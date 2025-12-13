The U.S. Central Command is organizing a conference in the Qatari capital, Doha, next Tuesday, to devise a plan for establishing an international force to stabilize the Gaza Strip.



Two American officials expect representatives from more than 25 countries to participate in the conference, which will discuss the command structure and the technical and logistical issues related to the proposed force in the region.



Western media reported today (Saturday) that the officials stated:



It is likely that international forces will be deployed in the Gaza Strip as early as next month, noting that the international force will first be deployed in areas controlled by Israel, emphasizing that it will not engage with Hamas elements.



For its part, the U.S. State Department considered the United Nations General Assembly's decision calling on Israel to implement the International Court of Justice's ruling to allow aid into the Gaza Strip as "political and insincere," adding that it demonstrates "bias against Israel," according to its claims.



The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution calling on Israel to implement the International Court of Justice's ruling to allow aid into the Gaza Strip.



The resolution obliges Israel to provide food, water, medicine, and shelter to the besieged population of the Gaza Strip and not to obstruct relief operations. It calls on Israel, as the occupying power, not to displace or starve civilians and to refrain from restricting the work of the United Nations.



The resolution reaffirms the United Nations' responsibility towards the Palestinian issue until a comprehensive solution is reached.