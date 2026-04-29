تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من دولة رئيس وزراء كندا مارك كارني.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة وكندا، واستعراض مجالات التعاون القائمة بين البلدين وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في عدد من المجالات.

كما جرى خلال الاتصال استعراض مستجدات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة وتداعياتها الأمنية والاقتصادية على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.