناً، مع تحقيق ميزة تنافسية من حيث التكلفة، كما سيعزز القدرة التنافسية لاقتصادي البلدين، ويدعم تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 ومشاريع «القرن التركي».

فوائد اقتصادية وتنموية

• ما أبرز التحديات الفنية واللوجستية والتنظيمية، التي قد تواجه تنفيذ المشروع، وكيف يمكن للبلدين التعامل معها؟

•• يشمل المشروع 4 دول، هي تركيا والسعودية والأردن وسورية، وسيحقق فوائد اقتصادية وتنموية لكل دولة من الدول المشاركة.

لذلك لا أتوقع مواجهة مشكلات تحول دون تنفيذه، وأثق بأن أي تحديات قد تظهر ستُعالج خلال وقت قصير، من خلال التنسيق والعقل الجماعي المشترك.

وتمتلك تركيا والمملكة الإرادة اللازمة للاضطلاع بدور ريادي في تحويل المشروع إلى واقع في أقرب وقت ممكن، ومن الطبيعي أن مشروعاً بهذا الحجم والأهمية يحتاج إلى وقت كافٍ للتنفيذ، ونقدر إمكانية إكماله خلال فترة تراوح بين 3 و5 سنوات، متى توافرت الإرادة والتنسيق.

شبكة نقل آمنة ومستقرة

• ما أبرز القطاعات الاقتصادية المتوقع أن تستفيد من هذا التعاون، خصوصاً في مجالات الصناعة والسياحة وسلاسل الإمداد؟

•• سيعود توقيع مذكرتي التفاهم في مجالات السكك الحديدية والخدمات اللوجستية، بالنفع وتطوير العلاقات عموماً بين البلدين، وعلى مختلف القطاعات الاقتصادية.

ومع زيادة التكامل اللوجستي وإنشاء شبكة نقل آمنة ومستقرة، سيرتفع حجم التجارة بين البلدين، وتنخفض تكاليف النقل، وتتقلص فترات التسليم، كما ستشهد الحركة السياحية نمواً ملحوظاً وستستفيد جميع القطاعات بصورة مباشرة أو غير مباشرة من هذا التعاون، وفي مقدمتها قطاعات الخدمات اللوجستية، والهندسة، والإنشاءات، والتعدين، والطاقة ونتطلع إلى أن يسهم هذا التعاون في دعم التنمية والنمو الاقتصادي، وتحقيق مصالح البلدين والشعبين الصديقين.

الإعفاء المتبادل من التأشيرة

• في ضوء تنامي التعاون المشترك في مشاريع النقل والبنية التحتية والخدمات اللوجستية، كيف تقيّمون مستقبل العلاقات السعودية التركية؟

•• يتقدّم التعاون بين بلدينا يوماً بعد يوم، وقد شكلت الزيارة الأخيرة التي قام بها رئيس الجمهورية التركية رجب طيب أردوغان، إلى المملكة، في فبراير الماضي، مؤشراً مهماً على هذا التقدم، كما زار وزير الخارجية السعودي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان تركيا في مايو الماضي، وترأس مع وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان الاجتماع الثالث لمجلس التنسيق التركي السعودي، وشهدت الزيارة توقيع اتفاقية للإعفاء المتبادل من التأشيرة لحاملي جوازات السفر الدبلوماسية والخاصة، بما يعكس المستوى المتقدم الذي وصلت إليه العلاقات بين البلدين. ويستمر التعاون والتضامن بين تركيا والمملكة بأقصى سرعة في القضايا الثنائية والإقليمية، كما يتواصل التنسيق بين البلدين على أعلى المستويات وسيكون تعزيز التعاون والروابط بينهما عاملاً مهماً، في دعم استقرار المنطقة بأكملها.

ولدي ثقة كاملة بأن الزخم الذي تشهده علاقاتنا مع السعودية الشقيقة والصديقة، سيستمر خلال الفترة المقبلة، وسنواصل بذل كل الجهود اللازمة، تماشياً مع الإرادة التي أبداها قائدا البلدين لتعزيز الشراكة والتعاون بينهما.