بدأ الفنان المصري أحمد داود تصوير مسلسله الجديد «بابا وماما جيران»، تمهيداً لعرضه ضمن سباق الدراما الرمضانية 2026.

تفاصيل العمل

يشارك في بطولة المسلسل إلى جانب أحمد داود كل من ميرنا جميل، شيرين، عايدة رياض، محمد محمود، محمود حافظ. العمل من تأليف ولاء الشريف، وإخراج أحمد عبدالوهاب.

نشاط فني متواصل

يواصل داود تقديم موسم جديد من برنامج «الكونتينر»، المعني بعرض قصص نجاح الصناعة المصرية، بالتزامن مع عرض فيلمه «الهوى سلطان» عبر إحدى المنصات الرقمية.

أفلام مرتقبة

انتهى داود أخيراً من تصوير فيلمين جديدين هما «الكراش» و«إذما»، المقرر طرحهما خلال 2026، ضمن أعمال تتنوع بين الرومانسي والكوميدي والاجتماعي.

جوائز سابقة

وكان أحمد داود قد حصد عدداً من الجوائز عن أعماله الأخيرة، من بينها جوائز تميز وإبداع عن مسلسل «الشرنقة» وفيلم «الهوى سلطان» في مهرجانات مصرية وعربية.