تفقد أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة، رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة بإمارة المنطقة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، محطة قطار الحرمين السريع بالمدينة المنورة، يرافقه نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، وذلك في إطار متابعة مستوى جاهزية الخطط التشغيلية والخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم الحج.

واطّلع خلال الجولة الميدانية على جاهزية المحطة وخدمات المسافرين بين المدينتين المقدستين، وما تشهده من تكامل تشغيلي يسهم في تسهيل تنقل الحجاج وانسيابية حركتهم.

وأكد أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة أهمية تكثيف الجهود وتعزيز الجاهزية التشغيلية، ورفع مستوى التنسيق بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يضمن تقديم خدمات عالية الجودة لضيوف الرحمن، ويسهم في تيسير تنقلاتهم بين المدينتين المقدستين بيسر وطمأنينة.

وخلال الجولة، قدّم نائب الرئيس التنفيذي لقطار الحرمين السريع والمشاعر المقدسة، المهندس ريان الحربي، شرحًا عن خطة التشغيل لموسم الحج التي تنفذها الشركة السعودية للخطوط الحديدية «سار» عبر قطار الحرمين السريع، والمتضمنة توفير أكثر من (2.21) مليون مقعد عبر أكثر من (5,300) رحلة بين مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، مرورًا بمحطة مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة، ومحطة مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية برابغ، بما يعكس جاهزية البنية التحتية وكفاءة العمليات التشغيلية خلال موسم الحج.

واطّلع على مرافق المحطة التشغيلية والخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، وخطط إدارة الحشود، ومستوى التكامل مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لضمان انسيابية حركة المسافرين خلال الموسم.

كما اطّلع على مبادرة قطار الحرمين السريع، بالتعاون مع جمعية الحرمين لذوي الإعاقة الحركية، لنقل الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة إلى المسجد النبوي مجانًا.