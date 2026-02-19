In a scene dominated by feelings of sadness and loyalty, a large crowd of mourners attended the funeral of the media colleague Abdullah Al-Qubai this afternoon (Thursday). The prayer was held for him at the Al-Faisaliah Cemetery Mosque in the Al-Aziziyah neighborhood, before he was laid to rest amidst a notable presence of his colleagues in the journalistic and media community, as well as his relatives and loved ones.



​The body of the deceased arrived early this morning (Thursday) in Jeddah coming from London, where he passed away after a recent health struggle. Upon his arrival, the washing and preparation procedures were completed in preparation for the prayer and burial in the soil of the city that witnessed significant moments of his life.



​A Journey Rich in Giving



​Al-Qubai is considered one of the media professionals who contributed to enriching journalistic work over a career that spanned many years, during which he distinguished himself with a sober approach and professional commitment. He was known for his calm presence and continuous contributions, having worked in several media outlets and contributed to covering many files and issues, maintaining a professional approach based on accuracy and responsibility, which earned him the respect of his colleagues and the appreciation of his readers.



​Testimonials of Loyalty



​Several colleagues of the deceased confirmed to “Okaz” that the late was an example of a committed journalist, who combined professionalism in work with high morals in dealing, noting that his professional journey left a clear impact in the journalistic community and contributed to enriching media content with a balanced and responsible approach.



​Location of the Condolences



​The funeral ceremony witnessed the presence of several journalists, writers, and community dignitaries, who were keen to bid farewell to one of the names that had a significant human and professional presence. The family of the deceased will receive condolences on Thursday and Friday at the family home located in the Al-Khalidiya neighborhood in Jeddah.



“Okaz,” which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to God to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens. Indeed, we belong to God and indeed to Him we shall return.