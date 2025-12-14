تستعد المملكة لطرح مناقصة بناء ملعب ألعاب القوى الوطني ضمن مشروع مدينة القدية غرب الرياض، بتكلفة تقديرية تبلغ 7 مليارات ريال سعودي (1.8 مليار دولار)، في خطوة جديدة تعكس تسارع تنفيذ المشاريع الكبرى المرتبطة بقطاع الترفيه والرياضة.


وكشفت مجلة MEED البريطانية، المتخصصة في رصد وتحليل مشاريع الشرق الأوسط في مجالات البنية التحتية والطاقة والإنشاءات والاستثمار، أن شركة القدية للاستثمار (QIC)، المطور والمنفذ للمشروع، وصلت إلى مراحل متقدمة في الإعداد لطرح المشروع، مع اقتراب إصدار مناقصة العقد الرئيسي خلال الأسابيع القليلة القادمة.


وبحسب MEED، فإن مرحلة التأهيل المسبق للمقاولين بلغت مرحلة متقدمة، تمهيداً لاختيار الشركات المؤهلة للتنفيذ. وسيكون الملعب متعدد الأغراض على مساحة تقارب 182 ألف متر مربع، بتصميم معماري مستوحى من ملعب لندن الأولمبي، بما يواكب المعايير الدولية لاستضافة البطولات الكبرى.


ويقع المشروع ضمن حديقة القدية الرياضية، ومن المتوقع اكتماله بحلول 2030، في إطار استعدادات المملكة لاستضافة دورة الألعاب الآسيوية 2034 في الرياض، إضافة إلى الألعاب الآسيوية الشتوية 2029 التي ستقام في تروجينا بمنطقة نيوم.


ويُعد ملعب ألعاب القوى الوطني جزءاً من منظومة مشاريع كبرى داخل القدية تشمل ساحة الألعاب الإلكترونية، ملعب الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مضمار رياضة السيارات، مركز الفنون الأدائية، حدائق دراغون بول وسيكس فلاغز، حديقة أكواريبيا المائية، ضمن إستراتيجية وطنية لتعزيز السياحة الترفيهية، التي سجلت – وفق بيانات GlobalData – نمواً لافتاً خلال الأعوام الأخيرة، مدعومة بتوسع الفعاليات الرياضية والترفيهية الدولية في المملكة.