The world of travel and tourism is rapidly transforming thanks to modern technologies, with the artificial intelligence agent emerging as a revolutionary element that changes the traveler's experience from A to Z. It is no longer just a tool for technical assistance; it has become a strategic partner that plans trips, manages them, and makes decisions on behalf of users with minimal human intervention.

A report from McKinsey & Company confirmed that the AI agent will become an integral part of the travel experience, from planning to returning, with the ability to modify or cancel trips, book hotels, suggest suitable activities and restaurants, and communicate with airlines and hotels to resolve any issues as they arise.

The smart agent works to create a digital profile for each traveler that gathers their preferences, budget, and behavior patterns, allowing it over time to manage trips with utmost precision, without the need to use dozens of different applications, thus saving time and effort for the traveler and providing a smoother and more enjoyable travel experience.

The role of the AI agent is no longer limited to just the traveler; it has become a vital tool for companies as well. It helps hotels allocate rooms according to guest preferences, anticipates problems before they occur, while airlines adjust prices and offer accurate deals that respond to real-time demand, and travel agencies reduce operational costs and enhance customer loyalty.

However, despite the significant advantages, companies face several challenges, the most prominent of which is the fragmentation of data across different platforms, a lack of technical skills, in addition to travelers' need to trust their decisions made through the AI agent, especially in regions like the Gulf where the travel industry relies on personal relationships and direct trust.

To facilitate the adoption of this technology, McKinsey recommends 5 key steps, including building an advanced cloud infrastructure, establishing a unified digital strategy, training employees to work with AI, testing models internally before rolling them out, and redesigning processes to align with the new intelligent system.

In the end, the AI agent will change the way we travel from "Why do we travel?" to "How do we travel?", granting travelers greater freedom to enjoy the journey and choose activities that match their interests, making the near future an era of fully personalized smart trips for every traveler.