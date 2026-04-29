أعلنت الجزائر اليوم، أنها ملتزمة بمنظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترول (أوبك)، وذلك في أعقاب قرار دولة الإمارات الانسحاب من مجموعة منتجي النفط.

وأكدت الجزائر، وهي عضو في «أوبك» وغنية بالغاز، مجدداً التزامها داخل المنظمة ومجموعة «أوبك+» الأوسع؛ دعمًا للاستقرار المستدام لسوق النفط العالمية، وفقاً لبيان صادر عن وزارة الطاقة الجزائرية.

روسيا: لن ننسحب من «أوبك+»

من جانبه، أكد «الكرملين»، اليوم، أن روسيا لن تنسحب من «أوبك+»، وذلك بعد قرار الإمارات الأخير.

وأكد «الكرملين» تمسّك روسيا بتحالف «أوبك+»، نافياً أي توجه للانسحاب، وذلك عقب إعلان دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة خروجها من منظمة الدول المصدّرة للنفط «أوبك» وتحالف «أوبك+».

وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، إن روسيا لا تدرس في الوقت الراهن الانسحاب من «أوبك+»، مؤكداً حرص موسكو على الحفاظ على صيغة التحالف، رغم التغيرات الأخيرة في هيكل المنظمة بعد قرار الإمارات.

وشدد بيسكوف، في تصريحات للصحفيين، على أن الاتفاقيات القائمة ضمن «أوبك+» أثبتت فعاليتها في تهدئة أسواق النفط العالمية، مضيفاً أن استمرار هذا الإطار يظل عاملاً أساسياً لتحقيق التوازن والاستقرار في الأسواق.