اتهمت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» قوات الدعم السريع باحتجاز آلاف المدنيين في الفاشر، بينهم نساء وأطفال وإجبارهم تحت التعذيب على الاتصال بعائلاتهم للمطالبة بفِدىً مالية، مؤكدة أنه جرى إعدام من عجِز عن الدفع.


عمليات إزالة الأدلة


من جانبه، أعلن مديرُ مختبر البحوث الإنسانية في كلية الصحة العامة بجامعة ييل «ناثانيال ريموند»، أن تقديرات فريقه تشير إلى مقتل عشرات آلاف المدنيين، مؤكدًا أن المختبر سيُصدر الأسبوع القادم تقريرًا يوثّق ما لا يقل عن 140 موقعًا يُشتبه بأنها مقابر جماعية. وأكد أن "الدعم السريع" تنفذ عمليات منظمة لإزالة الأدلة.


عقوبات بريطانية على الدعم


وفرضت الحكومة البريطانية، أمس، عقوبات على 4 من قادة قوات الدعم السريع في السودان، من بينهم الرجل الثاني، بتهمة ارتكاب فظائع خلال الحرب الأهلية الدائرة بينها وبين الجيش النظامي.


ونقل بيان عن وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية، إيفيت كوبر، قولها: إن العقوبات التي فُرِضَت على قادة قوات الدعم السريع تستهدف بشكل مباشر أولئك الذين تلطخت أيديهم بالدماء.


وأضافت أن "الأدلة الدامغة على هذه الجرائم الشنيعة، من إعدامات جماعية وتجويع واستخدام الاغتصاب بشكل ممنهج ومتعمد كسلاح حرب... لن تمر من دون عقاب".


وأكدت أن الفظائع التي تقع في السودان مروعة للغاية وتُعدّ وصمة في ضمير العالم، والدليل القاطع على الجرائم البشعة عمليات إعدام جماعي، وتجويع، واستخدام الاغتصاب بشكل ممنهج ومحسوب كسلاح حرب – لن، ولا يمكن، مرورها بدون عقاب.


من بين مسؤولي قوات الدعم السريع الذين شملتهم العقوبات الجمعة عبد الرحيم حمدان دقلو، شقيق قائد هذه القوات محمد حمدان دقلو، المعروف بلقب "حميدتي". وفرض الاتحاد الأوروبي في نوفمبر عقوبات على عبد الرحيم حمدان دقلو.


وطالت العقوبات 3 مسؤولين آخرين من قوات الدعم السريع، من بينهم قائد منطقة شمال دارفور اللواء جدو حمدان، والقائد تيجاني إبراهيم موسى، و "أبو لولو" بتهمة التورط في الفظائع المرتكبة في مدينة الفاشر، عاصمة الإقليم.


معاناة النازحين في الأبيض


في غضون ذلك، اشتكى نازحون في أحد مراكز الإيواء بمدينة الأبيض بولاية شمال كردفان من نقص حاد في الاحتياجات الأساسية، في ظل تزايد تأثير موجة البرد على الأسر المقيمة داخل الخيام.


وتحدثوا عن ضعف الخدمات الصحية داخل المركز وغياب التعليم للأطفال، مطالبين بتوفير مراكزَ صحية وتحسينِ الإمدادات الغذائية والمائية واحتياجات الشتاء، في وقت تتواصل فيه حركة النزوح نحو الولاية التي تستضيف أكبر أعداد الفارين من مناطق القتال.