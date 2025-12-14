استعاد تشيلسي نغمة الانتصارات في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، بعد تحقيقه الفوز على إيفرتون، في الجولة الـ16 من المسابقة.


فعلى ملعب «ستامفورد بريدج»، نجح تشيلسي في تحقيق فوزه الأول بعد أربع مباريات، إثر تغلبه على ضيفه إيفرتون بهدفين دون رد، سجلهما كول بالمر ومالو غوستو في الدقيقتين (21 و45+1)، ليكسر الفريق سلسلة أربع مباريات متتالية دون انتصار.


وبهذا الفوز، صعد تشيلسي إلى المركز الرابع مؤقتاً، برصيد 28 نقطة، في حين بقي إيفرتون ثامناً برصيد 24 نقطة.