يتحوّل عالم السفر والسياحة بسرعة مذهلة بفضل التقنيات الحديثة، ويبرز وكيل الذكاء الاصطناعي كعنصر ثوري يغير تجربة المسافر من الألف إلى الياء، إذ لم يعد مجرد أداة للمساعدة التقنية، بل أصبح شريكاً إستراتيجياً يخطط للرحلات، ويديرها، ويتخذ قرارات بالنيابة عن المستخدمين مع الحد الأدنى من التدخل البشري.

وأكد تقرير صادر عن مؤسسة ماكينزي للاستشارات أن وكيل الذكاء الاصطناعي سيصبح جزءاً لا يتجزأ من تجربة السفر، بدءاً من التخطيط وحتى العودة، مع القدرة على تعديل أو إلغاء الرحلات، وحجز الفنادق، واقتراح الأنشطة والمطاعم الملائمة، والتواصل مع شركات الطيران والفنادق لحل أي مشكلة فور حدوثها.

ويعمل الوكيل الذكي على إنشاء ملف رقمي لكل مسافر يجمع تفضيلاته، وميزانيته، ونمط سلوكه، ليتمكن مع الوقت من إدارة الرحلات بدقة متناهية، دون الحاجة لاستخدام عشرات التطبيقات المختلفة، ما يوفر الوقت والجهد للمسافر ويمنحه تجربة سفر أكثر سلاسة ومتعة.

ولم يعد دور وكيل الذكاء الاصطناعي يقتصر على المسافر فقط، بل أصبح أداة حيوية للشركات، إذ يساعد الفنادق على توزيع الغرف بحسب تفضيلات الضيوف، وتوقع المشكلات قبل حدوثها، بينما تساهم شركات الطيران في ضبط الأسعار وتقديم عروض دقيقة تستجيب للطلب اللحظي، في حين تقلل وكالات السفر التكاليف التشغيلية وتعزز ولاء العملاء.

لكن رغم المزايا الكبيرة، تواجه الشركات تحديات عدة، أبرزها تشتت البيانات بين منصات مختلفة، ونقص الكفاءات التقنية، إضافة إلى حاجة المسافرين للثقة في اتخاذ قراراتهم عبر وكيل الذكاء الاصطناعي، خصوصاً في مناطق مثل الخليج العربي حيث تعتمد صناعة السفر على العلاقات الشخصية والثقة المباشرة.

ولتسهيل تبني هذه التقنية، توصي ماكينزي بـ5 خطوات رئيسية، تشمل بناء بنية سحابية متطورة، ووضع إستراتيجية رقمية موحدة، وتدريب الموظفين على العمل مع الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتجربة النماذج داخلياً قبل تعميمها، وإعادة تصميم العمليات لتتلاءم مع النظام الذكي الجديد.

وفي النهاية، سيغير وكيل الذكاء الاصطناعي أسلوب السفر من «لماذا نسافر؟» إلى «كيف نسافر؟»، مانحاً المسافر حرية أكبر للاستمتاع بالرحلة، واختيار الأنشطة التي تلائم اهتماماته، ليصبح المستقبل القريب عصر الرحلات الذكية المخصصة بالكامل لكل مسافر.