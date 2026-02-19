Despite the gradual return of the Al-Ittihad team and their ability to achieve 3 consecutive victories in the Roshen Saudi Professional League and the AFC Champions League, and the success of their attack in scoring 13 goals in 3 matches, they will face a real test next Saturday when they visit Al-Hilal in an exciting classic.



The Al-Ittihad team will enter this match suffering from significant absences, as 8 players will miss the encounter, and Portuguese coach Conceição will struggle to choose the right lineup to face the leaders of the Roshen Professional League.



Among these absences are French player Moussa Diaby and Albanian Mario Mitaj, with the former injured and the latter traveling to his country to attend his grandmother's funeral. As for the local players, Saleh Al-Shehri, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Saad Al-Mousa, Abdulrahman Al-Aboud, and Ahmed Al-Julaidan are still continuing their rehabilitation programs to gradually return to the green pitches. Recently, Hassan Kadhesh has also joined the list of injured players after his injury in the match against Qatari Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League.