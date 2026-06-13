في خطوة تعكس تنامي الشراكة الاقتصادية والإستراتيجية بين السعودية وتركيا، وقّع البلدان في 9 يونيو الماضي، مذكرتي تفاهم للتعاون في مجالات السكك الحديدية والخدمات اللوجستية، بما يمهّد لتطوير ممر إقليمي يربط منطقة الخليج بالأسواق الأوروبية عبر الأردن وسورية وتركيا.
وأكد سفير جمهورية تركيا لدى المملكة أمر الله أشلر، في حوار مع «عكاظ»، أن المشروع المرتقب يُمثّل خطوة مهمة نحو إعادة ربط طرق التجارة التاريخية بشبكات نقل حديثة، وتعزيز كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد، وتوفير بدائل أكثر أمناً واستقراراً للمسارات البحرية، في ظل المتغيرات الإقليمية والمخاطر التي شهدها البحر الأحمر ومحور قناة السويس.
وأوضح السفير أمر الله أشلر، أن الممر المقترح سيبدأ من مدينة الدمام، ويمتد عبر أراضي المملكة وصولاً إلى الأردن وسورية، ومنها إلى تركيا وأوروبا، متوقعاً أن يسهم في زيادة حجم التجارة الإقليمية، وخفض تكاليف الشحن، وتسريع وصول المنتجات إلى الأسواق العالمية، إلى جانب توفير فرص استثمارية ووظيفية واسعة.
وقدّر إمكانية إنجاز المشروع خلال فترة تراوح بين 3 و5 سنوات، وفي ما يلي نص الحوار:
تحسين خدمات نقل الركاب
• ما الأبعاد الإستراتيجية لمذكرتي التفاهم الموقعتين بين المملكة وتركيا، في مجالات السكك الحديدية والخدمات اللوجستية؟
•• تأتي مذكرتا التفاهم اللتان جرى توقيعهما بين تركيا والمملكة، ضمن جهود البلدين لتطوير قطاع النقل بالسكك الحديدية، وتحسين خدمات نقل الركاب، وتطوير العمليات التشغيلية، ورفع كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد، ومن المتوقع أن تسهم المذكرتان في تعميق التعاون في مجالات معايير وتقنيات السكك الحديدية، وتبادل الخبرات وأفضل الممارسات المتعلقة بتصميم المشاريع وتشغيلها وصيانتها، إلى جانب التعاون في مجالات الهندسة، وتطوير البنية التحتية، ومعايير السلامة، وتكامل وسائل النقل، والحد من الآثار البيئية لقطاع السكك الحديدية.
ربط طرق التجارة التاريخية
• كيف يسهم مشروع الربط السككي بين البلدين في زيادة التبادل التجاري، وجذب الاستثمارات خلال الفترة القادمة؟
•• ينبغي النظر إلى هذا المشروع باعتباره خطوة تتجاوز آثارها البلدين لتشمل المنطقة بأكملها، إذ يعيد ربط طرق التجارة التاريخية بشبكات سكك حديدية حديثة.
ومع اكتمال المشروع، نتوقع زيادة ملحوظة في حجم التجارة الإقليمية، كما ستوفر أعمال الإنشاء والتنفيذ فرصاً وظيفية واستثمارية مهمة، في الدول التي يمر بها المشروع.
وندرك جميعاً طبيعة التطورات الإقليمية الأخيرة، إذ جعلت الأزمات والمخاطر الأمنية من الضروري إيجاد مسارات بديلة وآمنة للنقل والتجارة، وهو ما يمنح هذا المشروع أهمية إستراتيجية إضافية.
من الدمام إلى أوروبا
• إلى أي مدى يمكن أن يسهم المشروع في إنشاء ممر لوجستي إقليمي، يربط منطقة الخليج بأوروبا عبر تركيا، وما أبرز الفرص التي سيقدمها للقطاع الخاص في البلدين؟
•• يُمثّل المشروع ممراً لوجستياً ضخماً وخطوة مهمة نحو التكامل التجاري الإقليمي. وينطلق المسار المقترح من مدينة الدمام، ويعبر أراضي المملكة، ثم يصل إلى الحدود التركية مروراً بالأردن وسورية، ومنها ينفتح على أوروبا والأسواق العالمية الأخرى.
وسيمكن هذا الممر رجال الأعمال والمستثمرين السعوديين والأتراك، من إيصال منتجاتهم إلى الأسواق العالمية بصورة أسرع وأكثر أماناً، مع تحقيق ميزة تنافسية من حيث التكلفة، كما سيعزز القدرة التنافسية لاقتصادي البلدين، ويدعم تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 ومشاريع «القرن التركي».
