The Egyptian artist Abla Kamel reassured her audience about her health condition, following President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's decision to treat her at the state's expense, confirming that she had previously undergone several surgeries at her own expense.

Reaction

Abla Kamel confirmed, during a voice message on the program "Al-Soura" hosted by journalist Lamis Al-Hadidi, that she is currently in good health, and that she was surprised by the decision to treat her at the state's expense, describing the decision as a kind and generous gesture that made her very happy.

Message to the Audience

She added that the previous surgeries were at her own expense, saying: "I want to reassure the people I love and who love me that I am well and in good health, and God willing, we will all be healthy and not need anything, and we will remain in good health."

She also thanked everyone who prayed for her, adding: "God willing, the angels will respond to you and grant you goodness just as you grant me your prayers."

A Message of Reproach

Abla Kamel dedicated a message of reproach to those who wrote that she does not need treatment at the state's expense, affirming: "I love them too, but I say to them, be gentle with hearts, and I forgive, and we all forgive each other."

Her Stance on Social Media

The artist denied having any accounts on social media, confirming that she does not have any pages, explaining that her circle of communication is very limited, saying: "Any statement not issued by me or by those close to me has no value."