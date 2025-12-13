تستعد محافظة العلا بالمملكة العربية السعودية لاستقبال حفلة غنائية مميزة تجمع بين الفنانة السورية أصالة والفنان اللبناني آدم، ضمن احتفالات رأس السنة، وسط توقعات بحضور جماهيري كبير.

موعد حفلة أصالة وآدم

ومن المقرر إقامة الحفلة الأربعاء 31 ديسمبر 2025، وتستمر حتى الساعة الثانية والنصف بعد منتصف الليل، حيث يحتفل الجمهور بقدوم العام الجديد في أجواء استثنائية تتخللها عروض ألعاب نارية تضيء سماء العلا.

وروَّج حساب «لحظات العلا» للحفلة عبر منصة «X»، معلناً: «أصالة نصري وآدم يحييان ليلة مميزة في ثنايا، حيث يبدأ عام 2026 بروح جديدة واحتفال لا يُفوت»، مع الإشارة إلى طرح تذاكر الحفلة قريباً.

حفلة أصالة القادمة

وفي سياق آخر، تستعد أصالة لإحياء حفلة غنائية في الكويت الخميس 25 ديسمبر، على المسرح الوطني بمركز الشيخ جابر الأحمد، حيث تقدم باقة من أشهر أغانيها القديمة والجديدة.

جديد حفلات آدم المنتظرة

بينما يحيي الفنان آدم حفلة غنائية ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض الجمعة 19 ديسمبر 2025، على مسرح محمد عبده أرينا، بمشاركة النجمة اللبنانية نجوى كرم.