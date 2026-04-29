تعذّر على مسؤولين في كرة القدم الإيرانية حضور الاجتماع السنوي للاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم في كندا، بسبب مشكلات تتعلق بإصدار التأشيرات، بحسب ما أكده الأمين العام للاتحاد، خلال اجتماع طغت عليه تداعيات الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، ما انعكس على أجوائه وزخمه.
اجتماع ناقص قبل «كونغرس فيفا»
وأُقيم الاجتماع في مركز مؤتمرات فانكوفر قبل يومين فقط من انعقاد كونغرس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» في الموقع ذاته، حيث شارك ممثلو 46 اتحاداً من أصل 47 عضواً في الاتحاد الآسيوي، في تجمع يمتد نطاقه من الشرق الأوسط إلى شرق آسيا وأستراليا، وسط غياب لافت للوفد الإيراني.
«الاعتراف قائم».. بانتظار الحضور
وأوضح الأمين العام للاتحاد الآسيوي، ويندسور جون، قبل الاجتماع، أن إيران ستحصل على الاعتراف الرسمي الكامل بمجرد تمكن وفدها من الحضور، معرباً عن أمله في معالجة أزمة التأشيرات في الوقت المناسب، خصوصاً أن الاجتماع كان مخصصاً لمناقشة ملفات تنظيمية حساسة مرتبطة بالبطولات القارية والدولية.
مونديال 2026.. حظوظ مرتفعة رغم التعقيدات
وبحسب تقرير لموقع «فوت ميركاتو» الفرنسي، فإن غياب الوفد الإيراني لم يؤثر على حظوظ المنتخب في بلوغ نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، التي ستُقام في الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا، إذ تبدو فرصه مرتفعة، رغم استمرار التحديات السياسية واللوجستية.
وكان من المنتظر أن يشكّل «كونغرس فيفا» منصة لمناقشة وضع المنتخب الإيراني ضمن أجندة أوسع تتعلق بتنظيم البطولة، خصوصاً ما يرتبط بتنقل الجماهير بين الدول المستضيفة.
إنفانتينو يحسم الجدل
من جهته، سعى رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم، جياني إنفانتينو، إلى تبديد الشكوك، مؤكداً في تصريحات سابقة أن «إيران ستشارك بالتأكيد في المونديال»، في إشارة إلى التزام «فيفا» بضمان مشاركة جميع المنتخبات المتأهلة دون عوائق.
طهران تؤكد الاستعداد.. وإيطاليا ترفض البديل
وفي السياق ذاته، كشفت المتحدثة باسم الحكومة الإيرانية، فاطمة مهاجراني، أن المنتخب الإيراني يواصل استعداداته للمشاركة في كأس العالم 2026، بالتزامن مع جدل أُثير أخيراً حول إمكانية استبداله، عقب تصريحات مبعوث الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، باولو زامبولي، الذي رشّح إيطاليا بديلاً محتملاً، وهو ما قوبل برفض رسمي من الجانب الإيطالي.
Iranian football officials were unable to attend the Asian Football Confederation's annual meeting in Canada due to issues related to visa issuance, as confirmed by the Secretary-General of the federation during a meeting overshadowed by the repercussions of the war in the Middle East, which affected its atmosphere and momentum.
Incomplete Meeting Before the FIFA Congress
The meeting was held at the Vancouver Convention Center just two days before the FIFA Congress at the same location, where representatives from 46 out of 47 member associations of the Asian Football Confederation participated in a gathering that spans from the Middle East to East Asia and Australia, with a notable absence of the Iranian delegation.
"Recognition Exists"… Awaiting Attendance
The Secretary-General of the Asian Football Confederation, Windsor John, clarified before the meeting that Iran would receive full official recognition as soon as its delegation could attend, expressing hope that the visa crisis would be resolved in a timely manner, especially since the meeting was dedicated to discussing sensitive regulatory issues related to continental and international tournaments.
2026 World Cup… High Chances Despite Complications
According to a report from the French website "Foot Mercato," the absence of the Iranian delegation did not affect the national team's chances of reaching the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as its prospects appear high, despite ongoing political and logistical challenges.
The "FIFA Congress" was expected to serve as a platform to discuss the status of the Iranian national team within a broader agenda related to organizing the tournament, particularly concerning the movement of fans between the host countries.
Infantino Settles the Debate
For his part, FIFA President Gianni Infantino sought to dispel doubts, affirming in previous statements that "Iran will definitely participate in the World Cup," referring to FIFA's commitment to ensuring that all qualified teams participate without obstacles.
Tehran Confirms Readiness… Italy Rejects the Alternative
In this context, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani revealed that the Iranian national team continues its preparations for the 2026 World Cup, amid recent controversy regarding the possibility of replacing it, following statements from U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Paolo Zamboli, who suggested Italy as a potential substitute, which was met with an official rejection from the Italian side.