رأس امير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، رئيس اللجنة الإشرافية للمكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير المنطقة، اجتماع متابعة مستجدات مشروع مطار جازان الدولي الجديد، حيث شارك في الاجتماع (عبر الاتصال المرئي)، كل من نائب وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية لشؤون الطرق المهندس بدر الدلامي، ونائب وزير البلديات والإسكان إيهاب الحشاني، والرئيس التنفيذي لمركز دعم هيئات التطوير والمكاتب الإستراتيجية المهندس ياسر الداود، إلى جانب الجهات ذات العلاقة.
وقال أمير جازان"إن مشروع مطار جازان الدولي الجديد، يمثل أحد المرتكزات الحيوية لخدمة أهالي المنطقة وتعزيز جودة حياتهم، لما يوفره من نقلة نوعية في منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية، ودعم مباشر للتنمية الاقتصادية والسياحية".
وحث على تسريع وتيرة العمل واستكمال المشروع وفق الجدول الزمني المعتمد، مؤكدًا ضرورة تكامل الجهود بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يحقق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة –أيدها الله– ويعزز استفادة المجتمع من هذا المشروع الحيوي.
وأوضح أمير المنطقة، أن المشروع يحظى بمتابعة واهتمام مباشر من ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز نظرًا لما يمثله من أهمية إستراتيجية في دعم التنمية الشاملة، وتعزيز الربط الجوي، ورفع كفاءة البنية التحتية والخدمات اللوجستية في المنطقة.
واطّلع خلال الاجتماع على سير الأعمال ونسبة الإنجاز، وما تحقق من تقدم في معالجة التحديات، إضافة إلى استعراض الخطة التشغيلية، والقرارات والتوصيات المرتبطة باستكمال المشروع وترتيبات تدشينه.

محمد بن عبدالعزيز يتابع سير العمل في مشروع مطار جازان الدولي ويوجه بتسريع المشروع


وسلط العرض المقدم في الاجتماع الضوء على التقدم الملحوظ الذي حققه المشروع، حيث بلغت نسبة الإنجاز نحو (94%)، بدعم من المتابعة المباشرة لأمير المنطقة، والتكامل بين الجهات المعنية، ودور المكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير منطقة جازان في قيادة جهود تصحيح المسار ومعالجة التحديات.
وجرى استعراض أبرز ما تحقق من إنجازات، شملت استكمال مشاريع البنية التحتية المرتبطة بالمطار، ومن أبرزها إيصال التيار الكهربائي وتشغيل محطة الكهرباء، وإيصال خدمة المياه، والتقدم في أعمال الطرق والربط، وتركيب أنظمة الرصد الجوي، ومعالجة عدد من التحديات التشغيلية والفنية.
وفي ختام الاجتماع وجّه الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بمواصلة المتابعة الحثيثة لتنفيذ القرارات والتوصيات، وعقد اجتماعات دورية لمراقبة التقدم، تمهيدًا للتشغيل التجريبي للمطار خلال عام 2026م، واستكمال جاهزيته للتدشين وفق الخطة المعتمدة.
ويأتي مشروع مطار جازان الدولي الجديد ضمن منظومة المشاريع التنموية الداعمة لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، من خلال تعزيز الربط الجوي، ودعم الحركة الاقتصادية والسياحية، ورفع كفاءة البنية التحتية والخدمات اللوجستية في المنطقة.
ويُعد المطار الجديد أحد المشاريع الإستراتيجية الكبرى، حيث يُقام على مساحة تُقدّر بنحو (50) مليون متر مربع، ويضم (44) مرفقًا ومبنى، بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى (5.4) ملايين مسافر سنويًا، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة الخدمات وتلبية احتياجات أهالي المنطقة وزوارها.