فرضت بريطانيا، اليوم (الجمعة)، عقوبات على 4 من قادة قوات الدعم السريع في السودان، بينهم الرجل الثاني، بتهمة ارتكاب فظائع خلال الحرب ضد قوات الجيش السوداني.


وأكدت وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية إيفيت كوبر أن العقوبات المفروضة على قادة قوات الدعم السريع تستهدف بشكل مباشر أولئك الذين تلطخت أيديهم بالدماء.


وقالت إن الأدلة الدامغة على هذه الجرائم الشنيعة، من إعدامات جماعية وتجويع واستخدام الاغتصاب بشكل ممنهج ومتعمد كسلاح حرب، لن تمر دون عقاب.


القادة المعاقبون


- عبدالرحمن حمدان دقلو، شقيق ونائب قائد قوات الدعم السريع محمد حمدان دقلو (حميدتي). أفادت الوزارة بأنه توجد أسباب معقولة تدعو لإثارة الشك بأنه ضالع في عمليات قتل جماعي، والإعدام على أساس عرقي، والعنف الجنسي الممنهج، بما في ذلك الاغتصاب الجماعي، والاختطاف لطلب فدية، والاعتقال التعسفي، والاعتداء على المرافق الصحية وموظفي الإغاثة.


- جدو حمدان أحمد، قائد قوات الدعم السريع في قطاع شمال دارفور، وهو متورط في عمليات قتل جماعي، وعنف جنسي، واختطاف، وهجمات على طواقم طبية وموظفي إغاثة.


- الفاتح عبدالله إدريس «أبو لولو»، وهو قيادي في الدعم السريع، وقد ظهر في فيديوهات وهو يمارس القتل ضد أشخاص بناء على أصلهم العرقي وعلى دينهم، وتعمّده استهداف المدنيين.


- تيجاني إبراهيم موسى محمد، وهو قائد ميداني لقوات الدعم السريع، ومسؤول عن الاستهداف المتعمد لمدنيين في مدينة الفاشر.


عقوبات أوروبية وأمريكية


يذكر أن الاتحاد الأوروبي فرض في نوفمبر عقوبات على عبدالرحيم حمدان دقلو. وفرضت الولايات المتحدة عقوبات على شبكة، معظم أعضائها كولومبيون، تجنّد مقاتلين لحساب قوات الدعم السريع في السودان.


وخصصت لندن 21 مليون جنيه إسترليني إضافية (28 مليون دولار) لمساعدات إنسانية طارئة للسودان، ما رفع القيمة الإجمالية لدعمها منذ بداية السنة إلى 146 مليون جنيه إسترليني.


ملايين النازحين


وأسفرت الحرب المتواصلة في السودان منذ 15 أبريل 2023 بين قوات الجيش بقيادة عبدالفتاح البرهان والدعم السريع بقيادة محمد حمدان دقلو عن مقتل عشرات الآلاف، ودفعت نحو 12 مليوناً إلى النزوح داخل البلاد أو اللجوء إلى خارجها، وأدت إلى تدمير البنية التحتية، مما جعل السودان يعاني أسوأ أزمة إنسانية في العالم، بحسب الأمم المتحدة. وتحدث ناجون عن مجازر وعنف وعمليات اختطاف واغتصاب واعتداءات جنسية.