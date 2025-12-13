تنظم القيادة المركزية الأمريكية مؤتمراً في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة الثلاثاء القادم، لوضع خطة إنشاء قوة دولية لإرساء الاستقرار في قطاع غزة.


وتوقع مسؤولان أمريكيان، أن يشارك ممثلو أكثر من 25 دولة في المؤتمر الذي يبحث هيكل القيادة والمسائل الفنية واللوجستية المرتبطة بالقوة المقترحة في القطاع.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية، اليوم (السبت)، عن المسؤولين قولهما:


إن من المرجح نشر قوات دولية في قطاع غزة في وقت مبكر من الشهر القادم، ولفتا إلى أن القوة الدولية ستنتشر في المناطق التي تسيطر عليها إسرائيل أولاً، مؤكدين أنها لن تُقاتل عناصر حماس.


من جانبها، اعتبرت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية قرار الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة الذي يدعو إسرائيل إلى تطبيق قرار محكمة العدل الدولية بإدخال المساعدات إلى قطاع غزة، «مسيس وغير جاد»، مضيفة أنه يُظهر «الانحياز ضد إسرائيل»، وفق زعمها.


واعتمدت الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة قراراً يدعو إسرائيل إلى تطبيق قرار محكمة العدل الدولية بإدخال المساعدات إلى قطاع غزة.


ويلزم القرار إسرائيل بتوفير الغذاء والماء والدواء والمأوى لسكان القطاع المحاصر، وعدم عرقلة عمليات الإغاثة. ويدعو إسرائيل كسلطة احتلال إلى عدم تهجير وتجويع المدنيين وتقييد عمل الأمم المتحدة.


وأكد القرار مسؤولية الأمم المتحدة تجاه القضية الفلسطينية حتى الوصول إلى حل شامل.