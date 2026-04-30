رعى أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، حفلَ تخريج الدفعة الثامنة من طلاب وطالبات جامعة الأمير مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، البالغ عددهم 336 خريجاً وخريجة؛ بحضور نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز.
وشهد الحفل انطلاق مسيرة الخريجين وأعضاء هيئة التدريس، تلتها كلمةٌ ألقاها رئيس الجامعة الدكتور بندر بن محمد حجار، عبّر خلالها عن خالص الشكر والتقدير لأمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على رعايته الحفل، مؤكداً أن هذه الرعاية تمثل دعماً كبيراً لمنسوبي الجامعة، وتُجسّد اهتمام القيادة بأبنائها وبمسيرتهم التعليمية.
ونقل الدكتور حجار تهاني ومباركة الرئيس الفخري للجامعة الأمير مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، إلى الخريجين بهذه المناسبة، واصفاً يوم التخرج بأنه محطة تاريخية في مسيرتهم، ومتمنياً لهم دوام التوفيق والنجاح، ومعبّراً عن فخره واعتزازه بهم كسفراء للجامعة محلياً ودولياً.
وخاطب الخريجين، داعياً إياهم إلى مواصلة ارتباطهم بجامعتهم من خلال رابطة الخريجين، والمشاركة في برامجها ومبادراتها، والاستفادة من فرص التعليم المستمر لمواكبة التطورات واكتساب مهارات المستقبل، بما يعزز تنافسيتهم وريادتهم في مختلف المجالات.
وأشاد الدكتور حجار بما قدمه الطلبة خلال فترة دراستهم من أعمال تطوعية، مشيراً إلى تسجيل أكثر من عشرة آلاف ساعة تطوع، وهو ما يعكس وعيهم المجتمعي وقيمهم الوطنية، داعياً إلى مواصلة هذا النهج وتعزيز الإسهام في خدمة المجتمع، مؤكداً أن التطوع مسؤولية وطنية وأخلاقية.
كما وجّه التحية والتقدير لأسر الخريجين، مثمناً دور الآباء والأمهات في دعم أبنائهم، ومؤكداً أن هذا النجاح هو ثمرة جهودهم وتضحياتهم، وقدم شكره لأعضاء هيئة التدريس نظير ما بذلوه من جهود في تأهيل الطلبة وإعدادهم.
وتطرّق في كلمته إلى مناسبة مرور 10 أعوام على إطلاق رؤية المملكة 2030، مؤكداً اعتزاز الجامعة بدورها في تحقيق مستهدفات الرؤية من خلال إعداد كوادر وطنية تمتلك المهارات الحديثة، وتعزيز الشراكات مع القطاعات المختلفة، ودعم الابتكار والاقتصاد المعرفي، إلى جانب الإسهام في خدمة المجتمع وتحسين جودة الحياة.
وأشار إلى أن خريجي الجامعة ينطلقون اليوم بتخصصات نوعية تشمل إدارة الضيافة والسياحة، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والأمن السيبراني، والحوسبة الجنائية، والتمويل والمحاسبة والتسويق، بما يؤهلهم للإسهام في بناء اقتصاد مزدهر ووطن طموح.
عقب ذلك، شاهد الحضور عرضاً مرئياً بعنوان (حكاية حلم يصنع المستقبل) استعرض رحلة الجامعة ورؤيتها في صناعة أجيال قادرة على الإسهام في بناء المستقبل، كما أعقبه عرض تفاعلي للطلاب بعنوان (حكايتنا).
وألقى كلمة الخريجين، الطالب منصور الشهري، ثمّن فيها دور الآباء والأمهات وأعضاء هيئة التدريس في تحقيق هذا الإنجاز، مشيراً إلى أن التخرج بداية مرحلة جديدة في خدمة الوطن.
وفي ختام الحفل، التُقطت الصور التذكارية مع أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة.
The Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, sponsored the graduation ceremony for the eighth batch of students from Prince Muqrin University, totaling 336 graduates; in the presence of the Deputy Prince of the region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz.
The ceremony witnessed the procession of graduates and faculty members, followed by a speech delivered by the university president, Dr. Bandar bin Mohammed Hajar, who expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Prince of the Medina Region for sponsoring the event, affirming that this sponsorship represents significant support for the university's staff and embodies the leadership's concern for its children and their educational journey.
Dr. Hajar conveyed the congratulations and blessings of the honorary president of the university, Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, to the graduates on this occasion, describing the graduation day as a historic milestone in their journey, wishing them continued success and expressing his pride and appreciation for them as ambassadors of the university locally and internationally.
He addressed the graduates, urging them to maintain their connection with their university through the alumni association, participate in its programs and initiatives, and take advantage of continuous education opportunities to keep up with developments and acquire future skills, which would enhance their competitiveness and leadership in various fields.
Dr. Hajar praised the contributions of the students during their study period through volunteer work, noting that they recorded over ten thousand hours of volunteering, which reflects their community awareness and national values, calling for the continuation of this approach and enhancing contributions to community service, affirming that volunteering is a national and moral responsibility.
He also extended greetings and appreciation to the families of the graduates, valuing the role of parents in supporting their children, and confirming that this success is the fruit of their efforts and sacrifices. He thanked the faculty members for their efforts in qualifying and preparing the students.
In his speech, he addressed the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, affirming the university's pride in its role in achieving the objectives of the vision by preparing national cadres with modern skills, enhancing partnerships with various sectors, supporting innovation and the knowledge economy, in addition to contributing to community service and improving the quality of life.
He noted that the university graduates are now launching with specialized fields that include hospitality and tourism management, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, forensic computing, finance, accounting, and marketing, qualifying them to contribute to building a prosperous economy and an ambitious nation.
Following that, the attendees watched a visual presentation titled "The Story of a Dream that Shapes the Future," which showcased the university's journey and vision in creating generations capable of contributing to building the future. This was followed by an interactive presentation by the students titled "Our Story."
The graduate speech was delivered by student Mansour Al-Shahri, who appreciated the role of parents and faculty members in achieving this accomplishment, noting that graduation marks the beginning of a new phase in serving the nation.
At the end of the ceremony, commemorative photos were taken with the Prince of the Medina Region.