طمأنت الفنانة المصرية عبلة كامل جمهورها على حالتها الصحية، بعد قرار الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي بعلاجها على نفقة الدولة، مؤكدة أنها خضعت سابقاً لعدة عمليات على نفقتها الخاصة.

ردّ فعل

وأكدت عبلة كامل، خلال رسالة صوتية في برنامج «الصورة» الذي تقدمه الإعلامية لميس الحديدي، أنها تتمتع حالياً بصحة جيدة، وأنها فوجئت بقرار علاجها على نفقة الدولة، واصفة القرار بأنه لفتة حنونة وكريمة أسعدتها للغاية.

رسالة للجمهور

وأضافت أن العمليات السابقة كانت على نفقتها الخاصة، قائلة: «أنا بطمن الناس اللي بحبهم وبيحبوني أني كويسة وبخير، وإن شاء الله كلنا على بعضنا نبقى أصحاء ومش محتاجين حاجة بإذن الله، ونظل بصحة جيدة».

كما وجهت كامل الشكر لكل من دعا لها، مضيفة: «إن شاء الله الملائكة ترد عليكم وتمنحكم الخير مثلما تمنحونني الدعاء».

رسالة عتاب

وخصصت عبلة كامل رسالة عتاب لمن كتبوا أنها لا تحتاج علاجاً على نفقة الدولة، مؤكدة: «أنا أحبهم أيضاً، لكن أقول لهم رفقاً بالقلوب، وأنا مسامحة، وكلنا مسامحين بعض».

موقفها من مواقع التواصل

ونفت الفنانة امتلاكها أي حساب على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مؤكدة أنه ليست لديها أي صفحات، موضحة أن دائرة تواصلها محدودة للغاية، قائلة: «أي تصريح مش صادر عني أو عن المقربين مني ليست له أي قيمة».