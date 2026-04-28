يُعد جوزيه مورينيو المرشح المفضل لدى رئيس ريال مدريد، فلورنتينو بيريز، لتولي تدريب الفريق خلفًا لألفارو أربيلوا، وفقاً لما نشرته صحيفة ذا أثلتيك.


وكان أربيلوا قد تولى المهمة في يناير الماضي خلفًا لتشابي ألونسو، الذي أُقيل من منصبه، إلا أنه من المتوقع رحيله هو الآخر مع نهاية الموسم.


وقد أكدت عدة مصادر وفقا لنفس المصدر، فضّلت عدم الكشف عن هويتها لعدم امتلاكها تصريحًا رسميًا للتعليق، أن القرار بشأن المدرب القادم لريال مدريد يقوده فلورنتينو بيريز شخصيًا.


ويختلف ذلك عن عملية تعيين تشابي ألونسو خلفًا لكارلو أنشيلوتي في نهاية الموسم الماضي، والتي قادها المدير العام للنادي، خوسيه أنخيل سانشيز، قبل أن تحظى بالموافقة النهائية من بيريز.


ويسعى بيريز إلى إعادة بناء مشروع رياضي تراجع بشكل واضح، خاصة مع اقتراب ريال مدريد من إنهاء موسم ثانٍ على التوالي دون الفوز بأي لقب كبير، مثل الدوري الإسباني، أو دوري أبطال أوروبا، أو كأس ملك إسبانيا.


ويُعد بيريز اليوم الداعم الرئيسي لفكرة إعادة مورينيو إلى سانتياغو برنابيو، رغم وجود أصوات أخرى داخل النادي تعارض هذه الخطوة.


ومن شأن عودة مورينيو إلى برنابيو أن تعيد إحياء العلاقة التي جمعته بفلورنتينو بيريز، والتي أثمرت عن ثلاثة ألقاب بين عامي 2010 و2013، من بينها لقب الدوري الإسباني في موسم 2011-2012، حين حقق الفريق رقمًا قياسيًا في عدد النقاط، كما أسهم في استعادة الهيبة المحلية للنادي.


أما دوري أبطال أوروبا، الذي سبق لمورينيو الفوز به مع بورتو وإنتر ميلان، فكان اللقب الوحيد الذي استعصى عليه خلال فترته الأولى مع ريال مدريد.


كما أن الحضور الإعلامي الكبير الذي يتمتع به مورينيو، باعتباره أحد أكثر المدربين نجاحًا وإثارة للجدل في عالم كرة القدم، سيمنح النادي والدوري الإسباني زخمًا كبيرًا بعد موسم باهت للنسيان.


ومع ذلك، فقد كان مورينيو شخصية مثيرة للانقسام داخل غرفة ملابس ريال مدريد خلال فترته السابقة، كما أن خلافاته مع القائد آنذاك، إيكر كاسياس، لم تكن محل ترحيب لدى شريحة واسعة من الجماهير ووسائل الإعلام.


وخلال هذا الموسم، تعرض مورينيو لانتقادات واسعة بسبب تصريحاته عقب اتهام فينيسيوس جونيور بتعرضه لإساءة عنصرية من لاعب بنفيكا جيانلوكا بريستياني، خلال مباراة في دوري أبطال أوروبا أُقيمت في لشبونة يوم 17 فبراير.


فبعد المباراة، ألمح مورينيو إلى أن فينيسيوس جونيور هو من تسبب في تلك الواقعة بتصرفاته الاستفزازية، ورغم أن بريستياني نفى الاتهامات المتعلقة بالإساءة العنصرية، فإنه تلقى لاحقًا عقوبة الإيقاف لست مباريات من الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم بسبب سلوك يحمل طابعًا معاديًا للمثليين، وليس عنصريًا.


وكان مورينيو، المدرب السابق لتشيلسي ومانشستر يونايتد، قد تولى تدريب بنفيكا في سبتمبر الماضي، ويرتبط بعقد يمتد حتى يونيو 2027.


ومع ذلك، يتضمن عقده بندًا يتيح لأي من الطرفين فسخ الاتفاق مقابل مبلغ يقارب ثلاثة ملايين يورو، وذلك خلال فترة تمتد حتى عشرة أيام بعد آخر مباراة للفريق هذا الموسم.


وقد أصبح من المعتاد في السنوات الأخيرة أن يلجأ ريال مدريد إلى إعادة تعيين مدربين سبق لهم العمل داخل النادي، فعاد زين الدين زيدان في عام 2019 بعد رحيله بعام واحد فقط، كما عاد كارلو أنشيلوتي في عام 2021 لولاية ثانية بعد إقالته في عام 2015.


كما أن عدة مدربين آخرين خلال هذه الفترة كانت لهم صلات سابقة بريال مدريد، سواء كلاعبين أو مدربين أو الاثنين معًا، مثل رافائيل بينيتيز، وجولين لوبيتيغي، وتشابي ألونسو، وألفارو أربيلوا.


وكانت تقارير سابقة قد أشارت إلى أن ريال مدريد وضع أيضًا ماوريسيو بوكيتينو، مدرب منتخب الولايات المتحدة، ضمن قائمة المرشحين المحتملين لخلافة أربيلوا.


كما طُرح داخليًا اسم ديدييه ديشان، مدرب المنتخب الفرنسي. أما يورغن كلوب، فهو يحظى بإعجاب كبير من جانب إدارة النادي منذ فترة طويلة، رغم تأكيده علنًا في أكثر من مناسبة أنه سعيد جدًا في منصبه الحالي كرئيس عالمي لكرة القدم في مجموعة ريد بول، وهو المنصب الذي تولاه في يناير 2025.