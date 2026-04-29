تفقد أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة، رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة بإمارة المنطقة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، محطة قطار الحرمين السريع بالمدينة المنورة، يرافقه نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، وذلك في إطار متابعة مستوى جاهزية الخطط التشغيلية والخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم الحج.
واطّلع خلال الجولة الميدانية على جاهزية المحطة وخدمات المسافرين بين المدينتين المقدستين، وما تشهده من تكامل تشغيلي يسهم في تسهيل تنقل الحجاج وانسيابية حركتهم.
وأكد أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة أهمية تكثيف الجهود وتعزيز الجاهزية التشغيلية، ورفع مستوى التنسيق بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يضمن تقديم خدمات عالية الجودة لضيوف الرحمن، ويسهم في تيسير تنقلاتهم بين المدينتين المقدستين بيسر وطمأنينة.
وخلال الجولة، قدّم نائب الرئيس التنفيذي لقطار الحرمين السريع والمشاعر المقدسة، المهندس ريان الحربي، شرحًا عن خطة التشغيل لموسم الحج التي تنفذها الشركة السعودية للخطوط الحديدية «سار» عبر قطار الحرمين السريع، والمتضمنة توفير أكثر من (2.21) مليون مقعد عبر أكثر من (5,300) رحلة بين مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، مرورًا بمحطة مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة، ومحطة مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية برابغ، بما يعكس جاهزية البنية التحتية وكفاءة العمليات التشغيلية خلال موسم الحج.
واطّلع على مرافق المحطة التشغيلية والخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، وخطط إدارة الحشود، ومستوى التكامل مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لضمان انسيابية حركة المسافرين خلال الموسم.
كما اطّلع على مبادرة قطار الحرمين السريع، بالتعاون مع جمعية الحرمين لذوي الإعاقة الحركية، لنقل الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة إلى المسجد النبوي مجانًا.
The Emir of the Medina region, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah at the Emirate of the region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, inspected the Haramain High-Speed Railway station in Medina, accompanied by the Deputy Emir of the region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz. This visit was part of the follow-up on the readiness of operational plans and services provided to the guests of Allah during the Hajj season.
During the field tour, he reviewed the station's readiness and the services for travelers between the two holy cities, as well as the operational integration that contributes to facilitating the movement of pilgrims and ensuring smooth transit.
The Emir of Medina emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts and enhancing operational readiness, as well as improving coordination among relevant authorities, to ensure the provision of high-quality services to the guests of Allah and to facilitate their movements between the two holy cities with ease and reassurance.
During the tour, the Deputy CEO of the Haramain High-Speed Railway and the Holy Sites, Engineer Rayan Al-Harbi, provided an explanation of the operational plan for the Hajj season implemented by the Saudi Railways Company (SAR) through the Haramain High-Speed Railway, which includes providing more than (2.21) million seats through more than (5,300) trips between Mecca and Medina, passing through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City in Rabigh, reflecting the readiness of the infrastructure and the efficiency of operational processes during the Hajj season.
He also reviewed the operational facilities and services provided to the guests of Allah, crowd management plans, and the level of integration with relevant authorities to ensure the smooth movement of travelers during the season.
Additionally, he learned about the Haramain High-Speed Railway initiative, in collaboration with the Haramain Association for People with Mobility Disabilities, to transport individuals with disabilities to the Prophet's Mosque for free.