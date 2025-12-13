توعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (السبت) بالرد الانتقامي من تنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي لمقتل ثلاثة أمريكيين في كمين بمدينة تدمر وسط سورية.


وكتب ترمب على حسابه على منصة «تروث سوشال»: «فقدنا جنديين ومترجماً مدنياً واحداً، وندعو بالشفاء العاجل للجنود الثلاثة المصابين الذين تأكد للتو أنهم بحالة جيدة».


الشرع غاضب ومنزعج


وقال ترمب: كان هذا هجوماً لتنظيم داعش الإرهابي الذي استهدف الولايات المتحدة وسورية، في منطقة شديدة الخطورة من سورية لا تخضع لسيطرة كاملة، مضيفاً أن رئيس سورية أحمد الشرع غاضب بشدة ومنزعج من هذا الهجوم.


وأشار إلى أنه سيكون هناك ردٌّ انتقاميٌّ بالغ الخطورة.


من جهته، قال المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية السورية، نور الدين البابا إن منفذ الهجوم الذي تعرضت له اليوم قوات الأمن السورية وقوات أمريكية قرب مدينة تدمر أثناء تنفيذ جولة ميدانية مشتركة، لا يملك أي ارتباط قيادي داخل الأمن الداخلي ولا يعد مرافقاً للقيادة، مبيناً أن التحقيقات جارية للتأكد من صلته بتنظيم «داعش» أو حمله فكر التنظيم.


تحذيرات سورية من هجوم


ونقلت قناة الإخبارية السورية عن البابا قوله إن قيادة الأمن الداخلي كانت قد وجهت تحذيرات مسبقة للقوات الشريكة في التحالف الدولي حول معلومات أولية تشير إلى احتمال وقوع خرق أو هجمات من قبل تنظيم «داعش»، إلا أن هذه التحذيرات لم تؤخذ بالاعتبار، مبيناً أن الهجوم وقع عند مدخل مقر محصن تابع لقيادة الأمن الداخلي بعد انتهاء جولة مشتركة بين الجانبين.


وأضاف البابا: «التحالف الدولي أعلن أن هناك جنديين قتلا إضافة إلى مترجم، وهناك إصابتان من طرف قوات الأمن الداخلي السورية التي استطاعت تحييد المنفذ، مع الأخذ بعين الاعتبار أنه ليس له أي توصيف قيادي داخل الأمن الداخلي، ولا يصنف على أنه مرافق لقائد الأمن الداخلي، كما زعمت بعض الأخبار غير الدقيقة».


وأشار إلى أن هناك أكثر من خمسة آلاف عنصر منتسبين لقيادة الأمن الداخلي في البادية، وهناك تقييمات للعناصر بشكل أسبوعي، وبناءً على هذه التقييمات يتم اتخاذ إجراءات، لافتاً إلى أن هناك تقييماً صدر في العاشر من الشهر الحالي بحق منفذ الهجوم.


بدء التحقيق حول الهجوم


ولفت إلى أنه قد يكون يملك أفكاراً تكفيرية أو متطرفة، وكان هناك قرار سيصدر بحقه غداً كونه أول يوم دوام في الأسبوع، لكن الهجوم وقع (السبت) الذي يعتبر يوم عطلة إدارية.


وأوضح المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية أن إجراءات التحقيق التي تم البدء بها تقوم على فحص البيانات الرقمية الخاصة بمنفذ الهجوم، والتأكد مما إذا كان يملك ارتباطاً تنظيمياً مباشراً مع «داعش» أم أنه فقط يحمل الفكر المتطرف، وأيضاً التحقق من دائرة معارفه وأقربائه، مشيراً إلى أنه ستكون هناك إجراءات بروتوكولية جديدة خاصة بالأمن والحماية والتحرك من قبل قيادة التحالف الدولي بالتنسيق مع قيادة الأمن الداخلي في البادية.


وكانت قوات الأمن السورية وقوات أمريكية قد تعرضت في وقت سابق اليوم لإطلاق نار من قبل مسلح قرب مدينة تدمر أثناء تنفيذ جولة ميدانية مشتركة.