فوائد اقتصادية وتنموية
• ما أبرز التحديات الفنية واللوجستية والتنظيمية، التي قد تواجه تنفيذ المشروع، وكيف يمكن للبلدين التعامل معها؟
•• يشمل المشروع 4 دول، هي تركيا والسعودية والأردن وسورية، وسيحقق فوائد اقتصادية وتنموية لكل دولة من الدول المشاركة.
لذلك لا أتوقع مواجهة مشكلات تحول دون تنفيذه، وأثق بأن أي تحديات قد تظهر ستُعالج خلال وقت قصير، من خلال التنسيق والعقل الجماعي المشترك.
وتمتلك تركيا والمملكة الإرادة اللازمة للاضطلاع بدور ريادي في تحويل المشروع إلى واقع في أقرب وقت ممكن، ومن الطبيعي أن مشروعاً بهذا الحجم والأهمية يحتاج إلى وقت كافٍ للتنفيذ، ونقدر إمكانية إكماله خلال فترة تراوح بين 3 و5 سنوات، متى توافرت الإرادة والتنسيق.
شبكة نقل آمنة ومستقرة
• ما أبرز القطاعات الاقتصادية المتوقع أن تستفيد من هذا التعاون، خصوصاً في مجالات الصناعة والسياحة وسلاسل الإمداد؟
•• سيعود توقيع مذكرتي التفاهم في مجالات السكك الحديدية والخدمات اللوجستية، بالنفع وتطوير العلاقات عموماً بين البلدين، وعلى مختلف القطاعات الاقتصادية.
ومع زيادة التكامل اللوجستي وإنشاء شبكة نقل آمنة ومستقرة، سيرتفع حجم التجارة بين البلدين، وتنخفض تكاليف النقل، وتتقلص فترات التسليم، كما ستشهد الحركة السياحية نمواً ملحوظاً وستستفيد جميع القطاعات بصورة مباشرة أو غير مباشرة من هذا التعاون، وفي مقدمتها قطاعات الخدمات اللوجستية، والهندسة، والإنشاءات، والتعدين، والطاقة ونتطلع إلى أن يسهم هذا التعاون في دعم التنمية والنمو الاقتصادي، وتحقيق مصالح البلدين والشعبين الصديقين.
الإعفاء المتبادل من التأشيرة
• في ضوء تنامي التعاون المشترك في مشاريع النقل والبنية التحتية والخدمات اللوجستية، كيف تقيّمون مستقبل العلاقات السعودية التركية؟
•• يتقدّم التعاون بين بلدينا يوماً بعد يوم، وقد شكلت الزيارة الأخيرة التي قام بها رئيس الجمهورية التركية رجب طيب أردوغان، إلى المملكة، في فبراير الماضي، مؤشراً مهماً على هذا التقدم، كما زار وزير الخارجية السعودي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان تركيا في مايو الماضي، وترأس مع وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان الاجتماع الثالث لمجلس التنسيق التركي السعودي، وشهدت الزيارة توقيع اتفاقية للإعفاء المتبادل من التأشيرة لحاملي جوازات السفر الدبلوماسية والخاصة، بما يعكس المستوى المتقدم الذي وصلت إليه العلاقات بين البلدين. ويستمر التعاون والتضامن بين تركيا والمملكة بأقصى سرعة في القضايا الثنائية والإقليمية، كما يتواصل التنسيق بين البلدين على أعلى المستويات وسيكون تعزيز التعاون والروابط بينهما عاملاً مهماً، في دعم استقرار المنطقة بأكملها.
ولدي ثقة كاملة بأن الزخم الذي تشهده علاقاتنا مع السعودية الشقيقة والصديقة، سيستمر خلال الفترة المقبلة، وسنواصل بذل كل الجهود اللازمة، تماشياً مع الإرادة التي أبداها قائدا البلدين لتعزيز الشراكة والتعاون بينهما.
In a move that reflects the growing economic and strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, the two countries signed two memorandums of understanding on June 9, aimed at cooperation in the fields of railways and logistics services, paving the way for the development of a regional corridor linking the Gulf region with European markets through Jordan, Syria, and Turkey.
Turkish Ambassador to the Kingdom, Amrullah Ashlar, confirmed in an interview with "Okaz" that the anticipated project represents an important step towards reconnecting historical trade routes with modern transportation networks, enhancing supply chain efficiency, and providing safer and more stable alternatives to maritime routes, amid regional changes and the risks experienced in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal axis.
