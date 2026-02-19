في مشهدٍ غلبت عليه مشاعر الحزن والوفاء، شيّعت جموع المصلين ظهر اليوم (الخميس) جثمان الزميل الإعلامي عبدالله القبيع، حيث أُديت الصلاة عليه في مسجد مقبرة الفيصلية بحي العزيزية، قبل أن يُوارى الثرى وسط حضور لافت من زملائه في الوسط الصحفي والإعلامي، وأقاربه ومحبيه.


​وكان جثمان الفقيد قد وصل فجر اليوم (الخميس) إلى جدة قادماً من لندن، حيث وافته المنية بعد معاناة صحية ألمّت به أخيراً. وفور وصوله، استكملت إجراءات الغسيل والتجهيز تمهيداً للصلاة عليه ودفنه في ثرى المدينة التي شهدت محطات من حياته.


مسيرة حافلة بالعطاء


​ويُعد القبيع من الكفاءات الإعلامية التي أسهمت في إثراء العمل الصحفي عبر مسيرة امتدت لسنوات، تميز خلالها بالطرح الرصين والالتزام المهني. وقد عُرف بحضوره الهادئ وعطائه المتواصل، إذ عمل في عدد من المواقع الإعلامية وأسهم في تغطية العديد من الملفات والقضايا، محافظاً على نهج مهني قائم على الدقة والمسؤولية، ما أكسبه احترام زملائه وتقدير قرائه.


شهادات الوفاء


​وأكد عدد من زملاء الفقيد لـ«عكاظ» أن الراحل كان مثالاً للإعلامي الملتزم، الذي جمع بين الحرفية في العمل والخلق الرفيع في التعامل، مشيرين إلى أن مسيرته المهنية تركت أثراً واضحاً في الوسط الصحفي، وأسهمت في إثراء المحتوى الإعلامي بطرحٍ متوازن ومسؤول.


مقر العزاء


​وشهدت مراسم التشييع حضور عدد من الإعلاميين والكتّاب ووجهاء المجتمع، الذين حرصوا على وداع أحد الأسماء التي كان لها حضورها الإنساني والمهني. ويتقبل ذوو الفقيد العزاء يومي (الخميس والجمعة) في منزل الأسرة الكائن بحي الخالدية في جدة.


«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الفقيد، سائلة الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.