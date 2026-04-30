رعى أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، حفلَ تخريج الدفعة الثامنة من طلاب وطالبات جامعة الأمير مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، البالغ عددهم 336 خريجاً وخريجة؛ بحضور نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز.

وشهد الحفل انطلاق مسيرة الخريجين وأعضاء هيئة التدريس، تلتها كلمةٌ ألقاها رئيس الجامعة الدكتور بندر بن محمد حجار، عبّر خلالها عن خالص الشكر والتقدير لأمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على رعايته الحفل، مؤكداً أن هذه الرعاية تمثل دعماً كبيراً لمنسوبي الجامعة، وتُجسّد اهتمام القيادة بأبنائها وبمسيرتهم التعليمية.

ونقل الدكتور حجار تهاني ومباركة الرئيس الفخري للجامعة الأمير مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، إلى الخريجين بهذه المناسبة، واصفاً يوم التخرج بأنه محطة تاريخية في مسيرتهم، ومتمنياً لهم دوام التوفيق والنجاح، ومعبّراً عن فخره واعتزازه بهم كسفراء للجامعة محلياً ودولياً.

وخاطب الخريجين، داعياً إياهم إلى مواصلة ارتباطهم بجامعتهم من خلال رابطة الخريجين، والمشاركة في برامجها ومبادراتها، والاستفادة من فرص التعليم المستمر لمواكبة التطورات واكتساب مهارات المستقبل، بما يعزز تنافسيتهم وريادتهم في مختلف المجالات.

وأشاد الدكتور حجار بما قدمه الطلبة خلال فترة دراستهم من أعمال تطوعية، مشيراً إلى تسجيل أكثر من عشرة آلاف ساعة تطوع، وهو ما يعكس وعيهم المجتمعي وقيمهم الوطنية، داعياً إلى مواصلة هذا النهج وتعزيز الإسهام في خدمة المجتمع، مؤكداً أن التطوع مسؤولية وطنية وأخلاقية.

كما وجّه التحية والتقدير لأسر الخريجين، مثمناً دور الآباء والأمهات في دعم أبنائهم، ومؤكداً أن هذا النجاح هو ثمرة جهودهم وتضحياتهم، وقدم شكره لأعضاء هيئة التدريس نظير ما بذلوه من جهود في تأهيل الطلبة وإعدادهم.

وتطرّق في كلمته إلى مناسبة مرور 10 أعوام على إطلاق رؤية المملكة 2030، مؤكداً اعتزاز الجامعة بدورها في تحقيق مستهدفات الرؤية من خلال إعداد كوادر وطنية تمتلك المهارات الحديثة، وتعزيز الشراكات مع القطاعات المختلفة، ودعم الابتكار والاقتصاد المعرفي، إلى جانب الإسهام في خدمة المجتمع وتحسين جودة الحياة.

وأشار إلى أن خريجي الجامعة ينطلقون اليوم بتخصصات نوعية تشمل إدارة الضيافة والسياحة، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والأمن السيبراني، والحوسبة الجنائية، والتمويل والمحاسبة والتسويق، بما يؤهلهم للإسهام في بناء اقتصاد مزدهر ووطن طموح.

عقب ذلك، شاهد الحضور عرضاً مرئياً بعنوان (حكاية حلم يصنع المستقبل) استعرض رحلة الجامعة ورؤيتها في صناعة أجيال قادرة على الإسهام في بناء المستقبل، كما أعقبه عرض تفاعلي للطلاب بعنوان (حكايتنا).

وألقى كلمة الخريجين، الطالب منصور الشهري، ثمّن فيها دور الآباء والأمهات وأعضاء هيئة التدريس في تحقيق هذا الإنجاز، مشيراً إلى أن التخرج بداية مرحلة جديدة في خدمة الوطن.

وفي ختام الحفل، التُقطت الصور التذكارية مع أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة.