طمأنت الفنانة المصرية عبلة كامل جمهورها على حالتها الصحية، بعد قرار الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي بعلاجها على نفقة الدولة، مؤكدة أنها خضعت سابقاً لعدة عمليات على نفقتها الخاصة.
ردّ فعل
وأكدت عبلة كامل، خلال رسالة صوتية في برنامج «الصورة» الذي تقدمه الإعلامية لميس الحديدي، أنها تتمتع حالياً بصحة جيدة، وأنها فوجئت بقرار علاجها على نفقة الدولة، واصفة القرار بأنه لفتة حنونة وكريمة أسعدتها للغاية.
رسالة للجمهور
وأضافت أن العمليات السابقة كانت على نفقتها الخاصة، قائلة: «أنا بطمن الناس اللي بحبهم وبيحبوني أني كويسة وبخير، وإن شاء الله كلنا على بعضنا نبقى أصحاء ومش محتاجين حاجة بإذن الله، ونظل بصحة جيدة».
كما وجهت كامل الشكر لكل من دعا لها، مضيفة: «إن شاء الله الملائكة ترد عليكم وتمنحكم الخير مثلما تمنحونني الدعاء».
رسالة عتاب
وخصصت عبلة كامل رسالة عتاب لمن كتبوا أنها لا تحتاج علاجاً على نفقة الدولة، مؤكدة: «أنا أحبهم أيضاً، لكن أقول لهم رفقاً بالقلوب، وأنا مسامحة، وكلنا مسامحين بعض».
موقفها من مواقع التواصل
ونفت الفنانة امتلاكها أي حساب على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مؤكدة أنه ليست لديها أي صفحات، موضحة أن دائرة تواصلها محدودة للغاية، قائلة: «أي تصريح مش صادر عني أو عن المقربين مني ليست له أي قيمة».
The Egyptian artist Abla Kamel reassured her audience about her health condition, following President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's decision to treat her at the state's expense, confirming that she had previously undergone several surgeries at her own expense.
Reaction
Abla Kamel confirmed, during a voice message on the program "Al-Soura" hosted by journalist Lamis Al-Hadidi, that she is currently in good health, and that she was surprised by the decision to treat her at the state's expense, describing the decision as a kind and generous gesture that made her very happy.
Message to the Audience
She added that the previous surgeries were at her own expense, saying: "I want to reassure the people I love and who love me that I am well and in good health, and God willing, we will all be healthy and not need anything, and we will remain in good health."
She also thanked everyone who prayed for her, adding: "God willing, the angels will respond to you and grant you goodness just as you grant me your prayers."
A Message of Reproach
Abla Kamel dedicated a message of reproach to those who wrote that she does not need treatment at the state's expense, affirming: "I love them too, but I say to them, be gentle with hearts, and I forgive, and we all forgive each other."
Her Stance on Social Media
The artist denied having any accounts on social media, confirming that she does not have any pages, explaining that her circle of communication is very limited, saying: "Any statement not issued by me or by those close to me has no value."