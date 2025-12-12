Today (Friday), Britain imposed sanctions on 4 leaders of the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, including the second-in-command, for committing atrocities during the war against the Sudanese army.



British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed that the sanctions imposed on the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces directly target those whose hands are stained with blood.



She stated that the overwhelming evidence of these heinous crimes, including mass executions, starvation, and the systematic and deliberate use of rape as a weapon of war, will not go unpunished.



Sanctioned Leaders



- Abdel Rahman Hamdan Dagalo, brother and deputy commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti). The ministry reported that there are reasonable grounds to suspect he is involved in mass killings, racially motivated executions, systematic sexual violence, including gang rape, kidnapping for ransom, arbitrary detention, and assaults on health facilities and relief workers.



- Jedo Hamdan Ahmed, commander of the Rapid Support Forces in the North Darfur sector, who is involved in mass killings, sexual violence, kidnappings, and attacks on medical teams and relief workers.



- Al-Fatih Abdullah Idris "Abu Lulu," a leader in the Rapid Support Forces, who has appeared in videos committing murder against individuals based on their ethnicity and religion, deliberately targeting civilians.



- Tijani Ibrahim Musa Muhammad, a field commander of the Rapid Support Forces, responsible for the deliberate targeting of civilians in the city of El Fasher.



European and American Sanctions



It is noteworthy that the European Union imposed sanctions on Abdel Rahim Hamdan Dagalo in November. The United States imposed sanctions on a network, most of whose members are Colombian, recruiting fighters for the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan.



London has allocated an additional £21 million (approximately $28 million) for emergency humanitarian assistance to Sudan, raising its total support since the beginning of the year to £146 million.



Millions of Displaced Persons



The ongoing war in Sudan since April 15, 2023, between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands and has forced nearly 12 million people to flee within the country or seek refuge abroad. It has led to the destruction of infrastructure, making Sudan suffer the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, according to the United Nations. Survivors have reported massacres, violence, kidnappings, rapes, and sexual assaults.