Ambassador Amrullah Ashlar explained that the proposed corridor will start from the city of Dammam and extend through the Kingdom to Jordan and Syria, then to Turkey and Europe, expecting it to contribute to increasing the volume of regional trade, reducing shipping costs, and accelerating the delivery of products to global markets, in addition to providing extensive investment and job opportunities.
He estimated the possibility of completing the project within a period ranging from 3 to 5 years, and below is the text of the interview:
Improving Passenger Transport Services
• What are the strategic dimensions of the memorandums of understanding signed between the Kingdom and Turkey in the fields of railways and logistics services?
•• The memorandums of understanding signed between Turkey and the Kingdom are part of the two countries' efforts to develop the railway transport sector, improve passenger transport services, enhance operational processes, and increase supply chain efficiency. It is expected that the memorandums will contribute to deepening cooperation in areas of railway standards and technologies, exchanging expertise and best practices related to project design, operation, and maintenance, as well as cooperation in engineering, infrastructure development, safety standards, transport integration, and reducing the environmental impacts of the railway sector.
Connecting Historical Trade Routes
• How does the railway connection project between the two countries contribute to increasing trade exchange and attracting investments in the coming period?
•• This project should be viewed as a step whose effects extend beyond the two countries to encompass the entire region, as it reconnects historical trade routes with modern railway networks.
With the completion of the project, we expect a noticeable increase in the volume of regional trade, and the construction and implementation works will provide significant job and investment opportunities in the countries through which the project passes.
We all recognize the nature of recent regional developments, as crises and security risks have made it essential to find alternative and safe routes for transport and trade, which gives this project additional strategic importance.
From Dammam to Europe
• To what extent can the project contribute to establishing a regional logistics corridor linking the Gulf region to Europe through Turkey, and what are the main opportunities it will provide for the private sector in both countries?
•• The project represents a massive logistics corridor and an important step towards regional trade integration. The proposed route starts from the city of Dammam, crosses the Kingdom's territory, reaches the Turkish border passing through Jordan and Syria, and then opens up to Europe and other global markets.
This corridor will enable Saudi and Turkish businessmen and investors to deliver their products to global markets more quickly and safely, achieving a competitive advantage in terms of cost. It will also enhance the competitiveness of both countries' economies and support the achievement of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the "Turkish Century" projects.
Economic and Developmental Benefits
• What are the main technical, logistical, and regulatory challenges that may face the implementation of the project, and how can the two countries address them?
•• The project involves four countries: Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Syria, and it will achieve economic and developmental benefits for each of the participating countries.
Therefore, I do not expect to face problems that would prevent its implementation, and I am confident that any challenges that may arise will be addressed in a short time through coordination and collective intelligence.
Turkey and the Kingdom possess the necessary will to play a leading role in turning the project into reality as soon as possible, and it is natural that a project of this size and importance requires sufficient time for implementation. We estimate the possibility of completing it within a period ranging from 3 to 5 years, provided that there is will and coordination.
A Safe and Stable Transport Network
• What are the main economic sectors expected to benefit from this cooperation, particularly in the fields of industry, tourism, and supply chains?
•• The signing of the memorandums of understanding in the fields of railways and logistics services will benefit and develop relations generally between the two countries and across various economic sectors.
With increased logistical integration and the establishment of a safe and stable transport network, the volume of trade between the two countries will rise, transportation costs will decrease, and delivery times will shorten. The tourism movement will also witness significant growth, and all sectors will benefit directly or indirectly from this cooperation, especially the logistics, engineering, construction, mining, and energy sectors. We look forward to this cooperation contributing to supporting development and economic growth and achieving the interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.
Mutual Visa Exemption
• In light of the growing cooperation in transport, infrastructure, and logistics projects, how do you assess the future of Saudi-Turkish relations?
•• Cooperation between our two countries is advancing day by day, and the recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the Kingdom in February was an important indicator of this progress. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan also visited Turkey in May, co-chairing the third meeting of the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The visit witnessed the signing of an agreement for mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and special passports, reflecting the advanced level of relations between the two countries. Cooperation and solidarity between Turkey and the Kingdom continue at maximum speed on bilateral and regional issues, and coordination between the two countries continues at the highest levels. Strengthening cooperation and ties between them will be an important factor in supporting the stability of the entire region.
I have complete confidence that the momentum we are witnessing in our relations with the sisterly and friendly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will continue in the coming period, and we will continue to make all necessary efforts, in line with the will expressed by the leaders of both countries to enhance partnership and cooperation between them.