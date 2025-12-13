اتهمت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» قوات الدعم السريع باحتجاز آلاف المدنيين في الفاشر، بينهم نساء وأطفال وإجبارهم تحت التعذيب على الاتصال بعائلاتهم للمطالبة بفِدىً مالية، مؤكدة أنه جرى إعدام من عجِز عن الدفع.
عمليات إزالة الأدلة
من جانبه، أعلن مديرُ مختبر البحوث الإنسانية في كلية الصحة العامة بجامعة ييل «ناثانيال ريموند»، أن تقديرات فريقه تشير إلى مقتل عشرات آلاف المدنيين، مؤكدًا أن المختبر سيُصدر الأسبوع القادم تقريرًا يوثّق ما لا يقل عن 140 موقعًا يُشتبه بأنها مقابر جماعية. وأكد أن "الدعم السريع" تنفذ عمليات منظمة لإزالة الأدلة.
عقوبات بريطانية على الدعم
وفرضت الحكومة البريطانية، أمس، عقوبات على 4 من قادة قوات الدعم السريع في السودان، من بينهم الرجل الثاني، بتهمة ارتكاب فظائع خلال الحرب الأهلية الدائرة بينها وبين الجيش النظامي.
ونقل بيان عن وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية، إيفيت كوبر، قولها: إن العقوبات التي فُرِضَت على قادة قوات الدعم السريع تستهدف بشكل مباشر أولئك الذين تلطخت أيديهم بالدماء.
وأضافت أن "الأدلة الدامغة على هذه الجرائم الشنيعة، من إعدامات جماعية وتجويع واستخدام الاغتصاب بشكل ممنهج ومتعمد كسلاح حرب... لن تمر من دون عقاب".
وأكدت أن الفظائع التي تقع في السودان مروعة للغاية وتُعدّ وصمة في ضمير العالم، والدليل القاطع على الجرائم البشعة عمليات إعدام جماعي، وتجويع، واستخدام الاغتصاب بشكل ممنهج ومحسوب كسلاح حرب – لن، ولا يمكن، مرورها بدون عقاب.
من بين مسؤولي قوات الدعم السريع الذين شملتهم العقوبات الجمعة عبد الرحيم حمدان دقلو، شقيق قائد هذه القوات محمد حمدان دقلو، المعروف بلقب "حميدتي". وفرض الاتحاد الأوروبي في نوفمبر عقوبات على عبد الرحيم حمدان دقلو.
وطالت العقوبات 3 مسؤولين آخرين من قوات الدعم السريع، من بينهم قائد منطقة شمال دارفور اللواء جدو حمدان، والقائد تيجاني إبراهيم موسى، و "أبو لولو" بتهمة التورط في الفظائع المرتكبة في مدينة الفاشر، عاصمة الإقليم.
معاناة النازحين في الأبيض
في غضون ذلك، اشتكى نازحون في أحد مراكز الإيواء بمدينة الأبيض بولاية شمال كردفان من نقص حاد في الاحتياجات الأساسية، في ظل تزايد تأثير موجة البرد على الأسر المقيمة داخل الخيام.
وتحدثوا عن ضعف الخدمات الصحية داخل المركز وغياب التعليم للأطفال، مطالبين بتوفير مراكزَ صحية وتحسينِ الإمدادات الغذائية والمائية واحتياجات الشتاء، في وقت تتواصل فيه حركة النزوح نحو الولاية التي تستضيف أكبر أعداد الفارين من مناطق القتال.
The Washington Post accused the Rapid Support Forces of detaining thousands of civilians in Al-Fasher, including women and children, and forcing them under torture to contact their families to demand financial ransoms, confirming that those who were unable to pay were executed.
Evidence Removal Operations
For his part, Nathaniel Raymond, the director of the Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health, announced that his team's estimates indicate that tens of thousands of civilians have been killed, confirming that the lab will issue a report next week documenting at least 140 locations suspected of being mass graves. He stated that the "Rapid Support Forces" are carrying out organized operations to remove evidence.
British Sanctions on Support
The British government imposed sanctions yesterday on four leaders of the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, including the second-in-command, for committing atrocities during the ongoing civil war between them and the regular army.
A statement quoted British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper as saying that the sanctions imposed on the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces directly target those whose hands are stained with blood.
She added that "the compelling evidence of these heinous crimes, including mass executions, starvation, and the systematic and deliberate use of rape as a weapon of war... will not go unpunished."
She emphasized that the atrocities occurring in Sudan are extremely horrific and represent a stain on the conscience of the world, and the conclusive evidence of the heinous crimes includes mass executions, starvation, and the systematic and calculated use of rape as a weapon of war – will not, and cannot, go unpunished.
Among the Rapid Support Forces officials targeted by the sanctions is Abdel Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, the brother of the commander of these forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as "Hemedti." The European Union imposed sanctions on Abdel Rahim Hamdan Dagalo in November.
The sanctions also affected three other officials from the Rapid Support Forces, including the commander of the North Darfur region, Major General Jedo Hamdan, and commanders Tijani Ibrahim Musa, and "Abu Lulu," for their involvement in the atrocities committed in Al-Fasher, the capital of the region.
Displaced Suffering in Al-Obeid
Meanwhile, displaced individuals at a shelter center in Al-Obeid, North Kordofan, complained of a severe shortage of basic needs, amid the increasing impact of the cold wave on families residing in tents.
They spoke about the weakness of health services within the center and the absence of education for children, demanding the provision of health centers and improvement of food and water supplies and winter necessities, at a time when the displacement movement continues towards the state, which hosts the largest numbers of those fleeing from combat areas.