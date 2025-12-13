The Egyptian artist Ahmed Dawood has begun filming his new series "Mama and Papa Neighbors," in preparation for its airing in the Ramadan drama race of 2026.

Details of the Work

The series stars Ahmed Dawood alongside Mirna Jameel, Sherine, Aida Riyad, Mohamed Mahmoud, and Mahmoud Hafez. The work is written by Walaa El Sherif and directed by Ahmed Abdel Wahab.

Ongoing Artistic Activity

Dawood continues to present a new season of the program "The Container," which showcases success stories of Egyptian industry, coinciding with the release of his film "Al-Hawa Sultan" on a digital platform.

Upcoming Films

Dawood has recently finished filming two new films, "The Crush" and "Idhma," which are set to be released in 2026, featuring works that vary between romantic, comedic, and social themes.

Previous Awards

Ahmed Dawood has won several awards for his recent works, including awards for excellence and creativity for the series "The Cocoon" and the film "Al-Hawa Sultan" at Egyptian and Arab festivals.