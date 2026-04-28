José Mourinho is the preferred candidate of Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez to take over the team's coaching position following Álvaro Arbeloa, according to a report by The Athletic.



Arbeloa took on the role last January, succeeding Xabi Alonso, who was dismissed from his position, but he is also expected to leave at the end of the season.



Several sources, according to the same report, preferred to remain anonymous as they do not have official permission to comment, confirmed that the decision regarding the next coach of Real Madrid is being led personally by Florentino Pérez.



This differs from the process of appointing Xabi Alonso to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the end of last season, which was led by the club's general director, José Ángel Sánchez, before receiving final approval from Pérez.



Pérez is seeking to rebuild a sports project that has clearly declined, especially as Real Madrid is approaching the end of a second consecutive season without winning any major titles, such as La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, or the Copa del Rey.



Today, Pérez is the main supporter of the idea of bringing Mourinho back to Santiago Bernabéu, despite the presence of other voices within the club opposing this move.



Mourinho's return to Bernabéu could revive the relationship he had with Florentino Pérez, which yielded three titles between 2010 and 2013, including the La Liga title in the 2011-2012 season, when the team achieved a record number of points, and helped restore the club's local prestige.



The UEFA Champions League, which Mourinho previously won with Porto and Inter Milan, was the only title that eluded him during his first stint with Real Madrid.



Moreover, Mourinho's significant media presence, as one of the most successful and controversial coaches in football, would provide the club and La Liga with a substantial boost after a forgettable season.



However, Mourinho was a divisive figure in the Real Madrid dressing room during his previous tenure, and his disputes with then-captain Iker Casillas were not well-received by a large segment of the fans and media.



During this season, Mourinho faced widespread criticism for his comments following the accusation against Vinícius Júnior of being racially abused by Benfica player Gianluca Prestiani during a Champions League match held in Lisbon on February 17.



After the match, Mourinho hinted that Vinícius Júnior was responsible for the incident due to his provocative behavior, and although Prestiani denied the allegations of racial abuse, he later received a six-match suspension from UEFA for behavior deemed homophobic, not racist.



Mourinho, the former coach of Chelsea and Manchester United, took over Benfica in September and is under contract until June 2027.



However, his contract includes a clause that allows either party to terminate the agreement for a fee of around three million euros, during a period extending up to ten days after the team's last match this season.



In recent years, it has become common for Real Madrid to reappoint coaches who previously worked within the club, as Zinedine Zidane returned in 2019 after leaving just a year earlier, and Carlo Ancelotti returned in 2021 for a second term after being dismissed in 2015.



Several other coaches during this period also had previous connections with Real Madrid, whether as players or coaches or both, such as Rafael Benítez, Julen Lopetegui, Xabi Alonso, and Álvaro Arbeloa.



Previous reports indicated that Real Madrid also considered Mauricio Pochettino, the coach of the United States national team, as a potential candidate to succeed Arbeloa.



The name Didier Deschamps, the coach of the French national team, has also been internally mentioned. As for Jürgen Klopp, he has long been highly regarded by the club's management, despite publicly confirming on several occasions that he is very happy in his current role as global head of football at the Red Bull Group, a position he took on in January 2025.