توعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (السبت) بالرد الانتقامي من تنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي لمقتل ثلاثة أمريكيين في كمين بمدينة تدمر وسط سورية.
وكتب ترمب على حسابه على منصة «تروث سوشال»: «فقدنا جنديين ومترجماً مدنياً واحداً، وندعو بالشفاء العاجل للجنود الثلاثة المصابين الذين تأكد للتو أنهم بحالة جيدة».
الشرع غاضب ومنزعج
وقال ترمب: كان هذا هجوماً لتنظيم داعش الإرهابي الذي استهدف الولايات المتحدة وسورية، في منطقة شديدة الخطورة من سورية لا تخضع لسيطرة كاملة، مضيفاً أن رئيس سورية أحمد الشرع غاضب بشدة ومنزعج من هذا الهجوم.
وأشار إلى أنه سيكون هناك ردٌّ انتقاميٌّ بالغ الخطورة.
من جهته، قال المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية السورية، نور الدين البابا إن منفذ الهجوم الذي تعرضت له اليوم قوات الأمن السورية وقوات أمريكية قرب مدينة تدمر أثناء تنفيذ جولة ميدانية مشتركة، لا يملك أي ارتباط قيادي داخل الأمن الداخلي ولا يعد مرافقاً للقيادة، مبيناً أن التحقيقات جارية للتأكد من صلته بتنظيم «داعش» أو حمله فكر التنظيم.
تحذيرات سورية من هجوم
ونقلت قناة الإخبارية السورية عن البابا قوله إن قيادة الأمن الداخلي كانت قد وجهت تحذيرات مسبقة للقوات الشريكة في التحالف الدولي حول معلومات أولية تشير إلى احتمال وقوع خرق أو هجمات من قبل تنظيم «داعش»، إلا أن هذه التحذيرات لم تؤخذ بالاعتبار، مبيناً أن الهجوم وقع عند مدخل مقر محصن تابع لقيادة الأمن الداخلي بعد انتهاء جولة مشتركة بين الجانبين.
وأضاف البابا: «التحالف الدولي أعلن أن هناك جنديين قتلا إضافة إلى مترجم، وهناك إصابتان من طرف قوات الأمن الداخلي السورية التي استطاعت تحييد المنفذ، مع الأخذ بعين الاعتبار أنه ليس له أي توصيف قيادي داخل الأمن الداخلي، ولا يصنف على أنه مرافق لقائد الأمن الداخلي، كما زعمت بعض الأخبار غير الدقيقة».
وأشار إلى أن هناك أكثر من خمسة آلاف عنصر منتسبين لقيادة الأمن الداخلي في البادية، وهناك تقييمات للعناصر بشكل أسبوعي، وبناءً على هذه التقييمات يتم اتخاذ إجراءات، لافتاً إلى أن هناك تقييماً صدر في العاشر من الشهر الحالي بحق منفذ الهجوم.
بدء التحقيق حول الهجوم
ولفت إلى أنه قد يكون يملك أفكاراً تكفيرية أو متطرفة، وكان هناك قرار سيصدر بحقه غداً كونه أول يوم دوام في الأسبوع، لكن الهجوم وقع (السبت) الذي يعتبر يوم عطلة إدارية.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية أن إجراءات التحقيق التي تم البدء بها تقوم على فحص البيانات الرقمية الخاصة بمنفذ الهجوم، والتأكد مما إذا كان يملك ارتباطاً تنظيمياً مباشراً مع «داعش» أم أنه فقط يحمل الفكر المتطرف، وأيضاً التحقق من دائرة معارفه وأقربائه، مشيراً إلى أنه ستكون هناك إجراءات بروتوكولية جديدة خاصة بالأمن والحماية والتحرك من قبل قيادة التحالف الدولي بالتنسيق مع قيادة الأمن الداخلي في البادية.
وكانت قوات الأمن السورية وقوات أمريكية قد تعرضت في وقت سابق اليوم لإطلاق نار من قبل مسلح قرب مدينة تدمر أثناء تنفيذ جولة ميدانية مشتركة.
U.S. President Donald Trump vowed today (Saturday) to retaliate against the terrorist organization "ISIS" for the killing of three Americans in an ambush in the city of Palmyra in central Syria.
Trump wrote on his account on the "Truth Social" platform: "We lost two soldiers and one civilian translator, and we wish a speedy recovery to the three injured soldiers who have just been confirmed to be in good condition."
Al-Shara is angry and disturbed
Trump said: This was an attack by the terrorist organization ISIS that targeted the United States and Syria, in a highly dangerous area of Syria that is not under full control, adding that Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara is very angry and disturbed by this attack.
He indicated that there would be a highly dangerous retaliatory response.
For his part, the spokesperson for the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Nour al-Din al-Baba, stated that the perpetrator of the attack on Syrian security forces and American forces near the city of Palmyra during a joint field tour has no leadership connection within the internal security and is not considered an escort to the leadership, noting that investigations are ongoing to confirm his connection to ISIS or whether he holds the organization's ideology.
Syria warns of an attack
The Syrian News Channel quoted al-Baba as saying that the internal security leadership had issued prior warnings to the partner forces in the international coalition regarding initial information indicating the possibility of a breach or attacks by ISIS, but these warnings were not taken into account, pointing out that the attack occurred at the entrance of a fortified headquarters belonging to the internal security leadership after the completion of a joint tour between the two sides.
Al-Baba added: "The international coalition announced that two soldiers were killed in addition to a translator, and there are two injuries from the Syrian internal security forces that were able to neutralize the perpetrator, taking into consideration that he has no leadership description within the internal security and is not classified as an escort to the internal security chief, as some inaccurate news claimed."
He pointed out that there are more than five thousand personnel affiliated with the internal security leadership in the desert, and there are weekly evaluations of the personnel, and based on these evaluations, measures are taken, noting that an evaluation was issued on the tenth of this month regarding the attacker.
Investigation into the attack begins
He noted that he may hold extremist or takfiri ideas, and there was a decision that was to be issued against him tomorrow as it is the first working day of the week, but the attack occurred (on Saturday), which is considered an administrative holiday.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior clarified that the investigative procedures that have begun involve examining the digital data related to the attacker and confirming whether he has a direct organizational connection with ISIS or if he only holds extremist ideology, as well as checking his acquaintances and relatives, indicating that there will be new protocol measures regarding security, protection, and movement by the international coalition leadership in coordination with the internal security leadership in the desert.
Earlier today, Syrian security forces and American forces were fired upon by an armed individual near the city of Palmyra during a joint field tour.