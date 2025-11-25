أعلنت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إلقاء جهاز أمن الدولة القبض على مواطن ينتمي إلى جماعة محظورة تستهدف أمن دولة الكويت وزعزعة نظمها الأساسية.
وأكدت الوزارة في بيان أن التحريات الدقيقة أسفرت عن ضبط المتهم بعد متابعة ورصد، إذ تبين أنه تلقى أوامر من قيادات لجماعة إرهابية للقيام بصناعة المتفجرات وتنفيذ عملية تستهدف دور العبادة، ومحاولته بعمليات تجنيد صغار السن عن طريق دخوله لمجموعات في برامج التواصل الاجتماعي، خصوصاً في الألعاب الإلكترونية، لنشر فكره الضال واستقطابهم لصالح التنظيمات الأرهابية».
وأشارت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية أنها بالمرصاد، وبكل حزم، لكل من تسول له نفسه المساس بأمن البلاد أو تهديد سلامة المجتمع، وأن يد العدالة ستطال كل من يعبث بأمن الوطن أو يستهدف استقراره، وأوضحت أن الأجهزة الأمنية تواصل عملها الميداني على مدار الساعة، لحماية الأرواح، وترسيخ بيئة آمنة يسودها الالتزام بالقانون.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced today (Tuesday) that the State Security Agency has arrested a citizen belonging to a banned group that targets the security of the State of Kuwait and seeks to undermine its fundamental systems.
The ministry confirmed in a statement that precise investigations led to the arrest of the suspect after monitoring and surveillance, revealing that he received orders from leaders of a terrorist group to manufacture explosives and carry out an operation targeting places of worship, as well as his attempts to recruit minors by joining groups on social media platforms, particularly in online games, to spread his misguided ideology and attract them to the benefit of terrorist organizations.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior indicated that it is vigilant and resolute against anyone who dares to threaten the security of the country or endanger the safety of the community, and that the hand of justice will reach anyone who tampers with the security of the homeland or targets its stability. It clarified that security agencies continue their fieldwork around the clock to protect lives and establish a safe environment governed by adherence to the law.