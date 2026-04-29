Iranian football officials were unable to attend the Asian Football Confederation's annual meeting in Canada due to issues related to visa issuance, as confirmed by the Secretary-General of the federation during a meeting overshadowed by the repercussions of the war in the Middle East, which affected its atmosphere and momentum.

Incomplete Meeting Before the FIFA Congress

The meeting was held at the Vancouver Convention Center just two days before the FIFA Congress at the same location, where representatives from 46 out of 47 member associations of the Asian Football Confederation participated in a gathering that spans from the Middle East to East Asia and Australia, with a notable absence of the Iranian delegation.

"Recognition Exists"… Awaiting Attendance

The Secretary-General of the Asian Football Confederation, Windsor John, clarified before the meeting that Iran would receive full official recognition as soon as its delegation could attend, expressing hope that the visa crisis would be resolved in a timely manner, especially since the meeting was dedicated to discussing sensitive regulatory issues related to continental and international tournaments.

2026 World Cup… High Chances Despite Complications

According to a report from the French website "Foot Mercato," the absence of the Iranian delegation did not affect the national team's chances of reaching the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as its prospects appear high, despite ongoing political and logistical challenges.

The "FIFA Congress" was expected to serve as a platform to discuss the status of the Iranian national team within a broader agenda related to organizing the tournament, particularly concerning the movement of fans between the host countries.

Infantino Settles the Debate

For his part, FIFA President Gianni Infantino sought to dispel doubts, affirming in previous statements that "Iran will definitely participate in the World Cup," referring to FIFA's commitment to ensuring that all qualified teams participate without obstacles.

Tehran Confirms Readiness… Italy Rejects the Alternative

In this context, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani revealed that the Iranian national team continues its preparations for the 2026 World Cup, amid recent controversy regarding the possibility of replacing it, following statements from U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Paolo Zamboli, who suggested Italy as a potential substitute, which was met with an official rejection from the Italian side.