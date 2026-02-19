شهد «قصر باور» في حي النفل شمال مدينة الرياض حريقًا ضخمًا، وثّقته مقاطع فيديو متداولة أظهرت ألسنة اللهب وهي تتصاعد من أجزاء واسعة من الموقع، وسط حالة من القلق والترقب بين المتابعين.

الناشط على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي أبو آدم يشرح أسباب الحريق من داخل القصر.

وأعلن الدفاع المدني السعودي السيطرة الكاملة على الحريق، مؤكدًا مباشرة الفرق المختصة للحادث فور تلقي البلاغ. وأفادت مصادر بأن سبب اندلاع النيران يعود إلى شرارة تطايرت أثناء استخدام البخور داخل الموقع، ما أدى إلى اشتعال مفاجئ للنيران.

وقال الناشط على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي أبو آدم، في مقطع فيديو متداول: «شرارة طارت من البخور تسببت في الحريق.. انتبه وأنت تسوي الحاجة ولا تستهن بحاجة بسيطة»، في إشارة إلى خطورة الاستهانة بالممارسات اليومية البسيطة.

أبطال الدفاع المدني في الموعد

ووصف شاهد عيان سرعة استجابة فرق الدفاع المدني بأنها «حضور في الوقت المناسب»، مضيفًا: «حين تصاعد الخطر وتسابقت الدقائق، حضر الأمان. لم تمضِ سوى لحظات حتى كان أبطال الدفاع المدني في موقع الحدث، ملبّين النداء بسرعة لافتة ويقظة عالية».

وأكد أن الفرق تعاملت باحترافية كبيرة، وباشرت عمليات المكافحة وفق إجراءات دقيقة، وتمكنت من السيطرة على الحريق في وقت قياسي، مشيرًا إلى أن سرعة التدخل حالت دون امتداد النيران إلى أجهزة باهظة الثمن وغرف التصوير ومعدات «السيت أب»، ما حدّ من حجم الخسائر المحتملة.
جانب من الحريق داخل قصر باور

مقر لصنّاع المحتوى والرياضات الإلكترونية

ويُعد «قصر باور» مقرًا خاصًا لفريق باور للرياضات الإلكترونية في الرياض، حيث يتخذه الفريق موقعًا للإقامة وتصوير المحتوى الترفيهي. ويضم الفريق نخبة من صناع المحتوى المعروفين على منصة يوتيوب.

وكان الفريق قد تأسس عام 2010، كفريق مسجل في الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية، ويستخدم القصر بشكل أساسي لتصوير فيديوهات التحديات والبطولات الإلكترونية.

وشهد المقر خلال السنوات الماضية عدة تجديدات داخلية، جرى خلالها تغيير التصاميم لتواكب طبيعة البرامج المقدمة، بما في ذلك تحويل أجزاء منه إلى نماذج تحاكي فندقًا أو مطعمًا ضمن سياق المحتوى الترفيهي.