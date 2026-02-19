The "Power Palace" in the Al-Nafl neighborhood north of Riyadh witnessed a massive fire, documented by circulating videos that showed flames rising from large areas of the site, amid a state of concern and anticipation among observers.

الناشط على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي أبو آدم يشرح أسباب الحريق من داخل القصر.

The Saudi Civil Defense announced the complete control over the fire, confirming that specialized teams responded to the incident immediately upon receiving the report. Sources indicated that the cause of the fire was due to a spark that flew while using incense inside the site, leading to a sudden ignition of flames.

Social media activist Abu Adam stated in a circulating video: "A spark flew from the incense that caused the fire... Be careful when doing things and don’t underestimate something simple," referring to the danger of underestimating everyday simple practices.

?| #Civil_Defense in Riyadh extinguishes a fire in a room of a residential building in the Al-Nafl neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/xXMzwubmsc — Saudi Civil Defense (@SaudiDCD) February 17, 2026

Civil Defense Heroes on Time

An eyewitness described the speed of the Civil Defense teams' response as "timely presence," adding: "When the danger escalated and minutes raced by, safety arrived. It was only moments before the Civil Defense heroes were on the scene, responding to the call with remarkable speed and high alertness."

He confirmed that the teams acted with great professionalism, initiating firefighting operations according to precise procedures, and managed to control the fire in record time, noting that the rapid intervention prevented the flames from spreading to expensive devices, filming rooms, and "set-up" equipment, which limited the potential losses.



جانب من الحريق داخل قصر باور

A Hub for Content Creators and Esports

The "Power Palace" is a private hub for the Power Esports team in Riyadh, where the team uses it as a location for accommodation and filming entertainment content. The team includes a selection of well-known content creators on the YouTube platform.

The team was established in 2010 as a registered team in the Saudi Esports Federation, and the palace is primarily used for filming challenge videos and esports tournaments.

In recent years, the hub has undergone several internal renovations, during which the designs were changed to match the nature of the programs offered, including transforming parts of it into models resembling a hotel or restaurant within the context of entertainment content.