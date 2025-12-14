Chelsea has regained its winning rhythm in the English Premier League after securing a victory over Everton in the 16th round of the competition.



At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea achieved its first win after four matches, defeating its guest Everton with two goals to none, scored by Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto in the 21st and 45+1 minutes, breaking the team's streak of four consecutive matches without a win.



With this victory, Chelsea temporarily climbed to fourth place with 28 points, while Everton remained in eighth place with 24 points.