The Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, sponsored the graduation ceremony for the eighth batch of students from Prince Muqrin University, totaling 336 graduates; in the presence of the Deputy Prince of the region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz.

The ceremony witnessed the procession of graduates and faculty members, followed by a speech delivered by the university president, Dr. Bandar bin Mohammed Hajar, who expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Prince of the Medina Region for sponsoring the event, affirming that this sponsorship represents significant support for the university's staff and embodies the leadership's concern for its children and their educational journey.

Dr. Hajar conveyed the congratulations and blessings of the honorary president of the university, Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, to the graduates on this occasion, describing the graduation day as a historic milestone in their journey, wishing them continued success and expressing his pride and appreciation for them as ambassadors of the university locally and internationally.

He addressed the graduates, urging them to maintain their connection with their university through the alumni association, participate in its programs and initiatives, and take advantage of continuous education opportunities to keep up with developments and acquire future skills, which would enhance their competitiveness and leadership in various fields.

Dr. Hajar praised the contributions of the students during their study period through volunteer work, noting that they recorded over ten thousand hours of volunteering, which reflects their community awareness and national values, calling for the continuation of this approach and enhancing contributions to community service, affirming that volunteering is a national and moral responsibility.

He also extended greetings and appreciation to the families of the graduates, valuing the role of parents in supporting their children, and confirming that this success is the fruit of their efforts and sacrifices. He thanked the faculty members for their efforts in qualifying and preparing the students.

In his speech, he addressed the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, affirming the university's pride in its role in achieving the objectives of the vision by preparing national cadres with modern skills, enhancing partnerships with various sectors, supporting innovation and the knowledge economy, in addition to contributing to community service and improving the quality of life.

He noted that the university graduates are now launching with specialized fields that include hospitality and tourism management, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, forensic computing, finance, accounting, and marketing, qualifying them to contribute to building a prosperous economy and an ambitious nation.

Following that, the attendees watched a visual presentation titled "The Story of a Dream that Shapes the Future," which showcased the university's journey and vision in creating generations capable of contributing to building the future. This was followed by an interactive presentation by the students titled "Our Story."

The graduate speech was delivered by student Mansour Al-Shahri, who appreciated the role of parents and faculty members in achieving this accomplishment, noting that graduation marks the beginning of a new phase in serving the nation.

At the end of the ceremony, commemorative photos were taken with the Prince of the Medina Region.