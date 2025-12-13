بدأ الفنان المصري أحمد داود تصوير مسلسله الجديد «بابا وماما جيران»، تمهيداً لعرضه ضمن سباق الدراما الرمضانية 2026.
تفاصيل العمل
يشارك في بطولة المسلسل إلى جانب أحمد داود كل من ميرنا جميل، شيرين، عايدة رياض، محمد محمود، محمود حافظ. العمل من تأليف ولاء الشريف، وإخراج أحمد عبدالوهاب.
نشاط فني متواصل
يواصل داود تقديم موسم جديد من برنامج «الكونتينر»، المعني بعرض قصص نجاح الصناعة المصرية، بالتزامن مع عرض فيلمه «الهوى سلطان» عبر إحدى المنصات الرقمية.
أفلام مرتقبة
انتهى داود أخيراً من تصوير فيلمين جديدين هما «الكراش» و«إذما»، المقرر طرحهما خلال 2026، ضمن أعمال تتنوع بين الرومانسي والكوميدي والاجتماعي.
جوائز سابقة
وكان أحمد داود قد حصد عدداً من الجوائز عن أعماله الأخيرة، من بينها جوائز تميز وإبداع عن مسلسل «الشرنقة» وفيلم «الهوى سلطان» في مهرجانات مصرية وعربية.
The Egyptian artist Ahmed Dawood has begun filming his new series "Mama and Papa Neighbors," in preparation for its airing in the Ramadan drama race of 2026.
Details of the Work
The series stars Ahmed Dawood alongside Mirna Jameel, Sherine, Aida Riyad, Mohamed Mahmoud, and Mahmoud Hafez. The work is written by Walaa El Sherif and directed by Ahmed Abdel Wahab.
Ongoing Artistic Activity
Dawood continues to present a new season of the program "The Container," which showcases success stories of Egyptian industry, coinciding with the release of his film "Al-Hawa Sultan" on a digital platform.
Upcoming Films
Dawood has recently finished filming two new films, "The Crush" and "Idhma," which are set to be released in 2026, featuring works that vary between romantic, comedic, and social themes.
Previous Awards
Ahmed Dawood has won several awards for his recent works, including awards for excellence and creativity for the series "The Cocoon" and the film "Al-Hawa Sultan" at Egyptian and Arab festivals.