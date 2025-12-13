تستعد محافظة العلا بالمملكة العربية السعودية لاستقبال حفلة غنائية مميزة تجمع بين الفنانة السورية أصالة والفنان اللبناني آدم، ضمن احتفالات رأس السنة، وسط توقعات بحضور جماهيري كبير.
موعد حفلة أصالة وآدم
ومن المقرر إقامة الحفلة الأربعاء 31 ديسمبر 2025، وتستمر حتى الساعة الثانية والنصف بعد منتصف الليل، حيث يحتفل الجمهور بقدوم العام الجديد في أجواء استثنائية تتخللها عروض ألعاب نارية تضيء سماء العلا.
وروَّج حساب «لحظات العلا» للحفلة عبر منصة «X»، معلناً: «أصالة نصري وآدم يحييان ليلة مميزة في ثنايا، حيث يبدأ عام 2026 بروح جديدة واحتفال لا يُفوت»، مع الإشارة إلى طرح تذاكر الحفلة قريباً.
حفلة أصالة القادمة
وفي سياق آخر، تستعد أصالة لإحياء حفلة غنائية في الكويت الخميس 25 ديسمبر، على المسرح الوطني بمركز الشيخ جابر الأحمد، حيث تقدم باقة من أشهر أغانيها القديمة والجديدة.
جديد حفلات آدم المنتظرة
بينما يحيي الفنان آدم حفلة غنائية ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض الجمعة 19 ديسمبر 2025، على مسرح محمد عبده أرينا، بمشاركة النجمة اللبنانية نجوى كرم.
The Al-Ula Governorate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is preparing to host a special concert featuring Syrian artist Assala and Lebanese artist Adam, as part of the New Year's celebrations, with expectations of a large audience attendance.
Assala and Adam Concert Date
The concert is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, and will continue until 2:30 AM, where the audience will celebrate the arrival of the new year in an exceptional atmosphere filled with fireworks lighting up the sky of Al-Ula.
The account "Moments of Al-Ula" promoted the concert via the "X" platform, announcing: "Assala Nasri and Adam will celebrate a special night in Thanya, as the year 2026 begins with a new spirit and an unmissable celebration," while indicating that tickets for the concert will be released soon.
Assala's Upcoming Concert
In another context, Assala is preparing to perform a concert in Kuwait on Thursday, December 25, at the National Theater in the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Center, where she will present a selection of her most famous old and new songs.
Adam's Upcoming Concerts
Meanwhile, artist Adam will hold a concert as part of the Riyadh Season events on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena, featuring Lebanese star Najwa Karam.