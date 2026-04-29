Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today from the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney.

During the call, they discussed the bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Canada, reviewing the existing areas of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in several fields.

They also reviewed the latest developments in the current situation in the region and its security and economic implications at both the regional and international levels.