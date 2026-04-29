The Emir of the Medina region, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah at the Emirate of the region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, inspected the Haramain High-Speed Railway station in Medina, accompanied by the Deputy Emir of the region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz. This visit was part of the follow-up on the readiness of operational plans and services provided to the guests of Allah during the Hajj season.

During the field tour, he reviewed the station's readiness and the services for travelers between the two holy cities, as well as the operational integration that contributes to facilitating the movement of pilgrims and ensuring smooth transit.

The Emir of Medina emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts and enhancing operational readiness, as well as improving coordination among relevant authorities, to ensure the provision of high-quality services to the guests of Allah and to facilitate their movements between the two holy cities with ease and reassurance.

During the tour, the Deputy CEO of the Haramain High-Speed Railway and the Holy Sites, Engineer Rayan Al-Harbi, provided an explanation of the operational plan for the Hajj season implemented by the Saudi Railways Company (SAR) through the Haramain High-Speed Railway, which includes providing more than (2.21) million seats through more than (5,300) trips between Mecca and Medina, passing through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City in Rabigh, reflecting the readiness of the infrastructure and the efficiency of operational processes during the Hajj season.

He also reviewed the operational facilities and services provided to the guests of Allah, crowd management plans, and the level of integration with relevant authorities to ensure the smooth movement of travelers during the season.

Additionally, he learned about the Haramain High-Speed Railway initiative, in collaboration with the Haramain Association for People with Mobility Disabilities, to transport individuals with disabilities to the Prophet's Mosque for free.