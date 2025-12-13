تضرر أكثر من ربع مليون نازح فلسطيني من المنخفض الجوي الذي ضرب قطاع غزة وتسبّب في عاصفة مطرية شديدة أودت بحياة 16 شخصاً، بينهم أطفال، فيما انهار 13 منزلاً، وغرقت 27 ألف خيمة تؤوي نازحين.


وفيات تحت الأنقاض


وأفاد الدفاع المدني بالعثور على وفيات تحت أنقاض منازل دمّرتها الأمطار الغزيرة والرياح العاتية، خصوصاً في مدينة غزة والمناطق الشمالية من القطاع.


ودخل المنخفض الجوي يومه الثالث في غزة، إذ يواجه السكان أوضاعاً إنسانية بالغة الخطورة في ظل منع دخول إمدادات الطوارئ، ما فاقم معاناة النازحين بعدما غمرت المياه آلاف الخيام وتسببت الرياح الشديدة بانهيار منازل، مخلفة قتلى ومصابين.


وكان المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة غزة أعلن وفاة 12 شخصاً أو اعتبارهم في عداد المفقودين جراء العاصفة، وانهيار 13 مبنى على الأقل، وغمر 27 ألف خيمة بالمياه.

أطفال فلسطينيون نازحون يلعبون قرب خيام عائلاتهم في حي الزيتون شرق مدينة غزة. (إ ب أ)

غرق خيام نازحين


وكانت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة التابعة للأمم المتحدة ذكرت أن مئات الآلاف من النازحين في قطاع غزة يواجهون خطر غرق خيامهم وملاجئهم جراء الأمطار الغزيرة، بسبب منع دخول مواد بناء المأوى وأكياس الرمل.


وأفاد مسؤولون في وزارة الصحة بقطاع غزة بأن الأمطار الغزيرة التي اجتاحت القطاع، أمس (الخميس)، تسببت في غرق خيام تؤوي عائلات شردتها الحرب، وأدت إلى وفاة رضيعة إثر تعرضها للبرد.


ولفتت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة إلى أن نحو 795 ألف نازح يواجهون مخاطر محتملة جراء السيول في مناطق منخفضة مليئة بالأنقاض، حيث تقيم العائلات في ملاجئ غير آمنة. وأوضحت أن نقص خدمات الصرف الصحي وإدارة النفايات يرفع احتمالات تفشي الأمراض.


وأضافت المنظمة أن وصول المواد الضرورية لدعم المأوى، مثل الأخشاب والخشب الرقائقي، وأكياس الرمل، ومضخات رفع المياه، تأخر إلى غزة بسبب استمرار القيود المفروضة.


الإمدادات لا تكفي


وأكدت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة أن الإمدادات المرسلة إلى غزة، بما في ذلك الخيام المقاومة للماء والبطانيات الحرارية والأغطية البلاستيكية، لم تكن كافية لمواجهة السيول. وقالت مديرة المنظمة إيمي بوب: «منذ وصول العاصفة، تحاول العائلات حماية أطفالها بكل ما لديها».


ولفت مسؤولون من الأمم المتحدة ومسؤولون فلسطينيون إلى وجود حاجة ماسة إلى 300 ألف خيمة جديدة للتعامل مع 1.5 مليون نازح لا يزالون في القطاع.


وأعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية أن أكثر من 4 آلاف شخص يعيشون في مناطق ساحلية عالية الخطورة، وأن ألف شخص منهم يتأثرون مباشرة بالأمواج العاتية القادمة من البحر.


بدورها، حذرت منظمة الصحة العالمية من المخاطر الصحية الناجمة عن التلوث. وقال ممثل المنظمة في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة ريك بيبركورن: «آلاف العائلات تلجأ إلى هذه المناطق الساحلية المنخفضة المليئة بالحطام، التي تفتقر إلى أنظمة الصرف الصحي والحواجز الوقائية، وتنتشر فيها أكوام القمامة على طول الطرق».