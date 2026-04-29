Algeria announced today that it is committed to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), following the decision of the United Arab Emirates to withdraw from the group of oil producers.

Algeria, a member of OPEC and rich in gas, reaffirmed its commitment within the organization and the broader "OPEC+" group; in support of the sustainable stability of the global oil market, according to a statement issued by the Algerian Ministry of Energy.

Russia: We will not withdraw from "OPEC+"

For its part, the Kremlin confirmed today that Russia will not withdraw from "OPEC+", following the recent decision by the UAE.

The Kremlin emphasized Russia's commitment to the "OPEC+" alliance, denying any intention to withdraw, following the announcement by the United Arab Emirates to exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries "OPEC" and the "OPEC+" alliance.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is not currently considering withdrawing from "OPEC+", affirming Moscow's desire to maintain the alliance framework, despite recent changes in the organization’s structure after the UAE's decision.

Peskov stressed in statements to reporters that the existing agreements within "OPEC+" have proven effective in calming global oil markets, adding that the continuation of this framework remains a key factor in achieving balance and stability in the markets.