The Al-Ula Governorate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is preparing to host a special concert featuring Syrian artist Assala and Lebanese artist Adam, as part of the New Year's celebrations, with expectations of a large audience attendance.

Assala and Adam Concert Date

The concert is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, and will continue until 2:30 AM, where the audience will celebrate the arrival of the new year in an exceptional atmosphere filled with fireworks lighting up the sky of Al-Ula.

The account "Moments of Al-Ula" promoted the concert via the "X" platform, announcing: "Assala Nasri and Adam will celebrate a special night in Thanya, as the year 2026 begins with a new spirit and an unmissable celebration," while indicating that tickets for the concert will be released soon.

Assala's Upcoming Concert

In another context, Assala is preparing to perform a concert in Kuwait on Thursday, December 25, at the National Theater in the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Center, where she will present a selection of her most famous old and new songs.

Adam's Upcoming Concerts

Meanwhile, artist Adam will hold a concert as part of the Riyadh Season events on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena, featuring Lebanese star Najwa Karam.