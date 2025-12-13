The Washington Post accused the Rapid Support Forces of detaining thousands of civilians in Al-Fasher, including women and children, and forcing them under torture to contact their families to demand financial ransoms, confirming that those who were unable to pay were executed.



Evidence Removal Operations



For his part, Nathaniel Raymond, the director of the Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health, announced that his team's estimates indicate that tens of thousands of civilians have been killed, confirming that the lab will issue a report next week documenting at least 140 locations suspected of being mass graves. He stated that the "Rapid Support Forces" are carrying out organized operations to remove evidence.



British Sanctions on Support



The British government imposed sanctions yesterday on four leaders of the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, including the second-in-command, for committing atrocities during the ongoing civil war between them and the regular army.



A statement quoted British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper as saying that the sanctions imposed on the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces directly target those whose hands are stained with blood.



She emphasized that the atrocities occurring in Sudan are extremely horrific and represent a stain on the conscience of the world, and the conclusive evidence of the heinous crimes includes mass executions, starvation, and the systematic and calculated use of rape as a weapon of war – will not, and cannot, go unpunished.



Among the Rapid Support Forces officials targeted by the sanctions is Abdel Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, the brother of the commander of these forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as "Hemedti." The European Union imposed sanctions on Abdel Rahim Hamdan Dagalo in November.



The sanctions also affected three other officials from the Rapid Support Forces, including the commander of the North Darfur region, Major General Jedo Hamdan, and commanders Tijani Ibrahim Musa, and "Abu Lulu," for their involvement in the atrocities committed in Al-Fasher, the capital of the region.



Displaced Suffering in Al-Obeid



Meanwhile, displaced individuals at a shelter center in Al-Obeid, North Kordofan, complained of a severe shortage of basic needs, amid the increasing impact of the cold wave on families residing in tents.



They spoke about the weakness of health services within the center and the absence of education for children, demanding the provision of health centers and improvement of food and water supplies and winter necessities, at a time when the displacement movement continues towards the state, which hosts the largest numbers of those fleeing from combat areas.