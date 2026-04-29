تعذّر على مسؤولين في كرة القدم الإيرانية حضور الاجتماع السنوي للاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم في كندا، بسبب مشكلات تتعلق بإصدار التأشيرات، بحسب ما أكده الأمين العام للاتحاد، خلال اجتماع طغت عليه تداعيات الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، ما انعكس على أجوائه وزخمه.

اجتماع ناقص قبل «كونغرس فيفا»

وأُقيم الاجتماع في مركز مؤتمرات فانكوفر قبل يومين فقط من انعقاد كونغرس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» في الموقع ذاته، حيث شارك ممثلو 46 اتحاداً من أصل 47 عضواً في الاتحاد الآسيوي، في تجمع يمتد نطاقه من الشرق الأوسط إلى شرق آسيا وأستراليا، وسط غياب لافت للوفد الإيراني.

«الاعتراف قائم».. بانتظار الحضور

وأوضح الأمين العام للاتحاد الآسيوي، ويندسور جون، قبل الاجتماع، أن إيران ستحصل على الاعتراف الرسمي الكامل بمجرد تمكن وفدها من الحضور، معرباً عن أمله في معالجة أزمة التأشيرات في الوقت المناسب، خصوصاً أن الاجتماع كان مخصصاً لمناقشة ملفات تنظيمية حساسة مرتبطة بالبطولات القارية والدولية.

مونديال 2026.. حظوظ مرتفعة رغم التعقيدات

وبحسب تقرير لموقع «فوت ميركاتو» الفرنسي، فإن غياب الوفد الإيراني لم يؤثر على حظوظ المنتخب في بلوغ نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، التي ستُقام في الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا، إذ تبدو فرصه مرتفعة، رغم استمرار التحديات السياسية واللوجستية.

وكان من المنتظر أن يشكّل «كونغرس فيفا» منصة لمناقشة وضع المنتخب الإيراني ضمن أجندة أوسع تتعلق بتنظيم البطولة، خصوصاً ما يرتبط بتنقل الجماهير بين الدول المستضيفة.

إنفانتينو يحسم الجدل

من جهته، سعى رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم، جياني إنفانتينو، إلى تبديد الشكوك، مؤكداً في تصريحات سابقة أن «إيران ستشارك بالتأكيد في المونديال»، في إشارة إلى التزام «فيفا» بضمان مشاركة جميع المنتخبات المتأهلة دون عوائق.

طهران تؤكد الاستعداد.. وإيطاليا ترفض البديل

وفي السياق ذاته، كشفت المتحدثة باسم الحكومة الإيرانية، فاطمة مهاجراني، أن المنتخب الإيراني يواصل استعداداته للمشاركة في كأس العالم 2026، بالتزامن مع جدل أُثير أخيراً حول إمكانية استبداله، عقب تصريحات مبعوث الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، باولو زامبولي، الذي رشّح إيطاليا بديلاً محتملاً، وهو ما قوبل برفض رسمي من الجانب الإيطالي.