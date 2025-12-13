U.S. President Donald Trump vowed today (Saturday) to retaliate against the terrorist organization "ISIS" for the killing of three Americans in an ambush in the city of Palmyra in central Syria.



Trump wrote on his account on the "Truth Social" platform: "We lost two soldiers and one civilian translator, and we wish a speedy recovery to the three injured soldiers who have just been confirmed to be in good condition."



Al-Shara is angry and disturbed



Trump said: This was an attack by the terrorist organization ISIS that targeted the United States and Syria, in a highly dangerous area of Syria that is not under full control, adding that Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara is very angry and disturbed by this attack.



He indicated that there would be a highly dangerous retaliatory response.



For his part, the spokesperson for the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Nour al-Din al-Baba, stated that the perpetrator of the attack on Syrian security forces and American forces near the city of Palmyra during a joint field tour has no leadership connection within the internal security and is not considered an escort to the leadership, noting that investigations are ongoing to confirm his connection to ISIS or whether he holds the organization's ideology.



Syria warns of an attack



The Syrian News Channel quoted al-Baba as saying that the internal security leadership had issued prior warnings to the partner forces in the international coalition regarding initial information indicating the possibility of a breach or attacks by ISIS, but these warnings were not taken into account, pointing out that the attack occurred at the entrance of a fortified headquarters belonging to the internal security leadership after the completion of a joint tour between the two sides.



Al-Baba added: "The international coalition announced that two soldiers were killed in addition to a translator, and there are two injuries from the Syrian internal security forces that were able to neutralize the perpetrator, taking into consideration that he has no leadership description within the internal security and is not classified as an escort to the internal security chief, as some inaccurate news claimed."



He pointed out that there are more than five thousand personnel affiliated with the internal security leadership in the desert, and there are weekly evaluations of the personnel, and based on these evaluations, measures are taken, noting that an evaluation was issued on the tenth of this month regarding the attacker.



Investigation into the attack begins



He noted that he may hold extremist or takfiri ideas, and there was a decision that was to be issued against him tomorrow as it is the first working day of the week, but the attack occurred (on Saturday), which is considered an administrative holiday.



The spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior clarified that the investigative procedures that have begun involve examining the digital data related to the attacker and confirming whether he has a direct organizational connection with ISIS or if he only holds extremist ideology, as well as checking his acquaintances and relatives, indicating that there will be new protocol measures regarding security, protection, and movement by the international coalition leadership in coordination with the internal security leadership in the desert.



Earlier today, Syrian security forces and American forces were fired upon by an armed individual near the city of Palmyra during a joint field tour.