The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced today (Tuesday) that the State Security Agency has arrested a citizen belonging to a banned group that targets the security of the State of Kuwait and seeks to undermine its fundamental systems.

The ministry confirmed in a statement that precise investigations led to the arrest of the suspect after monitoring and surveillance, revealing that he received orders from leaders of a terrorist group to manufacture explosives and carry out an operation targeting places of worship, as well as his attempts to recruit minors by joining groups on social media platforms, particularly in online games, to spread his misguided ideology and attract them to the benefit of terrorist organizations.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior indicated that it is vigilant and resolute against anyone who dares to threaten the security of the country or endanger the safety of the community, and that the hand of justice will reach anyone who tampers with the security of the homeland or targets its stability. It clarified that security agencies continue their fieldwork around the clock to protect lives and establish a safe environment governed by adherence to the law.