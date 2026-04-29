محمد بن عبدالعزيز يتابع سير العمل في مشروع مطار جازان الدولي ويوجه بتسريع المشروع

The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Strategic Office for Regional Development, held a meeting to follow up on the latest developments of the new Jazan International Airport project. The meeting was attended (via video conference) by the Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Services for Roads, Engineer Badr Al-Dalami, the Deputy Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Ihab Al-Hushani, and the CEO of the Support Center for Development Authorities and Strategic Offices, Engineer Yasser Al-Dawood, along with relevant stakeholders.

Prince Jazan stated, "The new Jazan International Airport project represents one of the vital pillars for serving the region's residents and enhancing their quality of life, as it provides a qualitative leap in the transportation and logistics services system, and direct support for economic and tourism development."

He urged for the acceleration of work and the completion of the project according to the approved timeline, emphasizing the necessity of integrating efforts among the relevant authorities to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership – may God support it – and to enhance community benefits from this vital project.

The Emir of the region clarified that the project is under direct follow-up and attention from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz due to its strategic importance in supporting comprehensive development, enhancing air connectivity, and improving the efficiency of infrastructure and logistics services in the region.

During the meeting, he reviewed the progress of the work and the percentage of completion, as well as the advancements made in addressing challenges, in addition to discussing the operational plan, decisions, and recommendations related to completing the project and the arrangements for its inauguration.

The presentation made during the meeting highlighted the notable progress achieved by the project, where the completion rate reached approximately (94%), supported by the direct follow-up of the Emir of the region, the integration among the concerned parties, and the role of the Strategic Office for the Development of the Jazan Region in leading efforts to correct the course and address challenges.The key achievements were reviewed, including the completion of infrastructure projects related to the airport, most notably the provision of electricity and the operation of the power station, the provision of water services, progress in road works and connectivity, the installation of weather monitoring systems, and addressing several operational and technical challenges.At the end of the meeting, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz directed the continuation of diligent follow-up to implement the decisions and recommendations, and to hold periodic meetings to monitor progress, in preparation for the trial operation of the airport in 2026, and to complete its readiness for inauguration according to the approved plan.The new Jazan International Airport project is part of the developmental projects supporting the achievement of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, by enhancing air connectivity, supporting economic and tourism movement, and improving the efficiency of infrastructure and logistics services in the region.The new airport is considered one of the major strategic projects, as it is being built on an area estimated at approximately (50) million square meters, and includes (44) facilities and buildings, with a capacity of up to (5.4) million passengers annually, contributing to enhancing service quality and meeting the needs of the region's residents and its visitors.