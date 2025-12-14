The Kingdom is preparing to launch a tender for the construction of the National Athletics Stadium as part of the Qiddiya project west of Riyadh, with an estimated cost of 7 billion Saudi Riyals (1.8 billion USD), in a new step that reflects the acceleration of major projects related to the entertainment and sports sector.



The British magazine MEED, which specializes in monitoring and analyzing projects in the Middle East in the fields of infrastructure, energy, construction, and investment, revealed that Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), the developer and executor of the project, has reached advanced stages in preparing to launch the project, with the main contract tender expected to be issued in the coming weeks.



According to MEED, the pre-qualification stage for contractors has reached an advanced level, paving the way for selecting qualified companies for execution. The multi-purpose stadium will cover an area of approximately 182,000 square meters, with an architectural design inspired by the London Olympic Stadium, in line with international standards for hosting major championships.



The project is located within the Qiddiya Sports Park, and it is expected to be completed by 2030, as part of the Kingdom's preparations to host the 2034 Asian Games in Riyadh, in addition to the 2029 Winter Asian Games to be held in Trojena in the Neom region.



The National Athletics Stadium is part of a system of major projects within Qiddiya that includes an esports arena, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, a motorsport track, a performing arts center, Dragon Ball Gardens, Six Flags, and the Aquaribia Water Park, as part of a national strategy to enhance recreational tourism, which has recorded – according to GlobalData – remarkable growth in recent years, supported by the expansion of international sports and entertainment events in the Kingdom.