رغم العودة التدريجية لفريق الاتحاد وتمكنه من تحقيق 3 انتصارات متتالية في مسابقتي دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين ودوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة ونجاح هجومه في إحراز 13 هدفاً في 3 لقاءات إلا أنه سيواجه اختبارا حقيقيا يوم السبت القادم عندما يحل ضيفاً على الهلال في كلاسيكو مثير.


وسيدخل فريق الاتحاد هذا اللقاء وهو يعاني من غيابات مؤثرة، إذ سيغيب 8 لاعبين عن المواجهة، وسيعاني المدرب البرتغالي كونسيساو كثيراً في اختيار التشكيلة المناسبة لمواجهة متصدر دوري روشن المحترفين.


ويتقدم هذه الغيابات الفرنسي موسى ديابي والألباني ماريو ميتاي لإصابة الأول وسفر الثاني لبلاده لحضور مراسم عزاء جدته، وعلى مستوى اللاعبين المحليين فمازال يواصل اللاعبون صالح الشهري وفيصل الغامدي وسعد آل موسى وعبدالرحمن العبود وأحمد الجليدان برامجهم التأهيلية للعودة تدريجياً للملاعب الخضراء، كما انضم لقائمة المصابين حديثاً حسن كادش بعد إصابته أخيرا أمام السد القطري ضمن لقاءات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.