The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirmed its commitment to supporting the efforts of the United Nations in combating terrorism, considering it a direct threat to international peace and security.

This was stated in a speech by the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Wasel, during a meeting at the ambassadorial level, held as part of the "UN80" initiative to review the capabilities of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism and its center. He noted the Kingdom's continued support for the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism since its establishment in 2011, as a founding donor and chair of its advisory board.

The Kingdom emphasized, within the framework of the "UN80" initiative, the importance of maintaining the capabilities of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism and its center, and enhancing their support with sustainable resources, stressing the necessity of addressing emerging threats, particularly the exploitation of artificial intelligence and digital platforms by terrorist groups for recruitment, funding, and propaganda.

The Kingdom pointed out that Africa remains the most affected by terrorism, necessitating an effective international partnership and a coordinated response that takes into account the priorities of the countries, while condemning the terrorist attacks that have occurred in the Republic of Mali, including the capital, Bamako.