أعلنت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إلقاء جهاز أمن الدولة القبض على مواطن ينتمي إلى جماعة محظورة تستهدف أمن دولة الكويت وزعزعة نظمها الأساسية.

وأكدت الوزارة في بيان أن التحريات الدقيقة أسفرت عن ضبط المتهم بعد متابعة ورصد، إذ تبين أنه تلقى أوامر من قيادات لجماعة إرهابية للقيام بصناعة المتفجرات وتنفيذ عملية تستهدف دور العبادة، ومحاولته بعمليات تجنيد صغار السن عن طريق دخوله لمجموعات في برامج التواصل الاجتماعي، خصوصاً في الألعاب الإلكترونية، لنشر فكره الضال واستقطابهم لصالح التنظيمات الأرهابية».

وأشارت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية أنها بالمرصاد، وبكل حزم، لكل من تسول له نفسه المساس بأمن البلاد أو تهديد سلامة المجتمع، وأن يد العدالة ستطال كل من يعبث بأمن الوطن أو يستهدف استقراره، وأوضحت أن الأجهزة الأمنية تواصل عملها الميداني على مدار الساعة، لحماية الأرواح، وترسيخ بيئة آمنة يسودها الالتزام بالقانون.